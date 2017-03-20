₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by LionBaba(m): 12:04pm On Mar 19
Dear Future Husband…! See the Stiff-neck Rules This UNIZIK Student Issues To Her Future Hubby
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Sharming95(m): 12:18pm On Mar 19
4,5,6,7 not bad.....i love dat......buh say yhu no go wash ma clothes na him b wahala.....
Buh can still roll with d girl her...... conditions are easy 2 follow....plz epp with her contact....but hope she slay
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by reyscrub(m): 12:24pm On Mar 19
Noted ma and accepted.
But this is my rules also if you won't mind:
1) Due to the love i have for you and as I don't want dress for you, I will have two wifes whereby you will be at home and other wife will be at another rented apartment else outside and I will spend three days with you while four days with outside wife
2) You must not and never question any of my action even if seen me with a side chic.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by tolugar: 12:34pm On Mar 19
Honestly, the guy is not created yet
It's either you wait or manage what you see now
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Aonkuuse: 12:47pm On Mar 19
Then be ready the ones you cannot do, another woman will do it nah, to Balance up your responsibilities
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by LionBaba(m): 5:27pm On Mar 19
LionBaba:It's the rave of the moment, feminism that is.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by veekid(m): 2:37pm
She go search taya
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by tommykiwi(m): 2:37pm
Then is better U remain single my sister.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by naijaboiy: 2:38pm
This one needs clay to mould her man, else she will marry at 58 or die of acute depression.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by mwenyi1: 2:38pm
she go old for garage
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Olalekanbanky1(m): 2:39pm
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by samhay: 2:39pm
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by ClassCaptain(m): 2:40pm
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by marltech: 2:40pm
This girl needs fairly used brain..
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Gloryfox: 2:40pm
the average nigerian gals life revolves around marriage and men. nonsense. this one wan die single
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by ESDKING: 2:40pm
You must be cooking for me and cook what I want as well.
You can't determine the number of children I want. Infact, this girl needs E slap.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by JustinSlayer69: 2:40pm
I know this is all in jest BUT....
All these internet feminists who have watched too much Telemundo and Oprah shows...
Na dem dey gentle pass when their husband dey house.
Husbands (good/ bad) are scarce. That's an unfortunate fact.
I actually feel for women... but this is the picture in Africa. There is no 50/50. No equal rights
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by stcool(m): 2:41pm
Attention seekers...wait until you get a proposal before writing a list for another woman's Son.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by juddybrown(m): 2:41pm
u go old for there
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by PaperLace(f): 2:41pm
Aonkuuse:Don't you guys get tired of this dumb threat?
Is man's purpose on earth now to be moving from one woman to the other?
Chai!
When will some Nigerian men get their priorities right...
That said, there is no big deal in what she said except expecting him to love your family like you. Impossible...don't be deceived.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by doctimonyeka(m): 2:41pm
ENDTIME lady....
When you will get to 40years without a husband, u will then learn to keep quiet......
Mtchewwwww
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:41pm
I dont find anything wrong in the rules
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by digoster(m): 2:42pm
ATTENTION SEEKER
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Mattins(m): 2:42pm
Her case go dey different now ..... when she tey for house...
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by CaroLyner(f): 2:42pm
Heres my own list:
1 love me
2 love me
3 love me
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by naijaboiy: 2:42pm
PaperLace:You call it a threat because you're actually scared of it.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Aribambam: 2:43pm
i have problem with the no 2 and 3 only. pls remove them. as of children u can't decide.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by iamdynamite(m): 2:43pm
hmmmmmmmm,the kitchen aspect got me,you have to cook for me whether i help you out or not...i dont care if you dont wash my clothes,infact i wont want you to,just give me food at the right time and again i dont eat at 2am dont joke with my sleep too. everyoda thing i can adhere to.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by ShitHead: 2:44pm
Happy 80th birthday in advance as a frustrated single woman.
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by chuks34(m): 2:44pm
Feminist spotted.
Meanwhile I only have one rule for u
1: never complain if u see me with a side chic
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by rozayx5(m): 2:44pm
when she clocks 35
she will trim the list to only one point at a Shiloh Venue
nansense
|Re: "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules by Moneytize: 2:45pm
naijaboiy:Gbam....I was about saying the same thing.
