Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by nex(m): 3:22pm
Transit options, passenger guide and tourist information at your fingertips. The Kaduna State Government announces the launch of its travel information website, Travel Thru Kaduna (www.travelthrukaduna.com).
The site has been designed to provide easy access to information for passengers about the transit options available to and from Kaduna, hotel information and local attractions in the state.
“It became necessary to make sure that travellers through Kaduna were made aware of the many options for them to reach their destinations despite worries about the diversion to Kaduna” said Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kaduna State, Governor El-Rufai.
“We want to assure them that we are doing everything to ensure a pleasant, safe and stress-free transition regardless of their mode of transfer”.
The Travel Thru Kaduna website brings you regularly updated travel information for all modes of transit from the Kaduna Airport to the Abuja Airport.
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed to provide quick, sharp information on the go even from mobile devices.
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Sellfish(m): 4:38pm
Yeah......
And Fulani herdsmen are the official travel and tourist guides
They want to sell us maggots as macaroni
12 Likes
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by veekid(m): 4:38pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Tazdroid(m): 4:39pm
This is a great development considering the current state of things in Kaduna
**modified**
Just opened the site, it's quite user friendly and has a beautiful home page
I hope say them no use millions of tax payers' naira build the site like one super minister do one time like that
7 Likes
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by datopaper(m): 4:39pm
Good initiative, Good Governor
Safe journey
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Flexherbal(m): 4:39pm
Nice one!
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Jerryojozy(m): 4:39pm
Nice one. very informative
Genius J
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by momodub: 4:40pm
Nice
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by DollarAngel(m): 4:40pm
Nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by bigtt76(f): 4:41pm
Nice one. Someone must have hammered here sha but give it to them. Thinking out of the box. My only grouse? Not using the.ng domain name
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by dessz(m): 4:41pm
ok, but isn't this supposed to have been done sooner like yrs ago. its not that we lack fund its just that we lack ideas. anyways thumbs up
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Tajolo: 4:42pm
Good one from kaduna
Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Mr2kay2: 4:42pm
I just love Etisalat
Build your secure ponzi sites and scripts today at affordable prices.contact me for more info 08090594857 Or via whatsapp on 08020857937
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by segebase(m): 4:42pm
bubu dey try small small
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by SageTravels: 4:43pm
Nice development
working on similar project. Make i steal some idea.
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by anonimi: 4:43pm
Tajolo:
.....after paying off the Fulani herdsmen to keep calm and stop killing innocent Christians
cuvox:
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by reyscrub(m): 4:44pm
Good development to the state.
By now, the business nature of the state will have picked up so much as many people will be building more hotels, shopping mall, recreation centre, tourism, accommodation, services etc due to the temporary hosting of Abuja international airport.
I suggest that let some key giant agency in few state in Nigeria be temporarily be hosting in other state to boost their business nature like Lagos International airport be brought to Ekiti state, CBN head quarter in Abuja be brought to Osun State, NNPC in Port Harcourt be brought to Kogi, Tinker port & Custom clearing port in Lagos be brought to Ondo State etc.
Plis my fellow erudite nairalander, am I representing your view well to develop all state in Nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by mmsen: 4:44pm
mrkdata:
For all the people whose travel plans have been altered by the Abuja airport closure.
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Capableben(m): 4:45pm
.
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Olukat(m): 4:46pm
Hope herdsmen grazing path isn't affected?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by sammyj: 4:47pm
This government is trying their best to make Kaduna travelling hub against Abuja! !
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by aare07(m): 4:47pm
T
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by olumose001(m): 4:48pm
and some of the best hotels were left out of the list of hotels
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by AngelicBeing: 4:49pm
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by anonimi: 4:50pm
mmsen:
........which was UNNECESSARY.
That is what we get from a vision-less federal government run by a dullard for two years.
Runway at Glasgow Airport replaced as Scotland slept
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by Obere4u: 4:50pm
anonimi:he paid them for damages
didn't Obiano pay compensation to some fulanis?
Applaud a good deed when you see or hear about one
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by wellmax(m): 4:51pm
Good.
Inasmuch as I'm beginning to dislike Elrufai, i think he runs a thinking government.
This is applaudable.
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by eph123: 4:52pm
Very commendable
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by anonimi: 4:53pm
segebase:
Small small padding of our budget
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna by mmsen: 4:54pm
anonimi:
That may be so. I'm not privy to the extent of the damage to the tarmac.
I don't understand why they had to use Kaduna instead of Minna which is closer and safer.
2 Likes
