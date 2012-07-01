₦airaland Forum

Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Codedrock(m): 11:31am

Port Harcourt is the capital and largest city of Rivers State, Nigeria. It lies along the Bonny River and is located in the Niger Delta. As of 2016, the Port Harcourt urban area has an estimated population of 2,865,000 inhabitants.

The area that became Port Harcourt in 1912 was before that part of the farmlands of the Diobu village group of the Ikwerre, an Igbo sub-group. The colonial administration of Nigeria created the port to export coal from the collieries of Enugu located 243 kilometres (151 mi) north of Port Harcourt, to which it was linked by a railway called the Eastern Line, also built by the British.

In 1956 crude oil was discovered in commercial quantities at Oloibiri, and Port Harcourt's economy turned to petroleum when the first shipment of Nigerian crude oil was exported through the city in 1958. Through the benefits of the Nigerian petroleum industry, Port Harcourt was further developed, with aspects of modernisation such as overpasses and city blocks. Oil firms that currently have offices in the city include Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron.

There are a number of institutions of tertiary education in Port Harcourt, mostly government-owned. These institutions include, Rivers State University of Science and Technology, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State College of Arts and Science, Ignatius Ajuru University and Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology. The current Mayor is Soni Sam Ejekwu. Port Harcourt's primary airport is Port Harcourt International Airport, located on the outskirts of the city; the NAF base is the location of the only other airport and is used by commercial airlines Aero Contractors and Air Nigeria) for domestic flights.

PICTURES:
More pictures from source: T.I.N Magazine
AERIAL VIEW











STRUCTURES AND BUILDINGS


hotel presidential


More pics from
SOURCE:http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/beautiful-pictures-of-porth-harcourt.html#more
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Codedrock(m): 11:32am
kiss kiss kiss
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Sharming95(m): 11:51am
God bless lion of Ubima.....d slayer of PEJ....d tamer of MBU....d cure 4 wiked disease....d destroyer of GEJ political career....


God bless yhu 4 dis development

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Codedrock(m): 3:11pm
Sharming95:
God bless lion of Ubima.....d slayer of PEJ....d tamer of MBU....d cure 4 wiked disease....d destroyer of GEJ political career....


God bless yhu 4 dis development
For christ sakes!!
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Negotiate: 4:10pm
nice
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Oyind18: 4:10pm
Lovelykiss
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by uzoclinton(m): 4:11pm
not nearly half as beautiful as Abuja
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by unclezuma: 4:11pm
grin grin grin grin

I'm here for the Wike and Amaechi agbawejas...

Oya make una start fight...

Other PDP and APC Stalwarts can join in...
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Oyind18: 4:11pm
Sharming95:
God bless lion of Ubima.....d slayer of PEJ....d tamer of MBU....d cure 4 wiked disease....d destroyer of GEJ political career....


God bless yhu 4 dis development
Go get a brain
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by cheaphost: 4:12pm
The 4th picture is Enugu and not Port-hacourt.

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Tazdroid(m): 4:12pm
Very nice shots.




But wetin dat oil rig dey find for there?
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by twilliamx: 4:12pm
K
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by huche(m): 4:12pm
Oyel money grin
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by AmAlbert(m): 4:13pm
I no see any waterside pishure ehn OP
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by gurunlocker: 4:13pm
Sharming95:
God bless lion of Ubima.....d slayer of PEJ....d tamer of MBU....d cure 4 wiked disease....d destroyer of GEJ political career....


God bless yhu 4 dis development

Many are mad, but just few are roaming....
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Divay22(f): 4:13pm
Hmm
I'll definitely visit soon
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by datola: 4:13pm
Wike's stronghold.
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:14pm
Wich year will North East be like ds?
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by ademoladeji(m): 4:14pm
BUHARI, why nau?
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by reyscrub(m): 4:14pm
Nice round about display.

Does the roundabout has an underground passage?

If you reside in PH plis reply.
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by dolphinife: 4:14pm
Breathtaking
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Gmajor(m): 4:14pm
Sharming95:
God bless lion of Ubima.....d slayer of PEJ....d tamer of MBU....d cure 4 wiked disease....d destroyer of GEJ political career....


God bless yhu 4 dis development
SMH
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by ademoladeji(m): 4:14pm
datola:
Wik

SMH
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Chidizman(m): 4:14pm
Cool City wink
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by napoleon77(m): 4:14pm
Codedrock:

SOURCE:http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/beautiful-pictures-of-porth-harcourt.html#more

Ikwerre, an Igbo sub-group

I don't think the Ikwerre's or any of the various Rivers State ethnic groups would agree with you that the Ikwerre's are an Igbo sub-group
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by OluDare01(m): 4:14pm
PortHarcourt not Porth.

I've been to PH many times and all these pictures no be here o.
Go to PH and see for yourself
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Capableben(m): 4:14pm
..
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:15pm
The P.H I know is very ugly!!
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by whizraymond(m): 4:15pm
The eyes of ipobeast would be on this beautiful city,greedy people! gringrin
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by loomer: 4:15pm
uzoclinton:
not nearly half as beautiful as Abuja

Show us pictures of abuja na
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Abalado: 4:15pm
Abeg out of PH,LAGOS,ABUJA,which one fine pass sf
Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by ademoladeji(m): 4:15pm
cheaphost:
The 4th picture is Enugu and not Port-hacourt.

Issokay

(0) (1) (Reply)

