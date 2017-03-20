Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "My Future Husband" - UNIZIK Student Issues Stiff-Neck Rules (3014 Views)

Dear Future Husband…! See the Stiff-neck Rules This UNIZIK Student Issues To Her Future Hubby



An English/Literature student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who goes by the Facebook name of Queenet Ebys, caught the attention of Alutanews today with her controversial Facebook post which has generated varying comments, with most males being on the attack and females defending her. Read her post below, and form your own opinion.



“Dear Future Hubby



1. I won’t be the kind of wife that will wake up by 2am to make Eba(garri) for you (I love my

sleep more than any other thing).



2. I won’t be the kind of wife that will wash your

clothes and Pls you won’t wash mine……But we

can always do it together if you want.



3. I won’t be the kind of wife that will always be

in the kitchen cooking for you while u watch

television or play video games,, u know I love

those things too?

So you MUST learn how to help me out in the

kitchen.



4. I won’t be a “house wife”. Don’t place me on

any salary, I will work my ass out and contribute

to the provision in the house.



5. I want just 3kids (2 girls and a boy).



6. I love hanging out, so we must always hang

out and catch fun (depending on the situation of

the country)



7. You must love my family the same way you

love me.



I promise to be the best wife and best mother to

ur kids if u adhere to this my little rules.

Your future wife

Queen”





4,5,6,7 not bad.....i love dat......buh say yhu no go wash ma clothes na him b wahala.....

Buh can still roll with d girl her...... conditions are easy 2 follow....plz epp with her contact....but hope she slay 3 Likes

Noted ma and accepted.



But this is my rules also if you won't mind:

1) Due to the love i have for you and as I don't want dress for you, I will have two wifes whereby you will be at home and other wife will be at another rented apartment else outside and I will spend three days with you while four days with outside wife



2) You must not and never question any of my action even if seen me with a side chic. 4 Likes

Honestly, the guy is not created yet





It's either you wait or manage what you see now 4 Likes

Then be ready the ones you cannot do, another woman will do it nah, to Balance up your responsibilities

LionBaba:

She go search taya

Then is better U remain single my sister.

This one needs clay to mould her man, else she will marry at 58 or die of acute depression. 2 Likes

she go old for garage 1 Like

oo



Or bend down select This girl needs fairly used brain..Or bend down select



the average nigerian gals life revolves around marriage and men. nonsense. this one wan die single 1 Like

You must be cooking for me and cook what I want as well.

You can't determine the number of children I want. Infact, this girl needs E slap.

I know this is all in jest BUT....



All these internet feminists who have watched too much Telemundo and Oprah shows...



Na dem dey gentle pass when their husband dey house.



Husbands (good/ bad) are scarce. That's an unfortunate fact.



I actually feel for women... but this is the picture in Africa. There is no 50/50. No equal rights 1 Like 1 Share

wait until you get a proposal before writing a list for another woman's Son. Attention seekers...

u go old for there

Aonkuuse:

Then be ready the ones you cannot do, another woman will do it nah, to Balance up your responsibilities Don't you guys get tired of this dumb threat?

Is man's purpose on earth now to be moving from one woman to the other?

Chai!

When will some Nigerian men get their priorities right...



That said, there is no big deal in what she said except expecting him to love your family like you. Impossible...don't be deceived.

I don't love my husband's family like mine or as much as I love him. If I say do_ I will be lying and the truth will come out one day, when that love is tested.

I have never washed his clothes in years. We cook together. These things ain't big deals in reality.



Ah, now I understand the childish comments/mentions...it's Romance section. Don't you guys get tired of this dumb threat?Is man's purpose on earth now to be moving from one woman to the other?Chai!When will some Nigerian men get their priorities right...

ENDTIME lady....







When you will get to 40years without a husband, u will then learn to keep quiet......









Mtchewwwww

I dont find anything wrong in the rules

ATTENTION SEEKER

Her case go dey different now ..... when she tey for house...

Heres my own list:



1 love me

2 love me

3 love me

PaperLace:



Don't you guys get tired of this dumb threat? You call it a threat because you're actually scared of it. 2 Likes

i have problem with the no 2 and 3 only. pls remove them. as of children u can't decide.

hmmmmmmmm,the kitchen aspect got me,you have to cook for me whether i help you out or not...i dont care if you dont wash my clothes,infact i wont want you to,just give me food at the right time and again i dont eat at 2am dont joke with my sleep too. everyoda thing i can adhere to.

Happy 80th birthday in advance as a frustrated single woman.

Feminist spotted.

Meanwhile I only have one rule for u

1: never complain if u see me with a side chic







when she clocks 35





she will trim the list to only one point at a Shiloh Venue





nansense



when she clocks 35she will trim the list to only one point at a Shiloh Venuenansense