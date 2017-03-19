Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) (6169 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR0SmqSBdLA/?hl=en Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade adorned herself with her mother's traditional outift that she had before she was born.

That was when everything was made according to standards. When there was value for money.



Nice one....yemi's colour is just coming out

cutiful cutiful

lies... picture of your mum wearing same or... 2 Likes

Lovely

Nwa. Onye igbo muru

I admire her, regardless of what she wears. Go Girl

Is that yemi alade?

Ovokoo:

Whats traditional about this ?

I was expecting to see her tie wrapper on her waist and on her boobs

beautiful

igbo outfits always exceptional....some afonjas would be wishing their mothers were igbo





Silly Lies

I used to like this lady until she started putting 'expensive' 'runs girl ideas' into the minds of our ladies with her music "if you love me, you go pay me salary" "if you love me you go buy me ferrari"...

Enuguboy4nsk:

U no get eyes , na Igbo attire be that one?

AyombosiOsun2018:

That was when everything was made according to standards. When there was value for money.



Meanwhile:

Who is the Ayo?

The mother would be so happy. My mum was elated when I collected her old wrappers...lol.

i like the br3asts

This lies just weak me....

AyombosiOsun2018:

That was when everything was made according to standards. When there was value for money.



Meanwhile:

who be the Ayo wey dey come Osun in 2018?

who be the Ayo wey dey come Osun in 2018?
Tani o n campaign fun?

chiefolododo:

You beat me to that question



cos I wonder if she is the one

Enuguboy4nsk:

why we dae wish for something like DAT















U re a big fool

Just watch, she'll make a "Tumbum Tumbum" song about it.

Preca:

lol!!!