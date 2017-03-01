₦airaland Forum

See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ChangeIsCostant: 9:04pm
A Nigerian man has been left "heartbroken" after putting down his dog by the help of a veterinary doctor. According to him, the 14-year-old dog was killed because he didn't want it to eventually suffer a slow death due to its old age or end up in the hands of dog eaters. See what he shared below

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-man-kills-his-old-dog-refuses.html

1 Like

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ChangeIsCostant: 9:05pm
more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-man-kills-his-old-dog-refuses.html

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
And who told him the dog will soon die?


Animal rights activists are coming for him. He is lucky he is not in the US grin grin



I hope he also threw a lavish burial ceremony for the dog?

3 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ChangeIsCostant: 9:08pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by KingGBsky(m): 9:13pm
What a painful story. I almost had tears dropping down my eyes.

6 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by emeijeh(m): 9:18pm
KingGBsky:
What a painful story. I almost had tears dropping down my eyes.

Bros! Tomorrow na sunday o!

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by digoster(m): 9:18pm
emeijeh:
And who told him the dog will soon die?


Animal rights activists are coming for him. He is lucky he is not in the US
Animal right activist cheesycheesy

2 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by odimbannamdi(m): 10:09pm
Euthanasia, a global controversial concept, is carried out on animals too?

On the one hand, this would be likened to voluntarily killing your dad because he has grown old, instead of allowing nature take its course.

But on the other hand, it could be quite painful seeing a loved "one" suffer from a condition you know would eventually lead to death.

I once had a little nephew that suffered from Burkitt Lymphoma in the abdomen. It was very painful for the family seeing the pains the little boy was passing through as his tummy enlarged everyday.

The condition had progress so much that death was imminent. So the doctors suggested euthanasia to the mum, to relieve the boy of the sufferings and let him rest in peace.

While the mum was still thinking it through, my lovely nephew passed on.

Nothing can be compared to a peaceful beautiful death

Check out my profile for lovely men's loafers

2 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by LatestAmebo: 10:09pm
lol
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by bro4u: 10:10pm
mehn... But dis na wickedness oo
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by IYANGBALI: 10:10pm
Snakes are becoming too expenses for lala he now goes for dogs
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by gbadexy(m): 10:10pm
Mercy killing.
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by LatestAmebo: 10:10pm
wink
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Bluetooth2: 10:10pm
You are heartless than the dog eaters

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:11pm
KingGBsky:
What a painful story. I almost had tears dropping down my eyes.
one day your sarcasm go almost keee you grin grin

3 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by piperson(m): 10:11pm
f
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by GodblessNig247(m): 10:11pm
odimbannamdi:
..

Op will u be happy if u die that way? Pls answer

2 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by 0b10010011: 10:12pm



404 things!




Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Piiko(m): 10:12pm
Oh my God!
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by dessz(m): 10:12pm
....
ONCE UPON A TIME,
I HAD A DOG,
THE DOG DIED OF HUNGER.

THE END..
cry
Decypher:
Arhhh ... the Day my Ovrchaka died it was like my last day on earth .. I feel the pain the poster is going through.
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by sorextee(m): 10:12pm
Ive lost several dogs too. This is why I dnt want any dog again in my house.. The time to say goodbye is always the hardest... cry cry cry
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Decypher: 10:12pm
Arhhh ... the Day my Ovrchaka died it was like my last day on earth .. I feel the pain the poster is going through.

2 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by nosagold(m): 10:12pm
KingGBsky:
What a painful story. I almost had tears dropping down my eyes.

You dey cut onions?

3 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by sekem: 10:12pm
Im for buy coffin too join. undecided

Nansense
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:13pm
I can't do such,wicked life
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by jamesbridget13(f): 10:13pm
Oh!!!! So sad
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by bentlywills(m): 10:13pm
RIP Dog'

But u no try Op
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Sijo01(f): 10:13pm
Eyah. The man is brave not everybody can watch their pet take its last breath.
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by bebe2(f): 10:13pm
See how u treated ur bestfriend in death undecided

No compassion, no blanket , no cuddles, not even a single flower to accompany him.

So cold embarassed

2 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by ayesco202(m): 10:13pm
What next now? Buria ceremony or what? RIP dog.
Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by Philinho(m): 10:15pm
he should padlocked d grave cos dog eaters are now browsing d location of d grave.R.I.P Doggy

4 Likes

Re: See The Reason This Man Killed His Dog As He Refused To Give It To Dog Eaters. by tiamiyukunle69(m): 10:16pm
The dog is really old. I can see tumor on the distal part of one of the hind limbs

3 Likes 2 Shares

Nairalanders, Your Opinions Needed ASAP. / Gorilla Max And Bully Max. / A 9 Weeks Cane Corso For Sale!!!!

