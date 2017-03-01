₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ChangeIsCostant: 9:04pm
A Nigerian man has been left "heartbroken" after putting down his dog by the help of a veterinary doctor. According to him, the 14-year-old dog was killed because he didn't want it to eventually suffer a slow death due to its old age or end up in the hands of dog eaters. See what he shared below
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-man-kills-his-old-dog-refuses.html
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ChangeIsCostant: 9:05pm
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
And who told him the dog will soon die?
Animal rights activists are coming for him. He is lucky he is not in the US
I hope he also threw a lavish burial ceremony for the dog?
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ChangeIsCostant: 9:08pm
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by KingGBsky(m): 9:13pm
What a painful story. I almost had tears dropping down my eyes.
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by emeijeh(m): 9:18pm
KingGBsky:
Bros! Tomorrow na sunday o!
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by digoster(m): 9:18pm
emeijeh:Animal right activist
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by odimbannamdi(m): 10:09pm
Euthanasia, a global controversial concept, is carried out on animals too?
On the one hand, this would be likened to voluntarily killing your dad because he has grown old, instead of allowing nature take its course.
But on the other hand, it could be quite painful seeing a loved "one" suffer from a condition you know would eventually lead to death.
I once had a little nephew that suffered from Burkitt Lymphoma in the abdomen. It was very painful for the family seeing the pains the little boy was passing through as his tummy enlarged everyday.
The condition had progress so much that death was imminent. So the doctors suggested euthanasia to the mum, to relieve the boy of the sufferings and let him rest in peace.
While the mum was still thinking it through, my lovely nephew passed on.
Nothing can be compared to a peaceful beautiful death
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by LatestAmebo: 10:09pm
lol
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by bro4u: 10:10pm
mehn... But dis na wickedness oo
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by IYANGBALI: 10:10pm
Snakes are becoming too expenses for lala he now goes for dogs
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by gbadexy(m): 10:10pm
Mercy killing.
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by LatestAmebo: 10:10pm
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Bluetooth2: 10:10pm
You are heartless than the dog eaters
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:11pm
KingGBsky:one day your sarcasm go almost keee you
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by piperson(m): 10:11pm
f
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by GodblessNig247(m): 10:11pm
odimbannamdi:
Op will u be happy if u die that way? Pls answer
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by 0b10010011: 10:12pm
404 things!
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Piiko(m): 10:12pm
Oh my God!
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by dessz(m): 10:12pm
....
ONCE UPON A TIME,
I HAD A DOG,
THE DOG DIED OF HUNGER.
THE END..
Decypher:
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by sorextee(m): 10:12pm
Ive lost several dogs too. This is why I dnt want any dog again in my house.. The time to say goodbye is always the hardest...
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Decypher: 10:12pm
Arhhh ... the Day my Ovrchaka died it was like my last day on earth .. I feel the pain the poster is going through.
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by nosagold(m): 10:12pm
KingGBsky:
You dey cut onions?
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by sekem: 10:12pm
Im for buy coffin too join.
Nansense
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:13pm
I can't do such,wicked life
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by jamesbridget13(f): 10:13pm
Oh!!!! So sad
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by bentlywills(m): 10:13pm
RIP Dog'
But u no try Op
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Sijo01(f): 10:13pm
Eyah. The man is brave not everybody can watch their pet take its last breath.
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by bebe2(f): 10:13pm
See how u treated ur bestfriend in death
No compassion, no blanket , no cuddles, not even a single flower to accompany him.
So cold
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ayesco202(m): 10:13pm
What next now? Buria ceremony or what? RIP dog.
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Philinho(m): 10:15pm
he should padlocked d grave cos dog eaters are now browsing d location of d grave.R.I.P Doggy
|Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by tiamiyukunle69(m): 10:16pm
The dog is really old. I can see tumor on the distal part of one of the hind limbs
