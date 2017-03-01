₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye
|'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by ebosie11(f): 5:23am
According to TVC and ex-Reuters who interviewed Senator Dino Melaye in Morocco where is he is currently attending Crans Montana Forum,Nigeria lost one trillion naira in 2016 due to the incompetence of Customs boss Hamid Ali.Speaking yesterday,he said.....
"Nigeria lost one trillion naira in revenues in 2016 due to incompetence of Customs CG, Hamid Ali"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/lost-n1-trillion-in-2016-due-to-hamid.html?m=1
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 5:24am
Hameed Alli wear ordinary uniform you refused.... You come to start media propaganda forgetting that is the turf of politicians... (Saraki Range Rover seizure). Now matter don dey change.... Your eye go clear soon. The most stubborn goat na im dey quick enter pot of soup! Igara Turkey no be inside boiling vegetable oil!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by tsamson(m): 5:24am
This dino guy self
1 Like
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Nusaf: 5:41am
Rubbish.
Dino, just get ready, EFCC is compiling some documents. Lost, trillion. Go and say that to the liepods, they will help you propagate anything related to lies.
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 5:42am
Nusaf:
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by GavelSlam: 5:44am
Dino must take everyone to be a fool.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 5:45am
GavelSlam:Just like Hameed Alli believes Nigeria is a banana republic
9 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Nusaf: 5:46am
searchng4love:
Same people spreading lies about ABU Zaria.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 5:47am
2 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by CoolFreeday(m): 5:49am
What's wrong with this senator self? He thinks Nigerians are fools?
1 Like
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Nusaf: 5:49am
[quote author=searchng4love post=54728340][/quote]
Some people and spreading of lies are.
ABU's photoshopped memo comes to to mind
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by GavelSlam: 5:51am
searchng4love:
Because he cannot be compelled to wear a uniform that the law does not mandate?
8 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Nusaf: 5:51am
searchng4love:
Sharrap.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 5:53am
GavelSlam:Where did the law mandate him NOT to wear uniforms?
7 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Nusaf: 5:54am
searchng4love:
5 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by GavelSlam: 5:56am
searchng4love:
I don't need to prove anything.
You do.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 5:57am
GavelSlam:I owe you no obligation.
6 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by GavelSlam: 5:59am
searchng4love:
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by lawbabs: 6:18am
searchng4love:
Nigerians wake up. The Senate is using diversionary tactics... what has uniform got to do with appearing before them. Their is something fishy. Obviously he has stepped on toe of one or more sinators, who wanted waiver for import of ostentatious goods...
Trust me they aren't reppping us. We should stand and unite against these thieves...
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 6:19am
lawbabs:We don't care. He must wear uniform.
6 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by lawbabs: 6:22am
searchng4love:
It is because of people like you that Dino will continue to misbehave... you don't care about how you are represented. You only care about uniform...
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 6:26am
lawbabs:I don't care about your opinion. Hameed aka Alameda should as a matter of national urgency explain the huge loss of revenue as soon as Dino proves his allegations.... Secondly he should give a comprehensive explanation of how the 661 pump action rifles were cleared under his nostrils. What measures is he taking to ensure transparency in the ports
5 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Nusaf: 6:35am
searchng4love:
5 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by Omagago(m): 6:37am
searchng4love:
And where did the law mandate him to wear Uniform!?
5 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by 2cato: 6:39am
searchng4love:which igara? Edo or kogi
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by vedaxcool(m): 6:40am
searchng4love:
4 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by krasican(m): 6:40am
una get power wey una take dey reply searchng4love..........him head neva still recover from d last election....
ةزكةزى
5 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by lawbabs: 6:41am
searchng4love:
Which agency discovered the pump action after it was cleared? Is it not same custom. Didn't they track down their officers, who cleared it? In the past, they would have sneaked into the country without being noticed.
On revenue slump, u should know that Dino is only whipping sentiment. Reasons for revenue slump is neither here nor there... in a time when Naira has fallen fast, how many people are importing. Only exporters benefit from devalued currency.
Rise above sentiments and question every motive of your SINators, who are not representing you!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 6:54am
Omagago:Which law forbids the senators from asking him to put on the gaddem uniform of the job he's been paid to do?
3 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by obyrich(m): 6:58am
lawbabs:Please what is the negative impact of Ali wearing uniform to the senate on his performance thereafter as the CGC.
4 Likes
|Re: 'Nigeria Lost One Trillion In 2016 Due To Hamid Ali's Incompetence':Dino Melaye by searchng4love: 6:58am
Omagago:Sniper seller why not kwietly make your own reference and quit masturbatory acts on my mentions
2 Likes
