



The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire incident started from the power house around 3.15pm.



A statement by Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of LASEMA said, “Investigation at the incident scene of fire outbreak at Nafdac office, Oshodi revealed that the fire started at about 3.15 pm today Saturday 18th March 2017.



“The inferno started from the power house, escalating to the nearby warehouse where chemicals were stored.”



The statement added that “other buildings including the administrative building housing the central laboratory complex of the Agency were salvaged by the combined team of LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service. Officials of NAFDAC also rendered necessary support for the intervention.



“The fire has been put under control as damping exercise is presently ongoing.”



He said an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.





