I saw a post about a woman complaining that her sister married an impotent man. I smiled, the man probably knew he had an issue and still went ahead and married. I also have this issue and its really bothering me for over 5 years. Mine is complicated and I think its spiritual.



It all started in 2011 when I was 20 and was ready to have sex. I went to a popular brothel in Lagos with a friend to try it out.

Though I was very nervous because I was a virgin and my heart was beating very fast.



We actually went in and two women approached us. A young woman of about 28 and one of about 40.



I am my other virgin friend had eye on the one of about 28 cause she was very beautiful. My friend immediately held on to her. The other one of 40 now held on to me that I should carry her lets go do it. I angrily said "You be my mama mate na", she got angry and left.



Then the younger one said, if I and my friend wants, we can take turns with her.



We left for her room. I entered first and was very nervous and sluggish even in removing my cloth.



She said, "e be like say u be virgin...so na me go disvrigin" you. She started touching my di*k, but it didn't get hard.



Time started to waste and I got tired and asked her to refund my money. She started shouting that its not possible, that the fact that my dick did not rise is none of her business. I asked that my friend should use the money and attempt, she said no. that he must bring his own money.



We left the building and started the arguments outside. Other prostitutes came to her aid and started asking what was wrong. She explained to them that I tried to have sex with her and my thing did not rise and now I want my money back, they started shouting and said its not possible that we should better get out of her.



At one corner, the older woman of about 40 that I earlier rejected started giving me the "ntoor" look and was saying "You see your life"



I got very scared and left for home immediately.



I tried to watch porn to see if it will get up, I can't really remember if it did.



Long and short, I have not been able to have sex since then. I have not even had sex in my life. I have never tried to have sex with a real girl before, so I won't embarrass myself. I have never had a girlfriend. Though girls keep flocking around me, since I am doing well both academically and business wise, but I never attempt to have sex with them and they keep wondering whats wrong with me. One of the unilag girls that seduced me and I did nothing concluded that I was impotent because she feels no man in the world would have resisted her seduction since she was very hot.



I have tried to have sex 3 more times, with prostitutes, but still same thing happens. No erection



In 2012, I spent the whole year going to church everyday. Nothing happened. I have stopped now and accepted my fate.



Only my best friend knows about this, he keeps saying its not a spiritual condition but medical condition due to the fact that I started

masturbating right since I was 17.



He says I might have had the issue right before the prostitute encounter. Sometimes he says that it is a psychological condition.



But the thing is, how can a young boy of 20 then have Erectile dysfunction due to masturbation.

Many young boys masturbate and nothing happened to them.



I was sad for a while, but now it seems I have accepted my fate. This issue have made me focus on my studies and business and now, at 26. I have finished my BSC, and my MSC



Whenever I am Hot, I masturbate and I think that has worsened my issue. I have been masturbating since 2011 when this happened



Lots of order thing happens in between that confuses me. Like 2 years after the prostitute encounter, when I was in my 3rd year, one beautiful edo girl who really loved me was making out with me and flirting around me and I got a rock solid erection 100%. Very hard. Also, in 2014. A girl who liked me came to my house and she was flirting with me, though she didn't plan on having sex with me. Only the flirting alone made me hard. The erection was 70% hard. But then, those are the only occurrences.



Whenever I watch porn, I get semi erection - say about 60% hard.



Whenever I jerk my joystick, it gets hard - about 80% and within minutes, it deflates again.



Lot of different things have happened along the line which is too much to type. Long and short, I don't get erections when I wakeup again. I used to before all this issues.



Or is it the excess sugar I take, or the belly fat I have gotten due to the way I eat carelessly and spend on myself. (Since I don't have any woman to cater for) that is the cause.



Is it spiritual, medical or psychological?



Is it due to masturbation? Is it an infection?



Because I can remember in late 2012 or early 2013. When I tried to urinate, I had and felt a sharp pain.



I happened for about 2 days and stopped by itself.



I am getting older and my mother is already reminding me about marriage. I don't think I will marry until this issue is resolved. I can't

subject any woman to emotional pain.



At some point, I thought I was gay, but I am in no way attracted to men. But I am attracted to women. I tried watch transgender porn to confirm if I was gay (since I couldn't stand real gay porn). I actually got aroused and had a mild erection. But come on, transgenders are women who just have a joystick.



I have put up my issues on a foreign site (because other people who have put up their problems on nairaland gets abused, mocked, insulted and bullied) and I was advised by the whites to see a doctor and counselor. They didn't even understand what I meant by spiritual issue. But they have been very concerned and helpful



I don't need to see any counselor because my case would confuse who ever I tell.



I have been living in pains. No sex life and no real social life. I keep falling out with female friend because I don't make any move towards them.



I keep falling out with male friends, because they keep wondering "why this their guy no dey nack woman like them". They feel I am weird because they 100% know I am not gay and wonder why a normal guy will be avoiding women like this.



I hope my issue is resolved.



But if its not, I would live the rest of my life like this. Probably keep on masturbating and never get married.



It might actually be my excessive masturbation that might be the cause of this. I don't really know. Only God knows.



I am depressed. But suicide is not an option for me. God forbid. 27 Likes 5 Shares