₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,674 members, 3,427,223 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 01:58 PM

Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (2) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live (3194 Views)

Arsenal Vs Middlesbrough (0 - 0) On 22nd October 2016 / Man United Vs Middlesbrough : Capital One Cup (1 - 3) pens On 28th October 2015 / Arsenal Vs Middlesbrough :FA Cup (2 - 0) On 15th February 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 1:23pm
early kickoffs
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by johnjay4u2u(m): 1:24pm
Goallllll
Up to 3rd position
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by TheSlyone2(m): 1:24pm
optional1:


u better wake up frm ur sleep.
Me dey awake o... If I win this match, would you go out on a date with me?
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:25pm
seunny4lif:

Victor Valdes na Keeper grin grin grin
U dey watch this match at all, the guy is currently forming Benin witch.
Jones better be careful.
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by sunnyeinstein(m): 1:26pm
Biko i need online link to watch dis match. Anybody knows a genuine one or two?

Thanks for d help in advance
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 1:26pm
Proudlyngwa:

U dey watch this match at all, the guy is currently forming Benin witch.
Jones better be careful.
Yes oooh
I surprise for the save oooh
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Geestunnar(m): 1:29pm
GOAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL grin grin grin grin grin grin grin



FELLAINIDINHO grin grin grin grin cool cool cool

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:30pm
Gooooooooooaal
Fellaini making his head useful for once.
E be like say young know no say im don old see as im turn that guy
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Waspy(m): 1:31pm
Fellaini bobo

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Crownadex(m): 1:31pm
Fellaini do ann @ last

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:31pm
Thank you Fellaini grin

MID 0-1 MUN
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 1:31pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

**Hugs mukina2**

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Chimaritoponcho: 1:31pm
Goool
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by optional1(f): 1:31pm
TheSlyone2:

Me dey awake o... If I win this match, would you go out on a date with me?

lol
date ko calendar ni


i never flirt with the Royal Blue Armies finish na mad-u person i go come follow go calendar.

2 Likes

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by DirewolfofStark(m): 1:32pm
EVEN WITHOUT POGBA AND IBRA WE'RE WINNING THIS...

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Waspy(m): 1:32pm
sunnyeinstein:

Biko i need online link to watch dis match. Anybody knows a genuine one or two?

Thanks for d help in advance
Try BTSports 1 on Mobdro on your android na

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Bossontop(m): 1:32pm
Gooooaaaallllll!!!!!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 1:33pm
aieromon:
Thank you Fellaini grin

MID 0-1 MUN

Now you are thanking him! Tomorrow now you will be yabbing him grin

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Demsay1: 1:34pm
Update Plz(score Line)
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by jovialswag(m): 1:35pm
top 4 is sure

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by damoneymag(m): 1:35pm
finally man u is leaving sixth position....
oya praaaaaaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiiissssssssse the lord

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by oshe11(m): 1:37pm
fmarshal:


Facts bro. Mourinho has stuck with 4-2-3-1 since 2004 I guess (maybe earlier).
Conte was bold enough to try 3-4-3 and it paid.
Suddenly Mourinho ditched his beloved formation for the working one.
Jose is now d copy copy ONE

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Senipapa(m): 1:38pm
Today Jersey no 6 isn't featured in the field of play and we are finally leaving 6th position, oluwa daluu o

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by sunnyeinstein(m): 1:38pm
Waspy:
Try BTSports 1 on Mobdro on your android na

Na ontop laptop i fit watch. My fone na oldskool. Help pls
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by chyke4(m): 1:39pm
Man U is about to rent a new apartment 5bed room duplex, the plan to live there for the next 3months :-
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:39pm
LesbianBoy:
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

**Hugs mukina2**
As in

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by HandsomeJude: 1:39pm
Senipapa:
Today Jersey no 6 isn't featured in the field of play and we are finally leaving 6th position, oluwa daluu o
u have to celebrate leaving sixth cry cry na so manure life done bad reach

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 1:41pm
jovialswag:
top 4 is sure
luke shaw ni...

2 Likes

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by TheSlyone2(m): 1:41pm
optional1:


lol
date ko calendar ni


i never flirt with the Royal Blue Armies finish na mad-u person i go come follow go calendar.
Your mouth there... Chelsea wey ugly guys full na him you won date abi..


Fear dey catch you sey I don already win...

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:42pm
sunnyeinstein:


Na ontop laptop i fit watch. My fone na oldskool. Help pls
.
Use allsports.net.
Am not with my laptop would have helped out.

1 Like

Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by Senipapa(m): 1:42pm
fmarshal:


Facts bro. Mourinho has stuck with 4-2-3-1 since 2004 I guess (maybe earlier).
Conte was bold enough to try 3-4-3 and it paid.
Suddenly Mourinho ditched his beloved formation for the working one.
same formation van gaal tried several times last season, so stop making noise as if the formation was invented by Conte
Re: Middlesbrough Vs Manchester United (0 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 1:43pm
DirewolfofStark:
EVEN WITHOUT POGBA AND IBRA WE'RE WINNING THIS...

you're playing against a weak team

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Where Are All Arsenal Fans Who Said Chelsea Were A "flash In The Pan"??? / Barcelona Invite Wonder Football Playing Kid With No Feet To Its Summer Camp /

Viewing this topic: gameboy727(m), ITL, obaeko(m), babadee1(m), Dieps(m), micklplus(m), eleshin(m), ifeolamide00(m), Michoty, alcovex, Ubty, prettyanthonia, princeefe1(m), EASYSHO, ibolomo(m), osemoses1234(m), lymelyte(m), AdeOracle(m), shegzymoni, Magjoel(m), BiafraBushBoy(m), ZUBY77(m), legalwealth(m), coldFLARES1(m), Inferno17, Savviey, rman, ihimiray(m), Smellymouth, Allylic, cheeboi(m), Drummerboy15, belej2, livestr, adebayal(m), tunjislim, TheNewAgeFarmer(m), mrrights, Ginison1, adebimpeatunram(f), imarrpopson, smithmadu(m), gr8tstar, do4luv14(m), goldfish80(m), habbyy03, Jamesmatic(m), Ezenwammadu(m), jamsman, Babawo50(m), zicoraads(m), Shoboy6h, Adeyemi0(m), ERCROSS(m), geodemainguy(m), Jeboy(m), allansie(m), policy12, Fadman4real(m), Aremson14(m), Osaenoma, abbeYhart(m), mozel247, araoke(m), Neldrizzy(m), horlakunle25(m), Crownadex(m), Sniper4real(m), o42austino(m), shogz89, prettytinah, HandsomeJude, BulletThaDon, Worksunlimited, Ajibo111(m), Proudlyngwa(m), doctorEkene, mrslimib, Pritycrystal(f), Logosclose(m), Senipapa(m) and 77 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.