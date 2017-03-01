Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) (5534 Views)

In attendance were Deputy Governor of Niger State Alh Muhammed Ahmed Ketso,the Former Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alh Ahmed Ibeto,the Emir of Agaie Alh Yusuf Nuhu, Hon. Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan T Vatsa, Head of Service,Alh. Yabagi Alhaji Sule and other dignitaries





RIP to the dead

If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh 1 Like

Rip

Allah ya kawo,

Allah ya dauka

Insha allahu

For thus saith thy lord



Every living soul shall taste death 1 Like

If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh

That's why we are diversed in nature



That's why we are diversed in nature

There is strength in diversity

He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!

He is facing reality now.

Rip







Ps-I hate it when someone dies and people start saying "he is in a better place"! How una take know? Have you been there before? His watch has ended.....

RIP

One phoney prophet would soon release a video that he prophecied this death.

Inna lillahi wahina illehi rajiunah

RIP to the dead

RIP

One of our past looters.,one spanner lost.. RIP

He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!

they'd do service of song, wake keeping. And final burial

The part of Islam I so admire

What are those calabashes for? 1 Like

If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh

That's why we don't wear bomb

Wetin dey worry you

That's why we don't wear bomb

Wetin dey worry you

RIP to the dead

Bia barcanista which kain nonsense talk be this na?

You most likely are an arsenal fan, na them dey talk op these days

If only our political leaders and their followers realise that this is the ultimate end of all men......Each day brings us closer to our graves......And you will leave all u have acquired behind....the goal of life was never to live forever, but to create something that will, make an impact......and write ur name in the sands of time....but unfortunately....most of Our people are shallow minded...prefer to accumulate "money" which may even divide their family upon their demise..



RIP Sir..... 1 Like

May Almighty Allah Grant him Aljannatul Firdaus

Allahumma igfirlau War'ham u.....

Make he dey fetch water baf for yonder

Such a political statement!

. this age old tribute quote. . I'm not sure if his services were ever needed like that. His family may miss him, but Nigeria won't miss him.