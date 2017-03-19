₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by coolcharm(m): 6:43am
I woke up to an e-mail from my bank this morning, notifying me of the Nationwide Implementation of Cashless Policy.
After going through the mail, and studying the charges imposed on daily cash deposits and withdrawals, I felt Not this time!
This doesn't look good. As a nation, we are quick to adopt and implement pro government policies but sluggishly slow in considering pro people polices.
I understand this rates do not apply on electronic bank transfers, but it is too harsh!
Who takes the percentage? What will it be used for?
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by veekid(m): 7:32am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Kovic08(m): 7:32am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Flexherbal(m): 7:32am
They should be careful, as this is a delicate time in Nigeria.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Ngasky(m): 7:33am
This policy is double edged sword. Pay for deposits and also pay for withdrawal.
I supposed the government wants to encourage cashless society but no nation can exist without money.
The withdrawal charges are somehow understandable but deposits? It baffles me.
Imagine a market trader who was lucky to have a transaction of 1.3 million during the day decided to deposit the money with the bank later in the day and you ask him to forfeit about 20000 you are sending him away from the bank.
I supposed what people need to do is to open at least 20 bank accounts with different banks so as to avoid these charges.
Secondly, who will benefit from these charges? The banks or the government? If it is the government it is somehow understandable but if it is the bank this is a NO NO policy. I dont want the bank to benefit any extra deductions apart from their stupid multiple ambiguous wording charges they are currently charguing with their poorly services and dismal customer service
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by ebby9z(m): 7:33am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by dessz(m): 7:33am
it won't affect me the highest I have ever withdrawn is #200k. that day till I got home everybody looked like a robber.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by iceberylin(m): 7:34am
This will eradicate stealing a bit. You dont expect the government to calmly ask Nigerians to use cashless poly. They need to impose a Tax to achieve it.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by searchng4love: 7:34am
Nice one! It should be implemented to the letter.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by DirtyGold: 7:35am
I disagree with you OP.
what do you need such huge amounts of money in CASH for?
What's tha business?
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by lilfreezy: 7:35am
All Bankers are bandits - - PABLO ESCOBAR
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Amirullaha(m): 7:35am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Evaberry(f): 7:35am
dis people have come again with their stupid policies
this cbn dude needs a brain reset
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Cajetanspeaks(m): 7:35am
This is not good
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by awoo47: 7:35am
So i cannot keep money in my account without deduction. Issokay d ground is more faithful dan dose useless bank
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Activa: 7:36am
You didn't give the reasons why the policy is bad.
What are you doing with so much cash on a daily basis?
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by searchng4love: 7:36am
Cajetanspeaks:y?
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Activa: 7:38am
coolcharm:
It costs money to process cash.
Those who bear the cost of processing the cash take the charges. It costs money to print, transport, store, count and handle currencies.
Use of cash also tend to encourage corruption and crime like robberies. Use of cash creates the need to look for change or round up prices of goods and services. Let's support this cashless policy. It's good for all of us.
Use electronic transfers or cheques if you want to dodge the charges or do transactions that are lower than the limits. You have other payment options.
I don't see any big deal here.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by damola1: 7:39am
thought it's sanusi that did this almost 3years ago, only to take over now.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by mykelmeezy: 7:39am
i keep saying it
the biggest problem of this government is lies
in turn the insensitivity of the government
its good measure bad timing
you don't save money to pay school fees when doctor refuse to treat a child in icu because no deposit has been made
this policy are supposed to be eased into the systen and not shoved down the throat
we know its a good move
but now isnt the time
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Nutase(f): 7:42am
maybe you should just go back to bed
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by unclezuma: 7:42am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by budusky05(m): 7:42am
OP the benefit a far better than ur worries, why do u have to run around carrying millions in cash attracting attention. Don't forget one of the aim is to cub money laundering, crime, and protect our currency.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by Boss13: 7:42am
What are you doing with so much cash? I think there is need to cut cash out of our system. The benefits are much. Monies can easily be trailed. Criminals would be scared.
If I'm CBN governor, the minimum deposit/withdrawal would be N50,000, plus there would be a cash forfeiture act enabling the police to seize any large sum of cash and consider it a proceed of crime.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by GreenMavro: 7:43am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by baba11(m): 7:44am
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by yahmohy27: 7:44am
Evaberry:What is stupid about it now ? Its ok jo
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by helinues: 7:45am
I stopped using my credit card 7 months ago. Imagine having 130k in your account and you are able to withdraw 110k while the rest went for charges.. That is daylight robbery..
Any one outside Nigeria still using his credit card?
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by budusky05(m): 7:46am
mykelmeezy:
When best could that be? Lagos And Port Harcourt been on it since 2013.
What do someone need millions of fiscal cash for?
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by yemmit90: 7:47am
DirtyGold:
What is this one saying for God sake!
For instance, there was a day i wanted to tranfer some money to a company(very urgent through Diamond bank), only for me to be told the damn thing would materialized after 24 hours.
|Re: Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! by mykelmeezy: 7:48am
budusky05:
keyword eased
what does the cattle rearer in zamfara know about going cashless
reasons like this is why people still keep money in holes
a cow Should cost abt 100k or more
now consider those who buy cow during Muslim festivals .....do you think most of them will pay via banking
.so having cash suits most of this people rather than mitb
