A Nigerian man has been left "heartbroken" after putting down his dog by the help of a veterinary doctor. According to him, the 14-year-old dog was killed because he didn't want it to eventually suffer a slow death due to its old age or end up in the hands of dog eaters. See what he shared below

Euthanasia, a global controversial concept, is carried out on animals too?



On the one hand, this would be likened to voluntarily killing your dad because he has grown old, instead of allowing nature take its course.



But on the other hand, it could be quite painful seeing a loved "one" suffer from a condition you know would eventually lead to death.



I once had a little nephew that suffered from Burkitt Lymphoma in the abdomen. It was very painful for the family seeing the pains the little boy was passing through as his tummy enlarged everyday.



The condition had progress so much that death was imminent. So the doctors suggested euthanasia to the mum, to relieve the boy of the sufferings and let him rest in peace.



While the mum was still thinking it through, my lovely nephew passed on.



Nothing can be compared to a peaceful beautiful death



