|Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by marltech: 9:42pm
Billionaire businessman and chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, bought himself a N300million 2017 Rolls Royce Ghost super car as a 50th birthday present to himself. He turned 50 a few weeks ago...
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by philipnw(m): 10:04pm
money man, shine on its your time
first to comment.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by odiereke(m): 10:09pm
Congratulation sir. More grease to your elbow.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Jerryojozy(m): 10:12pm
Money answereth all things. Just the love that's bad.
Genius J
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Neimar: 10:13pm
Ok
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by searchng4love: 10:13pm
Babatunde Fowler FIRS I want to see his tax returns account.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Ryabcool(m): 10:14pm
Lmao Choi! Na so Ondo people for enter One Chance if this man had become governor. He for use their money take buy football club.
Meanwhile, I'm just here H'orbsarvin and hanging h'out. Halla!
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by stepo707: 10:14pm
and so?
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by nairalandfreak: 10:14pm
Ondo Elections Judas Iscariot money
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by chukslawrence(m): 10:14pm
ok
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Pearly255(f): 10:14pm
I can never be poor *100 .. Poverty outta my way! In Jesus name. Amen!
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm
I hope he has settled all his bank debts.
Nigerians always showing off
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by desiigner(m): 10:14pm
Autojosh we need review on this car ASAP
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by neoOduduwa: 10:15pm
More years to come baba. We sef go buy Rolls Royce one day sha.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by GdexFolami(m): 10:15pm
God see ooo....
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by holluwai(m): 10:15pm
I'm buying myself a Ferrari this may.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 10:15pm
Not as fine as Mine
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 10:16pm
E go be.
Everything na turn, by turn.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Phiniter(m): 10:16pm
Hmm three hundred million is more than enough to fund research centers that will look into the cure of one of the mumu disease's that plague Africa ordinary Ebola and the whole country will begin to panic meanwhile over three hundred million is being exported in exchange for an ordinary car smh
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by EXLOVER(m): 10:16pm
God answer my call please, even if my worth na Dangote tithe i dey okay... I dor tire for this state when i dey. Not even related to a billionaire sef
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by olanreyman(m): 10:16pm
300 whaat? Chai why my father no be this man
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:16pm
OP I just want to let you know deep in my heart i don't give a sh*t!!!
Meanwhile......
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:16pm
This con man
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:16pm
.living a fake life
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 10:17pm
You mean the fat failed ritualist governorship candidate? Please that was what fani kayode said oooo
marltech:
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by RileyFreeman1: 10:17pm
Hmmmm...300M for a car!!...na wa o....and thousands are on d streets hungry!! ... Later one person will say humans are higher animals....what is d difference between human insatiability and hunger fight between hyenas
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:17pm
GdexFolami:
That's deep!
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 10:17pm
If you gat the cash, spoil yourself with it.
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:17pm
olanreyman:
I pity you, boy
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by omenkaLives: 10:17pm
These bloggers no go kill person! How is that stuff up there RR Ghost?
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by tollytexy(m): 10:17pm
God Abeg answer my call
|Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by 0b10010011: 10:18pm
Blood of Apostle Johnson Suleman!
