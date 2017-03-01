₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by zoba88: 10:40am
Under Sen Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state,the government played a significant role to make sure that farmers had a bumper harvest during the previous rainy seasons.
Further more, the only college of agriculture in the state under the stewardship of Mal.Mamuda Manga and the head of engineering department Dr Aliyu Muazu were prompted to engage their final year engineering students to the most amusing practical which the result brought about the creation of a locally made tractor.
See below photos of the students practical work
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/college-of-agriculture-students-in.html?m=1
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Epositive(m): 10:44am
i'm here to type "nice one".... but i'm still looking for the tractor
#positivevibes
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 10:57am
I hope it lasts. ....
Pessimists I beg na small small till we get dere.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by dotuna3(m): 11:00am
Nigeria beta invest in the student rather than some useless people giving fame and money for BBnaija for doing rubbish and senseless things
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:06am
These are the guys that need that 20 million naira ..it will go along way in improving this
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by CTechHub(m): 2:42pm
good job...
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by odiereke(m): 3:18pm
Nice one
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 3:19pm
Am still looking out for the tractor, cos all I see is an open roof KEKR NAPEPE
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Pejah: 3:19pm
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by habss: 3:19pm
nice project
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:19pm
They got me at the banner...and the title of the post.
In your face Professor Haliru! We have a bright future...
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by HRich(m): 3:20pm
In fairness they tried,
But in truth, its too local to be on the news,
Imagine if its been done by ABA boys,
They should have try to make it more neater than that
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Coolgent: 3:21pm
Kudus to HND student u did a very good job that no Prof of Agric in Nigeria has evwr done.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 3:21pm
Not bad. Imagine what these guys can do with better funding and international exposure-cum-training.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by dollarsplenty(f): 3:23pm
This is where the Gov should spend his millions, not on the pumping toy. That school was nearly destroyed by Maiyama's 20 year-tenure as Provost/Rector. I was there years back (2004) and the school had potentials to help develop agriculture in kebbi, if the right person is put there. Kudos to Agric Engr Dept and Hope Dr. Mahmud is still there.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by smartty68(m): 3:23pm
Impressive
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by mmmustapha(m): 3:23pm
great invention, kebbi state government should encourage the students. we are finally coming to life.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by KAYD007(m): 3:24pm
The exhust pipe is too low....it needs to be high up so the driver doesn't inhale fumes
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by parrybill: 3:24pm
CTechHub:
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by mich24(m): 3:24pm
Good one
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 3:24pm
waoo, so abookii can something like this.. this amazing
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Jolar101: 3:25pm
Tractor made by student in Kebbi. Op.
If these tractors were made in China, would called them "locally made"?
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by pokipoki: 3:25pm
Qudos to them. But can this contraption work on a farm for 2 hours straight? It's hightime government and big corporations start investing seriously in our youths
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by dayleke(m): 3:26pm
Good for starters...
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Divay22(f): 3:26pm
This one is strong
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by napoleon77(m): 3:34pm
Why re-invent the wheel?
Nice attempt, but you can't move forward this way. Soon we would be celebrating people who manufacture old style mobile phones when the rest of the world is waiting for Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7S or 8.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Jamesmatic(m): 3:37pm
WTF Is this??
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Neimar: 3:42pm
K
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by ayindejimmy(m): 3:47pm
Hmm, well... If it's cheaper and I have a small farm
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by kateskitty(f): 3:51pm
Kk
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by Originalsly: 3:51pm
Is this the way forward?... the focus should be on innovation... bringing new ideas to the table... not making efforts to reinvent the wheel.
|Re: Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) by shumuel(m): 3:53pm
We shall get there, one day
