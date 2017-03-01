₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,385 members, 3,426,435 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 10:49 PM

Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) (10510 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by marltech: 9:42pm
Billionaire businessman and chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, bought himself a N300million 2017 Rolls Royce Ghost super car as a 50th birthday present to himself. He turned 50 a few weeks ago...

See more photos: http://www.rayonewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/billionaire-businessman-jimoh-ibrahim.html

2 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by philipnw(m): 10:04pm
money man, shine on its your time
first to comment.

4 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by odiereke(m): 10:09pm
Congratulation sir. More grease to your elbow.

1 Like

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Jerryojozy(m): 10:12pm
Money answereth all things. Just the love that's bad.

Genius J

2 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Neimar: 10:13pm
Ok
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by searchng4love: 10:13pm
Babatunde Fowler FIRS I want to see his tax returns account.

12 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Ryabcool(m): 10:14pm
Lmao Choi! Na so Ondo people for enter One Chance if this man had become governor. He for use their money take buy football club.

Meanwhile, I'm just here H'orbsarvin and hanging h'out. Halla!

13 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by stepo707: 10:14pm
and so? angry
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by nairalandfreak: 10:14pm
Ondo Elections Judas Iscariot money

11 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by chukslawrence(m): 10:14pm
ok
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Pearly255(f): 10:14pm
I can never be poor *100 .. Poverty outta my way! In Jesus name. Amen!

2 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm
I hope he has settled all his bank debts.


Nigerians always showing off

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by desiigner(m): 10:14pm
Autojosh we need review on this car ASAP grin
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by neoOduduwa: 10:15pm
More years to come baba. We sef go buy Rolls Royce one day sha.

1 Like

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by GdexFolami(m): 10:15pm
God see ooo....

8 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by holluwai(m): 10:15pm
I'm buying myself a Ferrari this may.
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Jalubarika(m): 10:15pm
Not as fine as Mine

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Noblesoul123: 10:16pm
E go be.

Everything na turn, by turn.

7 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Phiniter(m): 10:16pm
Hmm three hundred million is more than enough to fund research centers that will look into the cure of one of the mumu disease's that plague Africa ordinary Ebola and the whole country will begin to panic meanwhile over three hundred million is being exported in exchange for an ordinary car smh

1 Like

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by EXLOVER(m): 10:16pm
God answer my call please, even if my worth na Dangote tithe i dey okay... I dor tire for this state when i dey. Not even related to a billionaire sef

2 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by olanreyman(m): 10:16pm
300 whaat? Chai why my father no be this man
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:16pm
OP I just want to let you know deep in my heart i don't give a sh*t!!! angry








Meanwhile......

5 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:16pm
This con man angry

5 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:16pm
.living a fake life
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by yinkslinks(m): 10:17pm
You mean the fat failed ritualist governorship candidate? Please that was what fani kayode said oooo
marltech:
Billionaire businessman and chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, bought himself a N300million 2017 Rolls Royce Ghost super car as a 50th birthday present to himself. He turned 50 a few weeks ago...

See more photos: http://www.rayonewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/billionaire-businessman-jimoh-ibrahim.html

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by RileyFreeman1: 10:17pm
Hmmmm...300M for a car!!...na wa o....and thousands are on d streets hungry!! ... Later one person will say humans are higher animals....what is d difference between human insatiability and hunger fight between hyenas

4 Likes

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:17pm
GdexFolami:
God see ooo....

That's deep!
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 10:17pm
If you gat the cash, spoil yourself with it.
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:17pm
olanreyman:
300 whaat? Chai why my father no be this man

I pity you, boy

1 Like

Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by omenkaLives: 10:17pm
These bloggers no go kill person! How is that stuff up there RR Ghost? angry
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by tollytexy(m): 10:17pm
God Abeg answer my call
Re: Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) by 0b10010011: 10:18pm




Blood of Apostle Johnson Suleman! shocked shocked shocked



3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Steps To Success / Mc'dave Online Investment / Work At Home! Retire In 60 Days! Be A Millionaire! In 60 Days

Viewing this topic: arinzeasika(m), Badosqi(m), Deejacy2(f), luwee(m), Pelaiye2703(m), johnsung, lanre80(m), Billyonaire, ionsman, Friedyokes, chally02(m), HughWilliams, olabs201(m), JuicyStar, spartan117(m), yelebe(m), murphy02, xenten, linrozan(m), wale377(m), GeeGuy, webincomeplus(m), OlympioTM(m), kbbanj10, beather, Codec, Flamezreal(m), beyooooni1(m), assyn(m), W3xy1(m), trigar12(m), Aquariann, Agbaletu, kaykaymcb, cheeryfrancis, tybobo75(m), vampire2020, osemoses1234(m), pabloXL, Fomaxcool, yemmight(m), Duyetare, kd10, Emperor119(m), Pedagogue, Syjibrin(f), bigDickson(m), senatorbayor(m), Amebo1(m), Jay542(m), menace001(m), amJoe(m), TDonald, lordOM(m), caring619, zlatan(m), oviejnr(m), blaakinlagos, dkdenco, ojochidem(m), Walelavender(m), segun1987(m), bbmate, tolu24(m), datemax, femi4love(m), Newbiee, iswallker(m), Geminirep(m), tosynoke(m), ojhandsome(m), mercylad(m), Mjshexy(m), LeSaint(m), seyopsy1(m), Dapromzy333(m), Mathemagician1(m), Promiscojohnney(m), olumalcolm(m), Odegwu097(m), urmessi123, babalonimi, SWORD419, purkeyklef(m), Champella(m), Johnsonibx(m), rikamann, obitee69(m), Olukat(m), Harrymig1(m), y2kola, ahaika23, Kneephy, cashreport, fxyoube(m), oikelomen(m), Dandeson1(m), RileyFreeman1, Dayocold001, mbalologun79, edo3(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), BigAli1(m), youngibe(m), akeemakinremi(m), GodMercy2015, Bwoodlt, latosin, ashewoboy(m), Tannyt, elvisino112, tosin203(m), itasakpa, prettifaze(f), usiholo11(m), mikky49ja, naijaguy77, Heromaniaa, WilliamPossible(m), Enzo1634, Mryoung(m), Autopartz, Aka2003, igbsam(m), crazygod(m), vena92, adetec15, EPIJOE, funshybam(m), brideman, degood01, Hollasmall and 222 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.