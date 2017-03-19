[SUNDAY'S LESSON]

TOPIC: The Doom Of Falshood

MEMORY VERSE: "The Lord knoweth how to deliver the godly out of temptations, and to reserve the unjust unto the day of judgement to be punished" (2 peter 2:9).

CENTRAL TRUTH: Since evil must pursue a sinner, the reward of falsehood is destruction.

THE AIM OF THIS LESSON: To make it very clear that "no sin will go unpunished"

LESSON READING: 2PETER 2:1-11

INTRODUCTION: Today's lesson is out to unfold the ways and manner through which the false prophets operate. It assures us of God's justice in knowing how to deliver the righteous from temptations and reserving the unjust for punishment - this is seen in the three instances of God's dealing with angel and with men. It futher spell out those who will receive the like punishment; because of their life and living - Beware of falsehood!

LESSON EXPOSITION OF 2 PETER 2:1-11

=> FALSE PROPHETS DESCRIBED- 2 PETER 1:1-3: To keep us aware of the future danger and happenings, our lesson have this to say about false prophets or teacher of our times that:

1. They will privily (i.e secretly and subtly in their teachings) bring in damnable heresies by introducing some heretical doctrine which will tell lies about God.

2. They will through their teachings deny the lord that brought them because their teachings will be against him.

3. They will through their teachings bring upon themselves swift and terrible destruction.

4. Their teachings will bring many souls to their pernicious or immoral ways and doings.

5. Through their teachings, the ways of the truth will be defamed; evil spoken of and scoffed at.

6. They will be using feighed words (Good word and fairr speeches); false arguement and anything they can with the motive of getting money - coverteous - to spend upon their own lusts.

7. Because of their deeds, God's anger and judgment will no more linger and their damnation is on the way- proving that their doom is sure.

=> GOD'S STRICT ACTION TOWARD SIN- 2 PETER 2:4-8

The following are the examples of God's strict actions and righteos judgement:

1. THEN THE ANGELS WHO SINNED

* He cast them down to hell

* He delivered them into chains of darkness and doom.

* He reserved them unto judgement for their doom.

2. ON THE OLD WORLD:

* He brought in the flood upon the ungodly

* He saved Noah- the preacher of righteousness.

3. ON THE CITIES OF SODOM AND GOMORRHA:

* He condemed them with an overthrow

* He turned those cities into ashes.

* He made an example unto those who will after live ungodly

* He delivered the just 'LOT' (whose righteous soul was vexed day to day with their unglodly deeds yet he maintained his godly living).

REASONS: (i) He knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations. (ii) He also knows how to reserve the unjust to be punished in the day of judgement.

=> THE LUST OF UNCLEANLINESS 2PETER 2:9-11: The following acts and actors will be punished as the forgone example of God strict action against sin and sinners have made us to know-

1. Those that walk after the flesh.

2. Those that walk in the lust of uncleanliness by indulging in lustful desires of polluting passions.

3. Those who despise government by becoming proud to scorn all authorities.

4. Those who are presumptious and are slef willed.

5. Those who are not afraid to speak evil of dignities by scoffing and revilling the glorious ones without trembling and fear- these are those who accuse and defame charges against others wiothout being afraid to do so.

CONCLUSION: Since God is just and right in his judgments, we should always examine ourselves to see that the five mentioned acts do not operate in and through us.