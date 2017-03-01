Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye (3652 Views)

Protest Against Hamid Ali In Onitsha (Photos) / Senators Walk Out On Hamid Ali, Customs Boss During A Meeting (pics) / Buhari Announces Recovery Of N3.4 Trillion In One Year (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Nigeria lost one trillion naira in revenues in 2016 due to incompetence of Customs CG, Hamid Ali"





Source: According to TVC and ex-Reuters who interviewed Senator Dino Melaye in Morocco where is he is currently attending Crans Montana Forum,Nigeria lost one trillion naira in 2016 due to the incompetence of Customs boss Hamid Ali.Speaking yesterday,he said....."Nigeria lost one trillion naira in revenues in 2016 due to incompetence of Customs CG, Hamid Ali"Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/lost-n1-trillion-in-2016-due-to-hamid.html?m=1

Hameed Alli wear ordinary uniform you refused.... You come to start media propaganda forgetting that is the turf of politicians... (Saraki Range Rover seizure). Now matter don dey change.... Your eye go clear soon. The most stubborn goat na im dey quick enter pot of soup! Igara Turkey no be inside boiling vegetable oil! 15 Likes 1 Share

This dino guy self 1 Like

Rubbish.



Dino, just get ready, EFCC is compiling some documents. Lost, trillion. Go and say that to the liepods, they will help you propagate anything related to lies. 12 Likes 4 Shares

Nusaf:

Rubbish.



Dino, just get ready, EFCC is compiling some documents. Lost, trillion. Go and say that to the liepods, they will help you propagate anything related to lies. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Dino must take everyone to be a fool. 8 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:

Dino must take everyone to be a fool.



Just like Hameed Alli believes​ Nigeria is a banana republic Just like Hameed Alli believes​ Nigeria is a banana republic 9 Likes

searchng4love:





Same people spreading lies about ABU Zaria. Same people spreading lies about ABU Zaria. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nusaf:





2 Likes

What's wrong with this senator self? He thinks Nigerians are fools? 1 Like

[quote author=searchng4love post=54728340][/quote]



Some people and spreading of lies are.



ABU's photoshopped memo comes to to mind 5 Likes 1 Share

searchng4love:



Just like Hameed Alli believes​ Nigeria is a banana republic

Because he cannot be compelled to wear a uniform that the law does not mandate? Because he cannot be compelled to wear a uniform that the law does not mandate? 8 Likes

searchng4love:



Just like Hameed Alli believes​ Nigeria is a banana republic

Sharrap. Sharrap. 6 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:





Because he cannot be compelled to wear a uniform that the law does not mandate? Where did the law mandate him NOT to wear uniforms? Where did the law mandate him NOT to wear uniforms? 7 Likes

searchng4love:



Where did the law mandate him NOT to wear uniforms? 5 Likes

searchng4love:



Where did the law mandate him NOT to wear uniforms?

I don't need to prove anything.



You do. I don't need to prove anything.You do. 9 Likes 1 Share

GavelSlam:





I don't need to prove anything.



You do. I owe you no obligation. I owe you no obligation. 6 Likes

searchng4love:



I owe you no obligation.



searchng4love:

Hameed Alli wear ordinary uniform you refused.... You come to start media propaganda forgetting that is the turf of politicians... (Saraki Range Rover seizure). Now matter don dey change.... Your eye go clear soon. The most stubborn goat na im dey quick enter pot of soup! Igara Turkey no be inside boiling vegetable oil!

Nigerians wake up. The Senate is using diversionary tactics... what has uniform got to do with appearing before them. Their is something fishy. Obviously he has stepped on toe of one or more sinators, who wanted waiver for import of ostentatious goods...



Trust me they aren't reppping us. We should stand and unite against these thieves... Nigerians wake up. The Senate is using diversionary tactics... what has uniform got to do with appearing before them. Their is something fishy. Obviously he has stepped on toe of one or more sinators, who wanted waiver for import of ostentatious goods...Trust me they aren't reppping us. We should stand and unite against these thieves... 11 Likes 3 Shares

lawbabs:





Nigerians wake up. The Senate is using diversionary tactics... what has uniform got to do with appearing before them. Their is something fishy. Obviously he has stepped on toe of one or more sinator, who wanted waiver for import of ostentatious goods... We don't care. He must wear uniform. We don't care. He must wear uniform. 6 Likes

searchng4love:



We don't care. He must wear uniform.

It is because of people like you that Dino will continue to misbehave... you don't care about how you are represented. You only care about uniform... It is because of people like you that Dino will continue to misbehave... you don't care about how you are represented. You only care about uniform... 14 Likes 2 Shares

lawbabs:





It is because of people like you that Dino will continue to misbehave... you don't care about how you are represented. You only care about uniform... I don't care about your opinion. Hameed aka Alameda should as a matter of national urgency explain the huge loss of revenue as soon as Dino proves his allegations.... Secondly he should give a comprehensive explanation of how the 661 pump action rifles were cleared under his nostrils. What measures is he taking to ensure transparency in the ports I don't care about your opinion. Hameed aka Alameda should as a matter of national urgency explain the huge loss of revenue as soon as Dino proves his allegations.... Secondly he should give a comprehensive explanation of how the 661 pump action rifles were cleared under his nostrils. What measures is he taking to ensure transparency in the ports 5 Likes

searchng4love:



I don't care about your opinion. Hameed aka Alameda should as a matter of national urgency explain the huge loss of revenue as soon as Dino proves his allegations.... Secondly he should give a comprehensive explanation of how the 661 pump action rifles were cleared under his nostrils. What measures is he taking to ensure transparency in the ports 5 Likes

searchng4love:



Where did the law mandate him NOT to wear uniforms?



And where did the law mandate him to wear Uniform!? And where did the law mandate him to wear Uniform!? 5 Likes

searchng4love:

Hameed Alli wear ordinary uniform you refused.... You come to start media propaganda forgetting that is the turf of politicians... (Saraki Range Rover seizure). Now matter don dey change.... Your eye go clear soon. The most stubborn goat na im dey quick enter pot of soup! Igara Turkey no be inside boiling vegetable oil! which igara? Edo or kogi which igara? Edo or kogi

searchng4love:



I don't care about your opinion. Hameed aka Alameda should as a matter of national urgency explain the huge loss of revenue as soon as Dino proves his allegations.... Secondly he should give a comprehensive explanation of how the 661 pump action rifles were cleared under his nostrils. What measures is he taking to ensure transparency in the ports 4 Likes

una get power wey una take dey reply searchng4love..........him head neva still recover from d last election....

ةزكةزى 5 Likes

searchng4love:



I don't care about your opinion. Hameed aka Alameda should as a matter of national urgency explain the huge loss of revenue as soon as Dino proves his allegations.... Secondly he should give a comprehensive explanation of how the 661 pump action rifles were cleared under his nostrils. What measures is he taking to ensure transparency in the ports

Which agency discovered the pump action after it was cleared? Is it not same custom. Didn't they track down their officers, who cleared it? In the past, they would have sneaked into the country without being noticed.



On revenue slump, u should know that Dino is only whipping sentiment. Reasons for revenue slump is neither here nor there... in a time when Naira has fallen fast, how many people are importing. Only exporters benefit from devalued currency.



Rise above sentiments and question every motive of your SINators, who are not representing you! Which agency discovered the pump action after it was cleared? Is it not same custom. Didn't they track down their officers, who cleared it? In the past, they would have sneaked into the country without being noticed.On revenue slump, u should know that Dino is only whipping sentiment. Reasons for revenue slump is neither here nor there... in a time when Naira has fallen fast, how many people are importing. Only exporters benefit from devalued currency.Rise above sentiments and question every motive of your SINators, who are not representing you! 7 Likes 1 Share

Omagago:







And where did the law mandate him to wear Uniform!? Which law forbids the senators from asking him to put on the gaddem uniform of the job he's been paid to do? Which law forbids the senators from asking him to put on the gaddem uniform of the job he's been paid to do? 3 Likes

lawbabs:





Nigerians wake up. The Senate is using diversionary tactics... what has uniform got to do with appearing before them. Their is something fishy. Obviously he has stepped on toe of one or more sinators, who wanted waiver for import of ostentatious goods...



Trust me they aren't reppping us. We should stand and unite against these thieves... Please what is the negative impact of Ali wearing uniform to the senate on his performance thereafter as the CGC. Please what is the negative impact of Ali wearing uniform to the senate on his performance thereafter as the CGC. 4 Likes