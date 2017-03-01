Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Tractors Locally Manufactured By Students In Kebbi State (Photos) (7354 Views)

Big Whale Killed In Ilaje, Ondo State (Photos) / "Wazobia Tricycle" Manufactured In Benue, Nigeria / 'Helicopter' Manufactured By Two Boys In Anambra State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Further more, the only college of agriculture in the state under the stewardship of Mal.Mamuda Manga and the head of engineering department Dr Aliyu Muazu were prompted to engage their final year engineering students to the most amusing practical which the result brought about the creation of a locally made tractor.



See below photos of the students practical work





Source: Under Sen Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state,the government played a significant role to make sure that farmers had a bumper harvest during the previous rainy seasons.Further more, the only college of agriculture in the state under the stewardship of Mal.Mamuda Manga and the head of engineering department Dr Aliyu Muazu were prompted to engage their final year engineering students to the most amusing practical which the result brought about the creation of a locally made tractor.See below photos of the students practical workSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/college-of-agriculture-students-in.html?m=1 3 Likes











#positivevibes i'm here to type "nice one".... but i'm still looking for the tractor#positivevibes 9 Likes

I hope it lasts. ....







Pessimists I beg na small small till we get dere. 2 Likes

Nigeria beta invest in the student rather than some useless people giving fame and money for BBnaija for doing rubbish and senseless things 25 Likes

These are the guys that need that 20 million naira ..it will go along way in improving this 4 Likes

good job... 2 Likes

Nice one 2 Likes

Am still looking out for the tractor, cos all I see is an open roof KEKR NAPEPE 3 Likes

nice project 4 Likes





They got me at the banner...and the title of the post.



In your face Professor Haliru! We have a bright future...



4 Likes

In fairness they tried,



But in truth, its too local to be on the news,



Imagine if its been done by ABA boys,



They should have try to make it more neater than that

Kudus to HND student u did a very good job that no Prof of Agric in Nigeria has evwr done. 1 Like

Not bad. Imagine what these guys can do with better funding and international exposure-cum-training. 1 Like

This is where the Gov should spend his millions, not on the pumping toy. That school was nearly destroyed by Maiyama's 20 year-tenure as Provost/Rector. I was there years back (2004) and the school had potentials to help develop agriculture in kebbi, if the right person is put there. Kudos to Agric Engr Dept and Hope Dr. Mahmud is still there. 1 Like

Impressive

great invention, kebbi state government should encourage the students. we are finally coming to life. 1 Like

The exhust pipe is too low....it needs to be high up so the driver doesn't inhale fumes

CTechHub:

good job...

Good one

waoo, so abookii can something like this.. this amazing

Tractor made by student in Kebbi. Op.



If these tractors were made in China, would called them "locally made"?

Qudos to them. But can this contraption work on a farm for 2 hours straight? It's hightime government and big corporations start investing seriously in our youths

Good for starters...

This one is strong

Why re-invent the wheel?



Nice attempt, but you can't move forward this way. Soon we would be celebrating people who manufacture old style mobile phones when the rest of the world is waiting for Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7S or 8. 2 Likes

WTF Is this??

K

Hmm, well... If it's cheaper and I have a small farm

Kk

Is this the way forward?... the focus should be on innovation... bringing new ideas to the table... not making efforts to reinvent the wheel.