PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by Harbdulrasaq(m): 8:11pm On Mar 18
The warehouse of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its office premises in Oshodi area of Lagos state was on Saturday razed by fire.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire incident started from the power house around 3.15pm.
A statement by Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of LASEMA said, “Investigation at the incident scene of fire outbreak at Nafdac office, Oshodi revealed that the fire started at about 3.15 pm today Saturday 18th March 2017.
“The inferno started from the power house, escalating to the nearby warehouse where chemicals were stored.”
The statement added that “other buildings including the administrative building housing the central laboratory complex of the Agency were salvaged by the combined team of LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service. Officials of NAFDAC also rendered necessary support for the intervention.
“The fire has been put under control as damping exercise is presently ongoing.”
He said an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-nafdacs-main-office-in-lagos.html
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by marltech: 3:15am
They don't even know the cause of the fire?
Hmm.. I smell leaks
Happy Sunday Nigerian!
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by brunofarad(m): 3:16am
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by passionatebae: 3:16am
T.T.C
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by Dildo(m): 3:16am
Them don steal money come burn vital documents to evade prosecution.
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by jmichlins(m): 3:16am
Hope person no die cause here strong for person to get mind organise funeral when chop money never complete
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by Dildo(m): 3:17am
passionatebae:
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by michael142(m): 3:18am
Na wa oh, People nor dey sleep oh
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by dukeolumde(m): 3:19am
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by opethom(m): 3:20am
After you steal finish Una come burn the rest.... Dia is god o
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by StateReportersng(m): 3:20am
investigation
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by passionatebae: 3:25am
oooshe!
Re: PHOTOS: The Warehouse Of The National Agency For Food And Drug Administration An by 0b10010011: 3:26am
Flying Eagles of Benin had a convention there and it's a usual tradition for the venue to get burnt after they re done.
