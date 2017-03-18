₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by AlexReports(m): 10:33pm On Mar 18
Olakunle Churchill Finally Speaks, Debunks Tonto Dikeh Misleading Claims! (VIDEO
Following the interview granted by Tonto Dikeh over her lingering marital crisis where she framed her estranged husband of several accusations of domestic violent and sundry issues, the soft spoken I.T professional and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has finally given access to Media Room Hub TV for his own side of mindblowing interview.
The interview reveals in details the misleading information and blackmail from the controversial actress as the husband subtly clears the air on an exclusive interview anchored by popular TV personality Azuka.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li9uZ2PyEUc
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/exclusive-olakunle-churchill-finally.html?m=0
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by ALAYORMII: 10:50pm On Mar 18
Hmmmmm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by marltech: 10:54pm On Mar 18
We have heard. Next please!
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by omenkaLives: 10:54pm On Mar 18
These clowns really think people care. .
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by kimbra(f): 10:55pm On Mar 18
Arrant nonsense!...people who shouldn't be in marriages.
He kept calling her his wife to paint a picture of a good man but his sole purpose is to tarnish her image the same way she did his.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by DieDieDieOmenka: 10:55pm On Mar 18
i see cone head
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Tazdroid(m): 10:55pm On Mar 18
Unless that video na West Brom vs Arsenal highlights, then....
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:55pm On Mar 18
He sounds dishonest
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Goldenheart(m): 10:55pm On Mar 18
Busted
Pepper dem gangs
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 10:55pm On Mar 18
Hmmmmmm I see a smooth talker. A typical Yoruba Demon
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by iSufferFools: 10:55pm On Mar 18
Dude! Why did you even decide to speak, you should have remained silent and let God judge you, instead of mortal foolish men.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by botad(m): 10:55pm On Mar 18
Who watch the video?
Abeg help me type Wetin him talk!
Na beg o!!!
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by balancediet(m): 10:56pm On Mar 18
Toooor
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by nairalandfreak: 10:56pm On Mar 18
Churchill used Tonto dike
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by blueranny: 10:56pm On Mar 18
hmmmmmmm2
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by DIKEnaWAR: 10:56pm On Mar 18
Idiat! Rapist. Husband of a weed smoking hoe.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Opinedecandid(m): 10:56pm On Mar 18
God knows every detail.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Brownbarbie97(f): 10:56pm On Mar 18
Hmmm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Fresia01(f): 10:56pm On Mar 18
There biz... .just do THe right thing always
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Nickizoe(f): 10:56pm On Mar 18
The beans just finished frying ... who wants some??
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by akoredebadru(m): 10:56pm On Mar 18
Tonto, Mother of many nation, if I get money ehh, I will fu^c ur ass.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by rawgurl(f): 10:56pm On Mar 18
A husband that can't organise and protect his family, is that one a husband ? :/
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by CaroLyner(f): 10:57pm On Mar 18
41minutes of crap
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by LatestAmebo: 10:57pm On Mar 18
hmmm
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by dammytosh: 10:57pm On Mar 18
Not wise
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by brenister10: 10:57pm On Mar 18
Who we go believe? This social media celeb life taya mi jare...
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by LatestAmebo: 10:57pm On Mar 18
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Cholls(m): 10:58pm On Mar 18
my sister myfantasies why u sidon there?....dem no open door 4 u ni.....my house dey open o.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Tazdroid(m): 10:58pm On Mar 18
rawgurl:Did you obtain Governor's consent before occupying this plot of land?
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by sanbells(f): 10:58pm On Mar 18
I dunno who's right or wrong, can't judge. Buh I feel Tonto desperately wants us to feel sorry for her. She kept saying she doesn't intend to embarrass her hubby in her interview buh that was all she did in the whole interview... Embarrass him.
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by Blessmira: 10:58pm On Mar 18
This Tonto news don tire person. Tonto this Tonto that ..
|Re: Olakunle Churchill's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba: Denies Tonto Dikeh's Claims by chi4ik: 10:58pm On Mar 18
I can't waste my hard earned MB on this poo!!!!
