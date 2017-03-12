₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by OJtOp2(m): 11:05pm On Mar 18
LATENESS TO CHURCH Ever since I was born, I have not seen many people arrived late to the airport when the person is travelling.
In fact, when the plane is taking off at 11:00pm, the person will be at the airport by 7:00pm, wow! That's how much people value travelling overseas!!
But on a Sunday morning when Church has long begun that's when you see men and women with 'swag' gliding like a wounded tortoise to Church.
They know they are late, but because they have a new Armani suit on and the latest Michael Kors bag, they want everyone to see it. Church starts at 7:00 or 8:00am, but people will come at 10:00am, why? They think that the Rosary and meditation is for the uncivilized. Just take the test to call them on Monday at 5:30am, you'll realise they are already on their way to work and some will be there already.
Know this today, anytime you go to Church one minute late, you have NOT attended Church at all. If Christ is saying 'where two or three are gathered, I'm in their midst', you think He comes late? The time you give is the time He keeps. What does it mean to arrive late to Church
1) Disrespect to Christ
2) Betrayal of Christ
3) Disregard to the Church and the Pastor
4) Interruption of an eternal Program Now consider all these, and tell me they have not sin.
Remember, Eternity's Flight is not a flight taking you to overseas, it's a flight taking you to Heaven.
Don't miss it! There are a lot of people who are planning to go to Church late this Sunday. Let this message hit them. Remember its an appointment with destiny God bless.
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by prospero5(m): 5:53am
Lord, please help us
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by okonja(m): 8:20am
Okay
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Mouthgag: 8:21am
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by ALAYORMII: 8:24am
Pray for Mii
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by hakeem4(m): 8:24am
people who go late to church are the ones who go there to charge their phones
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Naijalabel(m): 8:24am
Prime late comer
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by datola: 8:24am
Not totally true about arriving at Aiport to board an aircraft. They still delay take off to accommodate some.
It's good to arrive early to church but stop putting yourself into bondage by making every issue sin when God has not make them so.
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Evidence1000(m): 8:25am
true talk
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by sodsak: 8:25am
why will i be late when my church is in my heart
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by youngelder(m): 8:25am
are u heaven's time keeper?
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Evaberry(f): 8:26am
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by DLGUY: 8:27am
With all these fake pastors everywhere. Make I no talk my mind.
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by TheSlyone2(m): 8:27am
OK
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by TheSlyone2(m): 8:28am
Evaberry:Why you dey book space on sacred ground
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by uzoclinton(m): 8:28am
My friend it doesn't matter ooo, none of it does.... On that dat day, God won't judge you based on how early you went to church when you were on earth' but how saintly/pure your heart is....
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by dayveed1(m): 8:28am
No be only lateness... I stopped going to church since I entered school.. Deep down I know I am not doing the right thing but I can't help it... Does anyone experienced this during der days in school??
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Franzinni: 8:29am
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by KennyID17(m): 8:30am
Where are d atheists? Let them Comman scatter this thread .
I don't go to church so this doesn't apply to me. Peace y'all
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Lalas247(f): 8:30am
Can you show me in the bible where this is a sin ...
always conditions ! This is the thing Jesus , God does not discriminate or you think its the good ones he wants at church NOOOO its the ones that need him the most ! Hence why Jesus died he knew it will be a tough road .. but una carry bible it says A but you will say no God meant a b and c ( How many time Jesus go to church)
Even if you are late even if you sleep let me tell you God will still favour them at least they are trying ..
Some don't pray or bother ..
Everyone wants to read bible and interpret how they like because why they know how gullible their people are ..
Because christ said two or more doesn't mean if its just one person the prayers wont be answered ..
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by olumaxi(m): 8:31am
ok..we v heard u.....seems u r one of the ushers
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by uzoclinton(m): 8:32am
dayveed1:No be only you bro, when i was in school I never went to church not because I hated God, but mainly because I hate deceiving myself...
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Evaberry(f): 8:32am
The only thing that can make me go to any church or religious gathering is if they are serving rice and I will get there only when the rice sharing starts...
Lateness to church ko lateness to church ni
is there anywhere in the Bible that say ye shall go to church early
Christians been disturbing themselves unnecessary.
or even when Jesus was teaching the people did him mention anything like if you decide to come late ye shall not enter the kingdom of my father
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Capableben(m): 8:33am
Wow.. Thanks for this message, all the points you highlighted are nothing but the undiluted truth. We musy all wake up and be dedicated to fellowship.
Meanwhile;
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by kayc0(m): 8:33am
No Fear of God. But if Fayose is coming to the church to share #2000 c pple rushing to church before time
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by Evaberry(f): 8:34am
TheSlyone2:
nA your sacred ground
leave me jhur
I dey vex!
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by KennyID17(m): 8:35am
Lalas247:
Babe, where u been sine yesterday. Them never release u from cell
Don't mind all these overzealous Christians, na y ppl dey run commot for Church, everything na sin.
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by suzan404(f): 8:35am
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by mangala14: 8:35am
dayveed1:the devil is toying with your destiny
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by TheSlyone2(m): 8:35am
Evaberry:Wetin dey vex you na... You no dey go church?
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by wittywitty(f): 8:35am
well said. I detest going to church late. I feel so disorganized and distracted when ever I find myself late in the church. I once had to go back home after getting there during the readings
|Re: Stop Lateness To Church, Start Now by jaymejate(m): 8:35am
In general, i don't really like lateness. I love getting to church early 7:30am mostly
And note, some people may have a valid reason for getting to church late. Distance sometimes and without their own ride.
