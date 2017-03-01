Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Jimoh Ibrahim Buys 2017 Rolls Royce For N300m As 50th Birthday Gift (Photo) (10510 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos: Billionaire businessman and chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, bought himself a N300million 2017 Rolls Royce Ghost super car as a 50th birthday present to himself. He turned 50 a few weeks ago...See more photos: http://www.rayonewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/billionaire-businessman-jimoh-ibrahim.html 2 Likes

money man, shine on its your time

first to comment. 4 Likes

Congratulation sir. More grease to your elbow. 1 Like

Money answereth all things. Just the love that's bad.



Genius J 2 Likes

Ok

Babatunde Fowler FIRS I want to see his tax returns account. 12 Likes

Lmao Choi! Na so Ondo people for enter One Chance if this man had become governor. He for use their money take buy football club.



Meanwhile, I'm just here H'orbsarvin and hanging h'out. Halla! 13 Likes

and so?

Ondo Elections Judas Iscariot money 11 Likes

ok

I can never be poor *100 .. Poverty outta my way! In Jesus name. Amen! 2 Likes

I hope he has settled all his bank debts.





Nigerians always showing off 11 Likes 1 Share

Autojosh we need review on this car ASAP

More years to come baba. We sef go buy Rolls Royce one day sha. 1 Like

God see ooo.... 8 Likes

I'm buying myself a Ferrari this may.

Not as fine as Mine 1 Like 1 Share

E go be.



Everything na turn, by turn. 7 Likes

Hmm three hundred million is more than enough to fund research centers that will look into the cure of one of the mumu disease's that plague Africa ordinary Ebola and the whole country will begin to panic meanwhile over three hundred million is being exported in exchange for an ordinary car smh 1 Like

God answer my call please, even if my worth na Dangote tithe i dey okay... I dor tire for this state when i dey. Not even related to a billionaire sef 2 Likes

300 whaat? Chai why my father no be this man



















Meanwhile...... OP I just want to let you know deep in my heart i don't give a sh*t!!!Meanwhile...... 5 Likes

This con man 5 Likes

.living a fake life

marltech:

Billionaire businessman and chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, bought himself a N300million 2017 Rolls Royce Ghost super car as a 50th birthday present to himself. He turned 50 a few weeks ago...



See more photos: http://www.rayonewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/billionaire-businessman-jimoh-ibrahim.html



You mean the fat failed ritualist governorship candidate? Please that was what fani kayode said oooo

Hmmmm...300M for a car!!...na wa o....and thousands are on d streets hungry!! ... Later one person will say humans are higher animals....what is d difference between human insatiability and hunger fight between hyenas 4 Likes

GdexFolami:

God see ooo....

That's deep! That's deep!

If you gat the cash, spoil yourself with it.

olanreyman:

300 whaat? Chai why my father no be this man

I pity you, boy I pity you, boy 1 Like

These bloggers no go kill person! How is that stuff up there RR Ghost?

God Abeg answer my call