Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Codedrock(m): 11:31am
SOURCE:http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/beautiful-pictures-of-porth-harcourt.html#more
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Codedrock(m): 11:32am
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Sharming95(m): 11:51am
God bless lion of Ubima.....d slayer of PEJ....d tamer of MBU....d cure 4 wiked disease....d destroyer of GEJ political career....
God bless yhu 4 dis development
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Codedrock(m): 3:11pm
Sharming95:For christ sakes!!
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Negotiate: 4:10pm
nice
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Oyind18: 4:10pm
Lovely
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by uzoclinton(m): 4:11pm
not nearly half as beautiful as Abuja
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by unclezuma: 4:11pm
I'm here for the Wike and Amaechi agbawejas...
Oya make una start fight...
Other PDP and APC Stalwarts can join in...
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Oyind18: 4:11pm
Sharming95:Go get a brain
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by cheaphost: 4:12pm
The 4th picture is Enugu and not Port-hacourt.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Tazdroid(m): 4:12pm
Very nice shots.
But wetin dat oil rig dey find for there?
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by twilliamx: 4:12pm
K
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by huche(m): 4:12pm
Oyel money
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by AmAlbert(m): 4:13pm
I no see any waterside pishure ehn OP
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by gurunlocker: 4:13pm
Sharming95:
Many are mad, but just few are roaming....
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Divay22(f): 4:13pm
Hmm
I'll definitely visit soon
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by datola: 4:13pm
Wike's stronghold.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:14pm
Wich year will North East be like ds?
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by ademoladeji(m): 4:14pm
BUHARI, why nau?
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by reyscrub(m): 4:14pm
Nice round about display.
Does the roundabout has an underground passage?
If you reside in PH plis reply.
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by dolphinife: 4:14pm
Breathtaking
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Gmajor(m): 4:14pm
Sharming95:SMH
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by ademoladeji(m): 4:14pm
datola:
SMH
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Chidizman(m): 4:14pm
Cool City
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by napoleon77(m): 4:14pm
Codedrock:
Ikwerre, an Igbo sub-group
I don't think the Ikwerre's or any of the various Rivers State ethnic groups would agree with you that the Ikwerre's are an Igbo sub-group
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by OluDare01(m): 4:14pm
PortHarcourt not Porth.
I've been to PH many times and all these pictures no be here o.
Go to PH and see for yourself
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Capableben(m): 4:14pm
..
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:15pm
The P.H I know is very ugly!!
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by whizraymond(m): 4:15pm
The eyes of ipobeast would be on this beautiful city,greedy people!
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by loomer: 4:15pm
uzoclinton:
Show us pictures of abuja na
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by Abalado: 4:15pm
Abeg out of PH,LAGOS,ABUJA,which one fine pass sf
|Re: Beautiful Pictures Of Porth Harcourt And What To Know by ademoladeji(m): 4:15pm
cheaphost:
Issokay
