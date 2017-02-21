₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by DeAvenger: 3:13pm
I think FFK is going a little bit far. Read what he posted today about Hameed Ali on his twitter handle below:
The arrogant, stubborn and ugly little monkey called Ali that refuses to wear his uniform before the senate is insulting the Nigerian people.
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/843389326394376192?p=v
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by Mentcee(m): 4:43pm
No. It's Buhari who is the foolish monkey.
12 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by vedaxcool(m): 4:48pm
ok stealing cocaine addicted lizard
12 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by Rotjijatau(f): 5:14pm
.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by Scream(m): 5:21pm
When you are paid from our tax, you can't act like you are bigger than us...if so, stay in your house! But if you keep taking our money, you have to behave yourself.
9 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by simpleseyi: 5:51pm
DeAvenger:
My people, look at what different pusssies have done to our brother. From Bianca Onoh-Ojukkwu to Saratu Atta, then to Yemisi Wada, and now to Precious Chikwendu. Who is next?
11 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by unclezuma: 6:07pm
Look up and see idiocy simpified...
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by Negotiate: 6:07pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by soberdrunk(m): 6:07pm
Seems 'harmattan white' mistakenly mixed some of her 'white' cream inside his tea..........
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by talk2archy: 6:07pm
if you think is the perfect name for Ali for being storborn, click like else share to get this man arrested
8 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by mazizitonene(m): 6:08pm
rather unfortunate.......
now watch some deluded youths come to his defence.......
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by lonelydora(m): 6:08pm
I knew the very day Hamid Ali was appointed the CG of Customs that he will find it difficult wearing a paramilitary uniform. Being a retired army officer, it is somehow belittling to him to wear a lower uniform and I'm sure the Senate knows this, reason they are insisting he must wear it.
Hamid should just wear it and calm all tension.
For those that will say he should have rejected the job, remember that Buhari sent delegates twice to persuade him to take the job.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by slurryeye: 6:08pm
DeAvenger:
FFK should just shut up. The last time I check, it is not written in the constitution that a custom leader should wear uniform when he or she wants to face the senate. And both the senate and Ali should be ashamed of themselves that despite the recession and economic hardship on the citizens, what they will rather bother themselves with is wearing one stupid uniform or not
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by ademoladeji(m): 6:08pm
So, it's normal for black to label black Monkey but racism for white to call black Monkey.
My verdict:
Gorilla calling someone a Monkey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by veacea: 6:08pm
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by truegame: 6:08pm
funny politicians
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by AlphaStyles(m): 6:08pm
stop monkeying around
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by maberry(m): 6:08pm
I still don't understand FFK's sudden interest in this Ali's case
FFK seems to have too much free time at his disposal
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by visijo(m): 6:08pm
dont bite what you cannot chew.. A word is enough for the wise .
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by highrise07(m): 6:09pm
Mentcee:.....
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by emi14: 6:09pm
simpleseyi:
Stephanie oboto
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by balancediet(m): 6:09pm
Lools
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by yourexcellency: 6:09pm
I wonder how that Ipob girl, Chikwendu dey kiss FFK with him jaga-jaga teeth.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by sdkalu: 6:10pm
If not for buhari body language, this man will not have this level of effrontery.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by sod09(m): 6:10pm
lol....crazy afonja
but d man look like monkey true true
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by dahunsy(m): 6:10pm
Coughs***clears throat# FFK needs that kuje weed abeg....he is missing the place already
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by SaintNemesis(f): 6:10pm
Always seeking for notice....You have been noticed but please try call him monkey to his face not on social media and we will see which of you two will end up in the zoo.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by Drversatile: 6:10pm
This statement is unacceptable from FFK. He should tender apology to Col Ali
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by cosmatika(m): 6:11pm
Though FFK may have taken it too far, but I just looked at Ali's pix. D man resembles a monkey sha, with his goaty bears
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) by Earth2Metahuman: 6:11pm
simpleseyi:nnamudi kanu's wife
Scholarship Scandal Rocks Ptdf Again / Without Chris Uba, Pdp Can Never Win Any Election In Anambra, Quote Me / Gunmen Kill 11 In Aba, Nnewi, P’harcourt, Bizman, 2 Women Abducted
