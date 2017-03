Olakunle Churchill Finally Speaks, Debunks Tonto Dikeh Misleading Claims! (VIDEO





Following the interview granted by Tonto Dikeh over her lingering marital crisis where she framed her estranged husband of several accusations of domestic violent and sundry issues, the soft spoken I.T professional and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has finally given access to Media Room Hub TV for his own side of mindblowing interview.



The interview reveals in details the misleading ‎information and blackmail from the controversial actress as the husband subtly clears the air on an exclusive interview anchored by popular TV personality Azuka.



Watch Video

‎

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li9uZ2PyEUc



