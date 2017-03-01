₦airaland Forum

Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by JosWatchDog(m): 7:42am
Celebrity Blogger Kemisola Filani weds her fiancè Adeyemi Emmanuel, who is an accountant and Online publisher.

The duo who got engaged late last year. But today 18th March 2017 they both got married.

Check out the photos below:

Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/03/female-blogger-kemi-filani-weds-online.html

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by professorfal: 7:44am
simi and falz? Looks like simi and falz when they were younger.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 7:45am
Somebody should wake me up when popular bloggers Linda and Seun get wedded...


All hands on diick deck

10 Likes

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Jodha(f): 7:46am
Which kain thing the groom put for head.. Lol grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 7:47am
TheSlyone2:
Somebody should wake me up when popular bloggers Linda and Seun get wedded...


All hands on diick deck
dont let tonto dike hear ooo grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:49am
Congrats

Mr and Mrs Lekpaaa

Lekpa + lepka = lekpashanti cool

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by EastGold(m): 7:54am
TheSlyone2:
Somebody should wake me up when popular bloggers Linda and Seun get wedded...


All hands on diick deck

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by LAFO(f): 7:57am
Happy married life.




















Love can be sweet sha.
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 8:00am
Hmmmm
Make I just seal lips




Happy married life
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:04am
HML... Love is beautiful

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:06am
TheSlyone2:
Somebody should wake me up when popular bloggers Linda and Seun get wedded...


All hands on diick deck




I really want to attend Seun's wedding this year...
Seun, will you grant me dah wish wink

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:08am
Dojupyo:




I really want to attend Seun's wedding this year... Seun, will you grant me dah wish wink
You self dey find trouble abi... Me, Ayaf got immunity ooo

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:11am
TheSlyone2:
You self dey find trouble abi... Me, Ayaf got immunity ooo


No be trouble I dey find...
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by DLGUY: 8:12am
The guy in a green cap looks like Jidetheblogger.

3 Likes

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:13am
Dojupyo:



No be trouble I dey find...
Ok oo... So how you?
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Dojupyo(f): 8:20am
TheSlyone2:
Ok oo... So how you?


I'm good.. Happy Sunday
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 8:21am
Dojupyo:



I'm good.. Happy Sunday
Thanks and you too... You not going?
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 9:15am
Jodha:
Which kain thing the groom put for head.. Lol grin grin
hehehe d neck self be like girrafe ewwww grin

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Ishilove: 9:40am
I am so loving the groom's fila gongoro cheesy It reminds me of Unilag's Senate building tongue

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Hadeyemy: 9:44am
Many people will probably think jidetheblogger is the groom wink

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by okonja(m): 9:44am
JosWatchDog:
Celebrity Blogger Kemisola Filani weds her fiancè Adeyemi Emmanuel, who is an accountant and Online publisher.

May God bless her home, but @op, uploading of a personal picture with Jide is really misleading..only the couple's personal picture are supposed to be the only personal picture there and the rest should be group pictures. angry

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by Northmall(m): 9:45am
DLGUY:
The guy in a green cap looks like Jidetheblogger.

Na Jide be that. Him tailor do am bad thing sha for that cap. That's what you get when you are given the standard charge for a service and you decide to 'price' lol.

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by dadavivo: 9:45am
That looks like jidetheblogger
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 9:46am
Happy married life kfb

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by professorfal: 9:46am
Ishilove:
I am so loving the groom's fila gongoro cheesy It reminds me of Unilag's Senate building tongue

Because you're happy for them, this day I decree the Lord will open "his" eyes to locate you. IJN!
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by CLIQBOY(m): 9:46am
Ishilove:
I am so loving the groom's fila gongoro cheesy It reminds me of Unilag's Senate building tongue
The man on green is not the groom
DLGUY:
The guy in a green cap looks like Jidetheblogger.
yeah, That's Mr jide

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by 300connects: 9:47am
Jodha:
Which kain thing the groom put for head.. Lol grin grin
I wonder oh
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 9:47am
Jodha:
Which kain thing the groom put for head.. Lol grin grin

hahaha. that's not the frrom oo. Na jidetheblogger be that oo
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by okonja(m): 9:48am
Northmall:


That's Jide. Him tailor do am bad thing sha for that cap. That's what you get when you are given the standard charge for a service and you decide to 'price' lol.

You know say Jide na Ijebuman grin

1 Like

Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by money121(m): 9:49am
Jodha:
Which kain thing the groom put for head.. Lol grin grin

That's not the groom oooo na Jide ogunsanya be that.. Owner of ogbongeblog
Re: Kemi Filani Weds Adeyemi Emmanuel (Photos) by nokiaba3(m): 9:50am
professorfal:
simi and falz? Looks like simi and falz when they were younger.
eye dey pain you

1 Like

