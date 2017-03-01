₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer In Kogi, Communal Clash Averted (Pics, Video) / 10 Youths Killed In Cross River Communal Clash (Graphic Pics)
|Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by AdoraAmadi: 2:33pm
Hundreds of Hausas are reportedly leaving Ile-Ife, the ancestral home of the Yorubas, following a communal clash that left many dead and hundreds injured.
It is alleged that commercial buses have already flooded the town to pick the fleeing Northerners, as some are taking Ilesa route, while others are taking Akure route where they could get direct vehicles to the North. The early hours clash of Thursday March 9, 2017 between the Hausas and Yorubas, was sparked by an altercation between a Yoruba man and an Hausa man. The fight reportedly left at least five people dead.
Here are more photos;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/photos-of-hausas-fleeing-ile-ife-after.html

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by DeAvenger: 2:38pm
I stand against terrorism say no to #Ifemassacre

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by damilolammm(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by delishpot: 2:42pm
Where are their women? Seems like these are cattle herders.
I hope peace returns to Nigeria soon

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Young03: 2:51pm
Na so I run for lafia 2015
omatse n egon pple

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Beckham14: 2:56pm
I wish they can flee this world.

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Nne5(f): 3:09pm
One naija.

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by ojun50(m): 3:26pm
Nne5:there ntin like one naija

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Franzinni: 5:50pm
The crazy thing is the main instigators might already be in kano... Chewing goro.... Nonchalant about the chaos they left behind.... Now the innocent hausa man that don't even know what transpired has to run for his life... Well that is life.... Greener pastures just turned red...

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by neoOduduwa: 5:50pm
Violence is never a long-lasting recourse . I'm disgusted at some Yorùbá nairalanders thinking this will vindicate us from the coward-taunts of of our counterparts. We don't resort to violence to get some cheap plaudits, it unconventional of us. Yorùbás aren't cowards, never been cowards and will never be. We don't have to prove sh¡t to no one. Kudos to Aregbe for promoting peace.

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by truegame: 5:50pm
Nne5:
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by TINALETC3(f): 5:51pm
the same way my parents ran away 4rm North wen I ws jst 2 ,kama........, dey shud pls return back to where dey came 4rm

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Flexherbal(m): 5:51pm
Fight nor good
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by EmmaOgbu(m): 5:51pm
They all should go. When u can't live in peace with your landlords, you got to go.

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by publicenemy(m): 5:51pm
no unity in this country.
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by veekid(m): 5:51pm
Eeeniiii duroooooo
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by slurryeye: 5:51pm
Enough of the news about this clash in order not to escalate things. The clash occurred because of some idiots, and the media should desist from talking about it to let peace reign

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by seunny4lif(m): 5:51pm
Watching on 7D
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by sammyj: 5:51pm
The media should allow the news rest in order not to fuel further tribal crisis es between the two group abeg. #SayNoToTrubalClash

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Raxxye(m): 5:52pm
Bad!
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by tollytexy(m): 5:52pm
Abokie gafara lol
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Negotiate: 5:52pm
Hmmm
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by PeerCash: 5:52pm
Chaii...
Oso Ile-Ife
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Pumpido75(m): 5:53pm
Let's make peace not war
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by oubi: 5:53pm
The annoying thing about these people is that after causing trouble.. They don't have any valuable thing you can destroy.
Abi na that N10 sack weh dem carry for head u wan destroy

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Built2last: 5:53pm
We have not seen the end of this

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Sunbellar: 5:53pm
This evil men!
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by Mopolchi: 5:53pm
Na fight every time for Naija. No peace at all.
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by tollytexy(m): 5:53pm
Franzinni:E for epón

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by proffemi: 5:53pm
DeAvenger:
Hashtag warrior, what is this Ife Massacre of which you speak?

|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by tollytexy(m): 5:54pm
oubi:B for biscuit
|Re: Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas by bejite: 5:54pm
Are they fleeing everyday? We have seen/heard this before na.

