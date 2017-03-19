₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by DickTator1: 10:50am
FFK sure have a way with words.
Talking about Customs boss refusing to wear customs uniform he tweeted:
"The senate should insist that he appears before them stark Unclad. If he refuses they should arrest him and have him brought in chains"https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/843390643237982208
I believe the Customs boss should be proud to wear Customs uniform, he is sending the wrong message to the able men and women who work under him. Thousands of Custom officers wear that uniform daily, the least Col Ali could do is wear the uniform for one day, is that too much to ask?
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:55am
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by DickTator1: 10:59am
How Col Hameed Ali might look,Unclad.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by BankeSmalls(f): 11:02am
Let me visualise how the old man will be kicking and fighting with his blokos hanging out
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by DickDastardly(m): 11:11am
Jest picture that! Looooooooools
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by omenkaLives: 11:12am
Spoken like a true mad man cum LiePob god.
Waiting for them to come render their supplications.
The only person that has appeared almost Unclad in the NASS was Dino, and guess what, he's also a LiePob god.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by DickTator1: 11:20am
Lalasticlala, mynd44, soup haf don already
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by nawa4naija(m): 11:21am
hausa people and their love for problem. Whats the big deal in wearing uniforms. SMH
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by malel1: 11:23am
Loooollllll fani no go kill person
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by sarrki(m): 11:31am
Bunch of mofos
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by sarrki(m): 11:32am
Fani seriously in need of job
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by madridguy(m): 11:41am
CHIEF IPOB MISCREANT AT WORK AGAIN.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by hucienda: 11:43am
hehehe naija
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by ChaleeBendel: 11:47am
sarrki:
Ogbeni you're a clown. I mean look who's talking about jobs.
Get a job before advising FFK to get a job.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:49am
I blame nobody but that bigot of a president. It is illegal appointing Col Ali to head the Custom in the first place because by hierarchy, the post ought to be given to the next most senior after Diko.
Buhari is nothing but a useless tyrannical bigot
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by sarrki(m): 12:24pm
ChaleeBendel:
Why the thing come pain you like that ?
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by rattlesnake(m): 1:15pm
FFK twisted minded pervert
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by damilolammm(m): 1:15pm
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by odimbannamdi(m): 1:16pm
FFK acting like he is a saint, when he has a lot of cockroaches and skeletons in his cupboard.
In Nigeria, it is only the person that is caught in the act that is guilty.
Check out my profile for beautiful high-quality men's loafers
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by AkinPhysicist: 1:16pm
FFK come here...
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by Scream(m): 1:17pm
He is not half as intelligent as most of them...how can he of all people make the uniform of a supposed great institution like Nigerian Custom Service (which is far better than what he has worn all his life) look like nothing...
He should leave that seat without delay.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by dessz(m): 1:18pm
udomeanit, ALI WILL BE LIKE,
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by datola: 1:19pm
This man again
Nigerian SINators are now the police and law courts in the mind of FKK.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by GeoOla25(m): 1:19pm
this space is not for sale...trespassers are liable to face Col.. Hammed Ali in a custom uniform.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by talk2archy: 1:19pm
Does that man think Buhari is the owner of this country
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by Chukabiz(m): 1:19pm
Whats wrong with the Man sef?
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by Stelvin101(m): 1:20pm
DickTator1:
Lmfao
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by Bossontop(m): 1:20pm
Iz dis wat u wantu c??
Abeg make una pass am to ffk......lol
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by QuitNotice(m): 1:20pm
So you tink say senate de crase like you, smh. He just betrayed his "stand" and position as the flag bearer of "Buhari is a dictator"; Ali is in his house, goan chain him nah, agbero! Wuuuuuuuu!
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by bg0074real(m): 1:21pm
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:well, thats how is suppose be but the post is a political appointment anyone could be appointed not necessary the next in rank
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by jamislaw(m): 1:21pm
Some one should give this man Job. Anyway I can employ you in my small factory.
|Re: FFK to Senate: Insist Ali Appears Stark Unclad or Brought in Chains by dahunsy(m): 1:24pm
Coughs** clears throat# Those senators are bunch of toothless dogs, who thinks that power is about noise making, how come babachir Lawal is still d SGF, why have dey not cut funds to d presidency since d president refused to sack babachir Laval, why is Magu still d acting EFCC chairman after all their rant.....let dem cut d funding now, because it's easy to say.....action speaks louder than words
