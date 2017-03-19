₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Ovokoo: 2:42pm
Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade adorned herself with her mother's traditional outift that she had before she was born.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR0SmqSBdLA/?hl=en
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by AyombosiOsun2018(m): 2:47pm
That was when everything was made according to standards. When there was value for money.
Meanwhile:
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Young03: 2:49pm
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Preca(f): 2:54pm
Nice one....yemi's colour is just coming out
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by damilolammm(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by TINALETC3(f): 5:57pm
cutiful
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by yourexcellency: 5:57pm
lies... picture of your mum wearing same or...
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by showlight101(m): 5:57pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Deem: 5:58pm
?
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by xtiandating: 5:58pm
Lovely
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by WINNERMENTALITY: 5:58pm
Nwa. Onye igbo muru
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by PeerCash: 5:58pm
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by ngmgeek(m): 5:58pm
I admire her, regardless of what she wears. Go Girl
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by chiefolododo(m): 5:59pm
Is that yemi alade?
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by shumuel(m): 5:59pm
Ovokoo:
Whats traditional about this ?
I was expecting to see her tie wrapper on her waist and on her boobs
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by segebase(m): 5:59pm
beautiful
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Enuguboy4nsk: 5:59pm
igbo outfits always exceptional....some afonjas would be wishing their mothers were igbo
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by unclezuma: 5:59pm
Silly Lies
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by GreenMavro: 6:00pm
y
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by soberdrunk(m): 6:00pm
I used to like this lady until she started putting 'expensive' 'runs girl ideas' into the minds of our ladies with her music "if you love me, you go pay me salary" "if you love me you go buy me ferrari"...
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by chiefolododo(m): 6:00pm
U no get eyes , na Igbo attire be that one?
Enuguboy4nsk:
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by oganass(m): 6:01pm
hmmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by chiefolododo(m): 6:01pm
Who is the Ayo?
AyombosiOsun2018:
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by PaperLace(f): 6:02pm
The mother would be so happy. My mum was elated when I collected her old wrappers...lol.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by publicenemy(m): 6:02pm
i like the br3asts
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by GreenMavro: 6:02pm
This lies just weak me....
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Dindondin(m): 6:03pm
AyombosiOsun2018:who be the Ayo wey dey come Osun in 2018?
Tani o n campaign fun?
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Vision2045(m): 6:03pm
chiefolododo:You beat me to that question
cos I wonder if she is the one
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by jide219(m): 6:03pm
Enuguboy4nsk:why we dae wish for something like DAT
U re a big fool
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by neoOduduwa: 6:04pm
Just watch, she'll make a "Tumbum Tumbum" song about it.
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by bossto(m): 6:04pm
Preca:lol!!!
|Re: Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) by Amarabae(f): 6:05pm
oganass:hahahahaha, this meme is damn funny. Lwkmd
