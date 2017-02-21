Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) (6404 Views)

Senators Hold Close Door Meeting With Customs Boss Hameed Ali. Photos / Hameed Ali Arrives Senate In Mufti (Photo) / Senate Issues Warrant Of Arrest On Hameed Ali (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The arrogant, stubborn and ugly little monkey called Ali that refuses to wear his uniform before the senate is insulting the Nigerian people.



https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/843389326394376192?p=v I think FFK is going a little bit far. Read what he posted today about Hameed Ali on his twitter handle below:

No. It's Buhari who is the foolish monkey. 12 Likes

ok stealing cocaine addicted lizard 12 Likes

.

When you are paid from our tax, you can't act like you are bigger than us...if so, stay in your house! But if you keep taking our money, you have to behave yourself. 9 Likes

DeAvenger:

I think FFK is going a little bit far. Read what he posted today about Hameed Ali on his twitter handle below:





https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/843389326394376192?p=v





Lalasticlala

My people, look at what different pusssies have done to our brother. From Bianca Onoh-Ojukkwu to Saratu Atta, then to Yemisi Wada, and now to Precious Chikwendu. Who is next? My people, look at what different pusssies have done to our brother. From Bianca Onoh-Ojukkwu to Saratu Atta, then to Yemisi Wada, and now to Precious Chikwendu. Who is next? 11 Likes









Look up and see idiocy simpified... 3 Likes

Lol 1 Like

Seems 'harmattan white' mistakenly mixed some of her 'white' cream inside his tea.......... 1 Like

if you think is the perfect name for Ali for being storborn, click like else share to get this man arrested 8 Likes

rather unfortunate.......



now watch some deluded youths come to his defence.......

I knew the very day Hamid Ali was appointed the CG of Customs that he will find it difficult wearing a paramilitary uniform. Being a retired army officer, it is somehow belittling to him to wear a lower uniform and I'm sure the Senate knows this, reason they are insisting he must wear it.



Hamid should just wear it and calm all tension.



For those that will say he should have rejected the job, remember that Buhari sent delegates twice to persuade him to take the job.

DeAvenger:

I think FFK is going a little bit far. Read what he posted today about Hameed Ali on his twitter handle below:











https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/843389326394376192?p=v



FFK should just shut up. The last time I check, it is not written in the constitution that a custom leader should wear uniform when he or she wants to face the senate. And both the senate and Ali should be ashamed of themselves that despite the recession and economic hardship on the citizens, what they will rather bother themselves with is wearing one stupid uniform or not FFK should just shut up. The last time I check, it is not written in the constitution that a custom leader should wear uniform when he or she wants to face the senate. And both the senate and Ali should be ashamed of themselves that despite the recession and economic hardship on the citizens, what they will rather bother themselves with is wearing one stupid uniform or not 2 Likes 1 Share







My verdict:



Gorilla calling someone a Monkey





So, it's normal for black to label black Monkey but racism for white to call black Monkey.My verdict:Gorilla calling someone a Monkey 1 Like 1 Share

funny politicians

stop monkeying around 1 Like



FFK seems to have too much free time at his disposal

I still don't understand FFK's sudden interest in this Ali's caseFFK seems to have too much free time at his disposal

dont bite what you cannot chew.. A word is enough for the wise .

Mentcee:

No. It's Buhari who is the foolish monkey. ..... .....

simpleseyi:





My people, look at what different pusssies have done to our brother. From Bianca Onoh-Ojukkwu to Saratu Atta, then to Yemisi Wada, and now to Precious Chikwendu. Who is next?

Stephanie oboto Stephanie oboto 1 Like

Lools

I wonder how that Ipob girl, Chikwendu dey kiss FFK with him jaga-jaga teeth. 2 Likes

If not for buhari body language, this man will not have this level of effrontery.



but d man look like monkey true true lol....crazy afonjabut d man look like monkey true true

Coughs***clears throat# FFK needs that kuje weed abeg....he is missing the place already

Always seeking for notice....You have been noticed but please try call him monkey to his face not on social media and we will see which of you two will end up in the zoo. 1 Like

This statement is unacceptable from FFK. He should tender apology to Col Ali

Though FFK may have taken it too far, but I just looked at Ali's pix. D man resembles a monkey sha, with his goaty bears