"Charle Boy's Last Child", is drop dead gorgeous in these newly released photos...



The petite model, Dewy Oputa, who had earlier gave the stern warning on Instagram that she doesn't want to be addressed as "Charle Boy's Last Child", is drop dead gorgeous in these newly released photos...

HungerBAD's Verdict.



+ Living her life the way she wants to.



+ Daring to be different.



+ Low Cut and Dark Skin always a PASSWORD to my heart and pocket.



+Flat stomach



- Tattoo on "THAT" part of her body is a NO NO.



- Trying too hard to be Sexy.



- Does not have that feminine look that sends a message to your " Boxers Shorts"



- Cheap whatever that Brassiere and pant is for photo shoot.



- Too much Powder on the face making it look different from other parts of her body.



Scores= 30 over 100. 42 Likes

Like father like daughter 5 Likes

I only admire those beautiful twins residing at her chest. 3 Likes 1 Share

A real charly boy's product....

I just they imagine who draw the tattoo for her private part. papa they do he own, pikin self go do her own. good for her 3 Likes

awon werey ati omo jati jati

The tattoos

Oh my days 2 Likes

Dyt:

The tattoos Oh my days Na wa o! Even my fellow travel agent? Na wa o! Even my fellow travel agent? 1 Like

But who epp am draw tattoo for that place?

Beckham14:

Na wa o! Even my fellow travel agent?



Nothing wrong loving tattoos Nothing wrong loving tattoos

Dyt:







Nothing wrong loving tattoos Yeah, but i guess you have them at the perfect position? Yeah, but i guess you have them at the perfect position? 1 Like

Dyt:



Nothing wrong loving tattoos u rugged oo u rugged oo

Dyt:

The tattoos Oh my days my draw for u,,,free ooo my draw for u,,,free ooo

Which message is she passing across? 1 Like

She looks like CLOSE UP 1 Like

Dick sucker

PapiNigga:

The petite model, Dewy Oputa, who had earlier gave the stern warning on Instagram that she doesn't want to be addressed as "Charle Boy's Last Child", is drop dead gorgeous in these newly released photos...





Cc: Lalasticlala



Petite? Petite?

wow.wish u had a pocket,would have gone bald immediately wow.wish u had a pocket,would have gone bald immediately 1 Like

Beckham14:

Yeah, but i guess you have them at the perfect position?

Sadly

I got non SadlyI got non

Had to believe she and her father are descendants of the Late Chukwudifu Akunne Oputa, Justice of the Supreme Court (as he then was) of blessed memory.



Totally different personalities.







See as she pose for the first pic like dry fish wey those mallams dey hawk for Ikeja Along 2 Likes

axortedbabe:

wow.wish u had a pocket,would have gone bald immediately

You will be surprised. You will be surprised.

1 Like

Boring.. ... Boring.. ... 2 Likes

Dyt:





Sadly

I got non



Hmmmm, alright, i think I'll assist you with this.







Just tell me the perfect part you want it. Hmmmm, alright, i think I'll assist you with this.Just tell me the perfect part you want it.

Like father like daughter, wee as she be. Madness runs in their DNA. Wait she no get hair on her pvzzy 1 Like 1 Share

Bish is built like a man

She looks like a man who happens to be gay

Bish reminds me of E.J from Rich kids of Beverly hills

Nothing feminine here at all

kaponeski:

She looks like CLOSE UP

Wayre is in their blood

One thing that's certain is that there is a tattoo of a bird across her groin region with the wings spreading out. But one thing I'm pondering on is where the beak of the bird could be 2 Likes