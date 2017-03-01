₦airaland Forum

Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by jonhemma11: 2:18pm
Former Deputy Governor of Niger state, Alh. Jibril Wali is dead.He has since been buried in home town in Lapai.He served from 1991-1993.

In attendance were Deputy Governor of Niger State Alh Muhammed Ahmed Ketso,the Former Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alh Ahmed Ibeto,the Emir of Agaie Alh Yusuf Nuhu, Hon. Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan T Vatsa, Head of Service,Alh. Yabagi Alhaji Sule  and other dignitaries


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/former-deputy-governor-of-niger-state.html?m=1

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by jonhemma11: 2:19pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/former-deputy-governor-of-niger-state.html?m=1

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 2:21pm
RIP to the dead
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:29pm
cry
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by modestofynest(m): 2:36pm
If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh

1 Like

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 2:57pm
Rip
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Young03: 2:59pm
Allah ya kawo,
Allah ya dauka
Insha allahu
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:01pm
For thus saith thy lord

Every living soul shall taste death

1 Like

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:02pm
modestofynest:
If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh

That's why we are diversed in nature

There is strength in diversity

3 Likes

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:05pm
He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by juman(m): 3:16pm
He is facing reality now.
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Dottore: 5:48pm
Rip
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:48pm
His watch has ended..... angry


Ps-I hate it when someone dies and people start saying "he is in a better place"! How una take know? Have you been there before? angry

3 Likes

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:49pm
RIP
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 5:49pm
One phoney prophet would soon release a video that he prophecied this death.
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by basty: 5:50pm
Inna lillahi wahina illehi rajiunah
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by truegame: 5:50pm
Jaymaxxy:
RIP to the dead
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by heroesvpn: 5:50pm
RIP

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by tollytexy(m): 5:50pm
One of our past looters.,one spanner lost.. RIP
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:50pm
TonyeBarcanista:
He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 5:50pm
modestofynest:
If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh
they'd do service of song, wake keeping. And final burial
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:51pm
The part of Islam I so admire cool
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 5:51pm
What are those calabashes for?

1 Like

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:51pm
modestofynest:
If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh

That's why we don't wear bomb sad sad sad
Wetin dey worry you angry angry angry
RIP to the dead

1 Like

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 5:51pm
TonyeBarcanista:
He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!
Bia barcanista which kain nonsense talk be this na?
You most likely are an arsenal fan, na them dey talk op these days
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 5:52pm
If only our political leaders and their followers realise that this is the ultimate end of all men......Each day brings us closer to our graves......And you will leave all u have acquired behind....the goal of life was never to live forever, but to create something that will, make an impact......and write ur name in the sands of time....but unfortunately....most of Our people are shallow minded...prefer to accumulate "money" which may even divide their family upon their demise..

RIP Sir.....

1 Like

Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Pillars1(m): 5:52pm
May Almighty Allah Grant him Aljannatul Firdaus
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by fiponmile(m): 5:52pm
Allahumma igfirlau War'ham u.....
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 5:52pm
Omoluabi16:
What are those calabashes for?
Make he dey fetch water baf for yonder
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Sunbellar: 5:55pm
TonyeBarcanista:
He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!
Such a political statement!
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 5:55pm
TonyeBarcanista:
He died at a time his services was most needed. Nigeria will miss you SIr!
. this age old tribute quote. . I'm not sure if his services were ever needed like that. His family may miss him, but Nigeria won't miss him.
Re: Alhaji Jibril Wali Is Dead And Buried (Photos) by jieta: 6:01pm
modestofynest:
If na we down south we go use 6 months dey plan de burial how I wish Govt put law make dem dey bury person for Nigeria like this e go make Brain oh
if u like buried ur person like foul watin concern person na all of come this world at d same time

