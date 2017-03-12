Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now (614 Views)

LATENESS TO CHURCH Ever since I was born, I have not seen many people arrived late to the airport when the person is travelling.



In fact, when the plane is taking off at 11:00pm, the person will be at the airport by 7:00pm, wow! That's how much people value travelling overseas!!



But on a Sunday morning when Church has long begun that's when you see men and women with 'swag' gliding like a wounded tortoise to Church.



They know they are late, but because they have a new Armani suit on and the latest Michael Kors bag, they want everyone to see it. Church starts at 7:00 or 8:00am, but people will come at 10:00am, why? They think that the Rosary and meditation is for the uncivilized. Just take the test to call them on Monday at 5:30am, you'll realise they are already on their way to work and some will be there already.



Know this today, anytime you go to Church one minute late, you have NOT attended Church at all. If Christ is saying 'where two or three are gathered, I'm in their midst', you think He comes late? The time you give is the time He keeps. What does it mean to arrive late to Church



1) Disrespect to Christ



2) Betrayal of Christ



3) Disregard to the Church and the Pastor



4) Interruption of an eternal Program Now consider all these, and tell me they have not sin.



Remember, Eternity's Flight is not a flight taking you to overseas, it's a flight taking you to Heaven.



Don't miss it! There are a lot of people who are planning to go to Church late this Sunday. Let this message hit them. Remember its an appointment with destiny God bless. 1 Like

Lord, please help us

Okay

Pray for Mii

people who go late to church are the ones who go there to charge their phones

Prime late comer

Not totally true about arriving at Aiport to board an aircraft. They still delay take off to accommodate some.



It's good to arrive early to church but stop putting yourself into bondage by making every issue sin when God has not make them so.

true talk

why will i be late when my church is in my heart

are u heaven's time keeper? 2 Likes

...

With all these fake pastors everywhere. Make I no talk my mind.

OK

Evaberry:

... Why you dey book space on sacred ground Why you dey book space on sacred ground

My friend it doesn't matter ooo, none of it does.... On that dat day, God won't judge you based on how early you went to church when you were on earth' but how saintly/pure your heart is.... 2 Likes

No be only lateness... I stopped going to church since I entered school.. Deep down I know I am not doing the right thing but I can't help it... Does anyone experienced this during der days in school?? 2 Likes

E

.



I don't go to church so this doesn't apply to me. Peace y'all Where are d atheists? Let them Comman scatter this threadI don't go to church so this doesn't apply to me. Peace y'all



always conditions ! This is the thing Jesus , God does not discriminate or you think its the good ones he wants at church NOOOO its the ones that need him the most ! Hence why Jesus died he knew it will be a tough road .. but una carry bible it says A but you will say no God meant a b and c ( How many time Jesus go to church)

Even if you are late even if you sleep let me tell you God will still favour them at least they are trying ..





Some don't pray or bother ..

Everyone wants to read bible and interpret how they like because why they know how gullible their people are ..



ok..we v heard u.....seems u r one of the ushers

dayveed1:

No be only lateness... I stopped going to church since I entered school.. Deep down I know I am not doing the right thing but I can't help it... Does anyone experienced this during der days in school?? No be only you bro, when i was in school I never went to church not because I hated God, but mainly because I hate deceiving myself... No be only you bro, when i was in school I never went to church not because I hated God, but mainly because I hate deceiving myself...

...



The only thing that can make me go to any church or religious gathering is if they are serving rice and I will get there only when the rice sharing starts...



Lateness to church ko lateness to church ni



is there anywhere in the Bible that say ye shall go to church early



Christians been disturbing themselves unnecessary.



or even when Jesus was teaching the people did him mention anything like if you decide to come late ye shall not enter the kingdom of my father





Meanwhile;



No Fear of God. But if Fayose is coming to the church to share #2000 c pple rushing to church before time

TheSlyone2:

Why you dey book space on sacred ground

nA your sacred ground

leave me jhur

I dey vex! nA your sacred groundleave me jhurI dey vex!

Lalas247:

Can you show me in the bible where this is a sin ...

Babe, where u been sine yesterday. Them never release u from cell



dayveed1:

Evaberry:



nA your sacred ground

leave me jhur

well said. I detest going to church late. I feel so disorganized and distracted when ever I find myself late in the church. I once had to go back home after getting there during the readings