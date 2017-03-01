Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of Hausas Fleeing Ile-ife After Communal Clash With The Yorubas (8607 Views)

It is alleged that commercial buses have already flooded the town to pick the fleeing Northerners, as some are taking Ilesa route, while others are taking Akure route where they could get direct vehicles to the North. The early hours clash of Thursday March 9, 2017 between the Hausas and Yorubas, was sparked by an altercation between a Yoruba man and an Hausa man. The fight reportedly left at least five people dead.



Here are more photos;



I stand against terrorism say no to #Ifemassacre 9 Likes 2 Shares

Where are their women? Seems like these are cattle herders.

I hope peace returns to Nigeria soon 2 Likes 1 Share

Na so I run for lafia 2015

omatse n egon pple 5 Likes 1 Share

I wish they can flee this world. 24 Likes 2 Shares

One naija. 5 Likes

Nne5:

One naija. there ntin like one naija there ntin like one naija 3 Likes

The crazy thing is the main instigators might already be in kano... Chewing goro.... Nonchalant about the chaos they left behind.... Now the innocent hausa man that don't even know what transpired has to run for his life... Well that is life.... Greener pastures just turned red... 11 Likes 1 Share

Violence is never a long-lasting recourse . I'm disgusted at some Yorùbá nairalanders thinking this will vindicate us from the coward-taunts of of our counterparts. We don't resort to violence to get some cheap plaudits, it unconventional of us. Yorùbás aren't cowards, never been cowards and will never be. We don't have to prove sh¡t to no one. Kudos to Aregbe for promoting peace. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nne5:

One naija.

the same way my parents ran away 4rm North wen I ws jst 2 ,kama........, dey shud pls return back to where dey came 4rm the same way my parents ran away 4rm North wen I ws jst 2,kama........, dey shud pls return back to where dey came 4rm 11 Likes 1 Share

Fight nor good

They all should go. When u can't live in peace with your landlords, you got to go. 4 Likes

no unity in this country.

Eeeniiii duroooooo

Enough of the news about this clash in order not to escalate things. The clash occurred because of some idiots, and the media should desist from talking about it to let peace reign 2 Likes



Watching on 7D Watching on 7D

The media should allow the news rest in order not to fuel further tribal crisis es between the two group abeg. #SayNoToTrubalClash 3 Likes

Bad!

Abokie gafara lol

Hmmm

Chaii...



Oso Ile-Ife

Let's make peace not war





Abi na that N10 sack weh dem carry for head u wan destroy The annoying thing about these people is that after causing trouble.. They don't have any valuable thing you can destroy.Abi na that N10 sack weh dem carry for head u wan destroy 4 Likes

We have not seen the end of this 1 Like

This evil men!

Na fight every time for Naija. No peace at all.

Franzinni:

E E for epón E for epón 1 Like

DeAvenger:

I stand against terrorism say no to #Ifemassacre

Hashtag warrior, what is this Ife Massacre of which you speak? Hashtag warrior, what is this Ife Massacre of which you speak? 1 Like

oubi:

B B for biscuit B for biscuit