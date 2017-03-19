Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! (2583 Views)

I woke up to an e-mail from my bank this morning, notifying me of the Nationwide Implementation of Cashless Policy.



After going through the mail, and studying the charges imposed on daily cash deposits and withdrawals, I felt Not this time!



This doesn't look good. As a nation, we are quick to adopt and implement pro government policies but sluggishly slow in considering pro people polices.



I understand this rates do not apply on electronic bank transfers, but it is too harsh!



Who takes the percentage? What will it be used for?

They should be careful, as this is a delicate time in Nigeria. 1 Like

This policy is double edged sword. Pay for deposits and also pay for withdrawal.

I supposed the government wants to encourage cashless society but no nation can exist without money.

The withdrawal charges are somehow understandable but deposits? It baffles me.

Imagine a market trader who was lucky to have a transaction of 1.3 million during the day decided to deposit the money with the bank later in the day and you ask him to forfeit about 20000 you are sending him away from the bank.

I supposed what people need to do is to open at least 20 bank accounts with different banks so as to avoid these charges.

Secondly, who will benefit from these charges? The banks or the government? If it is the government it is somehow understandable but if it is the bank this is a NO NO policy. I dont want the bank to benefit any extra deductions apart from their stupid multiple ambiguous wording charges they are currently charguing with their poorly services and dismal customer service 3 Likes 1 Share

it won't affect me the highest I have ever withdrawn is #200k. that day till I got home everybody looked like a robber.

This will eradicate stealing a bit. You dont expect the government to calmly ask Nigerians to use cashless poly. They need to impose a Tax to achieve it.

Nice one! It should be implemented to the letter. 1 Like

I disagree with you OP.

what do you need such huge amounts of money in CASH for?



What's tha business? 9 Likes

All Bankers are bandits - - PABLO ESCOBAR

dis people have come again with their stupid policies



this cbn dude needs a brain reset

This is not good

So i cannot keep money in my account without deduction. Issokay d ground is more faithful dan dose useless bank 1 Like

You didn't give the reasons why the policy is bad.



What are you doing with so much cash on a daily basis?

Cajetanspeaks:

This is not good

coolcharm:

It costs money to process cash.



Those who bear the cost of processing the cash take the charges. It costs money to print, transport, store, count and handle currencies.



Use of cash also tend to encourage corruption and crime like robberies. Use of cash creates the need to look for change or round up prices of goods and services. Let's support this cashless policy. It's good for all of us.



Use electronic transfers or cheques if you want to dodge the charges or do transactions that are lower than the limits. You have other payment options.



thought it's sanusi that did this almost 3years ago, only to take over now.

sai baba



i keep saying it





the biggest problem of this government is lies





in turn the insensitivity of the government





its good measure bad timing







you don't save money to pay school fees when doctor refuse to treat a child in icu because no deposit has been made







this policy are supposed to be eased into the systen and not shoved down the throat



we know its a good move





but now isnt the time

OP the benefit a far better than ur worries, why do u have to run around carrying millions in cash attracting attention. Don't forget one of the aim is to cub money laundering, crime, and protect our currency. 1 Like

What are you doing with so much cash? I think there is need to cut cash out of our system. The benefits are much. Monies can easily be trailed. Criminals would be scared.



If I'm CBN governor, the minimum deposit/withdrawal would be N50,000, plus there would be a cash forfeiture act enabling the police to seize any large sum of cash and consider it a proceed of crime. 3 Likes 1 Share

dessz:

dessz:

it won't affect me the highest I have ever withdrawn is #200k. that day till I got home everybody looked like a robber.

Evaberry:

dis people have come again with their stupid policies



Evaberry:

dis people have come again with their stupid policies

this cbn dude needs a brain reset

What is stupid about it now ? Its ok jo

I stopped using my credit card 7 months ago. Imagine having 130k in your account and you are able to withdraw 110k while the rest went for charges.. That is daylight robbery..



Any one outside Nigeria still using his credit card?

When best could that be? Lagos And Port Harcourt been on it since 2013.

When best could that be? Lagos And Port Harcourt been on it since 2013.

What do someone need millions of fiscal cash for?

DirtyGold:

I disagree with you OP.

what do you need such huge amounts of money in CASH for?



What's tha business?

What is this one saying for God sake!



For instance, there was a day i wanted to tranfer some money to a company(very urgent through Diamond bank), only for me to be told the damn thing would materialized after 24 hours. What is this one saying for God sake!For instance, there was a day i wanted to tranfer some money to a company(very urgent through Diamond bank), only for me to be told the damn thing would materialized after 24 hours.