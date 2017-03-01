₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by JosWatchDog(m): 7:42am
Celebrity Blogger Kemisola Filani weds her fiancè Adeyemi Emmanuel, who is an accountant and Online publisher.
The duo who got engaged late last year. But today 18th March 2017 they both got married.
Check out the photos below:
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/female-blogger-kemi-filani-weds-online.html
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by professorfal: 7:44am
simi and falz? Looks like simi and falz when they were younger.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 7:45am
Somebody should wake me up when popular bloggers Linda and Seun get wedded...
All hands on
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Jodha(f): 7:46am
Which kain thing the groom put for head.. Lol
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 7:47am
TheSlyone2:dont let tonto dike hear ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:49am
Congrats
Mr and Mrs Lekpaaa
Lekpa + lepka = lekpashanti
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by EastGold(m): 7:54am
TheSlyone2:
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by LAFO(f): 7:57am
Happy married life.
Love can be sweet sha.
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 8:00am
Hmmmm
Make I just seal lips
Happy married life
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:04am
HML... Love is beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:06am
TheSlyone2:
I really want to attend Seun's wedding this year...
Seun, will you grant me dah wish
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:08am
Dojupyo:You self dey find trouble abi... Me, Ayaf got immunity ooo
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:11am
TheSlyone2:
No be trouble I dey find...
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by DLGUY: 8:12am
The guy in a green cap looks like Jidetheblogger.
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:13am
Dojupyo:Ok oo... So how you?
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:20am
TheSlyone2:
I'm good.. Happy Sunday
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:21am
Dojupyo:Thanks and you too... You not going?
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 9:15am
Jodha:hehehe d neck self be like girrafe ewwww
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Ishilove: 9:40am
I am so loving the groom's fila gongoro It reminds me of Unilag's Senate building
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Hadeyemy: 9:44am
Many people will probably think jidetheblogger is the groom
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by okonja(m): 9:44am
JosWatchDog:
May God bless her home, but @op, uploading of a personal picture with Jide is really misleading..only the couple's personal picture are supposed to be the only personal picture there and the rest should be group pictures.
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Northmall(m): 9:45am
DLGUY:
Na Jide be that. Him tailor do am bad thing sha for that cap. That's what you get when you are given the standard charge for a service and you decide to 'price' lol.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by dadavivo: 9:45am
That looks like jidetheblogger
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 9:46am
Happy married life kfb
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by professorfal: 9:46am
Ishilove:
Because you're happy for them, this day I decree the Lord will open "his" eyes to locate you. IJN!
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by CLIQBOY(m): 9:46am
Ishilove:The man on green is not the groom
DLGUY:yeah, That's Mr jide
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by 300connects: 9:47am
Jodha:I wonder oh
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 9:47am
Jodha:
hahaha. that's not the frrom oo. Na jidetheblogger be that oo
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by okonja(m): 9:48am
Northmall:
You know say Jide na Ijebuman
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by money121(m): 9:49am
Jodha:
That's not the groom oooo na Jide ogunsanya be that.. Owner of ogbongeblog
|Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by nokiaba3(m): 9:50am
professorfal:eye dey pain you
1 Like
