|Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by PapiNigga: 2:40pm
The petite model, Dewy Oputa, who had earlier gave the stern warning on Instagram that she doesn't want to be addressed as "Charle Boy's Last Child", is drop dead gorgeous in these newly released photos...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/charly-boy-daughter-dewy-smoking-hot-in.html?m=1
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by HungerBAD: 2:49pm
HungerBAD's Verdict.
+ Living her life the way she wants to.
+ Daring to be different.
+ Low Cut and Dark Skin always a PASSWORD to my heart and pocket.
+Flat stomach
- Tattoo on "THAT" part of her body is a NO NO.
- Trying too hard to be Sexy.
- Does not have that feminine look that sends a message to your " Boxers Shorts"
- Cheap whatever that Brassiere and pant is for photo shoot.
- Too much Powder on the face making it look different from other parts of her body.
Scores= 30 over 100.
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by DeAvenger: 2:50pm
Like father like daughter
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Beckham14: 2:50pm
I only admire those beautiful twins residing at her chest.
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by AyombosiOsun2018(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Preca(f): 2:53pm
A real charly boy's product....
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by ufuosman(m): 2:54pm
I just they imagine who draw the tattoo for her private part. papa they do he own, pikin self go do her own. good for her
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Arthurwinner(m): 2:59pm
awon werey ati omo jati jati
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Dyt(f): 3:05pm
The tattoos
Oh my days
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Beckham14: 3:09pm
Dyt:Na wa o! Even my fellow travel agent?
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by nepapole(m): 3:17pm
But who epp am draw tattoo for that place?
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Dyt(f): 3:21pm
Beckham14:
Nothing wrong loving tattoos
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Beckham14: 3:28pm
Dyt:Yeah, but i guess you have them at the perfect position?
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Martin124(m): 3:33pm
Dyt:u rugged oo
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Martin124(m): 3:34pm
Dyt:my draw for u,,,free ooo
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Sijo01(f): 3:42pm
Which message is she passing across?
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by kaponeski(m): 3:47pm
She looks like CLOSE UP
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Neimar: 3:48pm
Dick sucker
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by napoleon77(m): 4:09pm
PapiNigga:
Petite?
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by axortedbabe(f): 4:13pm
HungerBAD:wow.wish u had a pocket,would have gone bald immediately
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Dyt(f): 4:13pm
Beckham14:
Sadly
I got non
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Tazdroid(m): 4:37pm
Had to believe she and her father are descendants of the Late Chukwudifu Akunne Oputa, Justice of the Supreme Court (as he then was) of blessed memory.
Totally different personalities.
See as she pose for the first pic like dry fish wey those mallams dey hawk for Ikeja Along
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by HungerBAD: 4:48pm
axortedbabe:
You will be surprised.
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by stanleyalpacino(m): 5:07pm
HungerBAD:
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by CarolineOlawale(f): 5:11pm
HungerBAD:Boring.. ...
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by Beckham14: 5:11pm
Dyt:Hmmmm, alright, i think I'll assist you with this.
Just tell me the perfect part you want it.
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by sojiboy(m): 5:15pm
Like father like daughter, wee as she be. Madness runs in their DNA. Wait she no get hair on her pvzzy
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:15pm
Bish is built like a man
She looks like a man who happens to be gay
Bish reminds me of E.J from Rich kids of Beverly hills
Nothing feminine here at all
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by truegame: 5:15pm
kaponeski:
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by veekid(m): 5:15pm
Wayre is in their blood
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by slurryeye: 5:16pm
One thing that's certain is that there is a tattoo of a bird across her groin region with the wings spreading out. But one thing I'm pondering on is where the beak of the bird could be
|Re: Charly Boy's Daughter, Dewy Oputa Hot In New Photos by martineverest(m): 5:16pm
pls,whats the meaning of curvy?
