The site has been designed to provide easy access to information for passengers about the transit options available to and from Kaduna, hotel information and local attractions in the state.





“It became necessary to make sure that travellers through Kaduna were made aware of the many options for them to reach their destinations despite worries about the diversion to Kaduna” said Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kaduna State, Governor El-Rufai.



“We want to assure them that we are doing everything to ensure a pleasant, safe and stress-free transition regardless of their mode of transfer”.



The Travel Thru Kaduna website brings you regularly updated travel information for all modes of transit from the Kaduna Airport to the Abuja Airport.



Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed to provide quick, sharp information on the go even from mobile devices.



And Fulani herdsmen are the official travel and tourist guides



And Fulani herdsmen are the official travel and tourist guides

They want to sell us maggots as macaroni

Buhari sef 1 Like

This is a great development considering the current state of things in Kaduna





**modified**



Just opened the site, it's quite user friendly and has a beautiful home page





I hope say them no use millions of tax payers' naira build the site like one super minister do one time like that 7 Likes

Good initiative, Good Governor



Safe journey 1 Like

Nice one!

Nice one. very informative



Genius J

Nice

Nonsense 2 Likes

but give it to them. Thinking out of the box. My only grouse? Not using the.ng domain name

ok, but isn't this supposed to have been done sooner like yrs ago. its not that we lack fund its just that we lack ideas. anyways thumbs up

Good one from kaduna

bubu dey try small small

Nice development



working on similar project. Make i steal some idea.

Tajolo:

Good one from kaduna

.....after paying off the Fulani herdsmen to keep calm and stop killing innocent Christians















cuvox:

Kaduna state Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has said his government has traced some violent,aggrieved Fulani to their countries and paid them to stop the killings of Southern Kaduna natives and the destruction of their communities saying that the renewed violence is carried out by bandits.



El-Rufai made this known while fielding questions from some select Journalists in his office in Kaduna.



He said: “For southern Kaduna, we didn’t understand what was going on and we decided to set up a committee under Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) to find out what was going on there. What was established was that the root of the problem has a history starting from the 2011 post election violence.



“Fulani herdsmen from across Africa bring their cattle down towards Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria. The moment the rains starts around March, April, they start moving them up to go back to their various communities and countries.



“Unfortunately, it was when they were moving up with their cattle across Southern Kaduna that the elections of 2011 took place and the crisis trapped some of them.



“Some of them were from Niger, Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Senegal. Fulanis are in 14 African countries and they traverse this country with the cattle.“So many of these people were killed, cattle lost and they organised themselves and came back to revenge.



“So a lot of what was happening in Southern Kaduna was actually from outside Nigeria. We got a hint that the late Governor Patrick Yakowa got this information and he sent someone to go round some of these Fulani communities, but of course after he died, the whole thing stopped. That is what we inherited. But the Agwai committee established that.



“We took certain steps. We got a group of people that were going round trying to trace some of these people in Cameroon, Niger republic and so on to tell them that there is a new governor who is Fulani like them and has no problem paying compensations for lives lost and he is begging them to stop killing.“In most of the communities, once that appeal was made to them, they said they have forgiven



.There are one or two that asked for monetary compensation. They said they have forgiven the death of human beings, but want compensation for cattle. We said no problem, and we paid some. As recently as two weeks ago, the team went to Niger republic to attend one Fulani gathering that they hold every year with a message from me.





source http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/weve-paid-fulani-stop-killings-southern-kaduna-el-rufai/

Good development to the state.



By now, the business nature of the state will have picked up so much as many people will be building more hotels, shopping mall, recreation centre, tourism, accommodation, services etc due to the temporary hosting of Abuja international airport.



I suggest that let some key giant agency in few state in Nigeria be temporarily be hosting in other state to boost their business nature like Lagos International airport be brought to Ekiti state, CBN head quarter in Abuja be brought to Osun State, NNPC in Port Harcourt be brought to Kogi, Tinker port & Custom clearing port in Lagos be brought to Ondo State etc.



Plis my fellow erudite nairalander, am I representing your view well to develop all state in Nigeria? 1 Like

mrkdata:

For what

For all the people whose travel plans have been altered by the Abuja airport closure.

Hope herdsmen grazing path isn't affected? 3 Likes 1 Share

This government is trying their best to make Kaduna travelling hub against Abuja! !

and some of the best hotels were left out of the list of hotels

mmsen:

For all the people whose travel plans have been altered by the Abuja airport closure.

........which was UNNECESSARY.

That is what we get from a vision-less federal government run by a dullard for two years.



Runway at Glasgow Airport replaced as Scotland slept



A major civil engineering project has been taking place since last November while most of Scotland was asleep.

The runway at Glasgow airport has been resurfaced using the latest asphalt technology.

But there's been minimal disruption because they've been doing it piece by piece in the middle of the night. The airport must be ready to reopen at 06:00.



So at just after 23:00 a convoy drives onto the darkened runway.



First comes traffic management with 600 traffic cones to enforce a strict one way system.

Then the specialist vehicles: planers, pavers, rollers, sweepers and a gaggle of repurposed fire engines whose high platforms now carry huge floodlights.

Night becomes day again. Almost 200 workers have to be able to see what they're doing.















More from: http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-39249086

anonimi:





.....after paying off the Fulani herdsmen to keep calm and stop killing innocent Christians















he paid them for damages

didn't Obiano pay compensation to some fulanis?





he paid them for damages

didn't Obiano pay compensation to some fulanis?

Applaud a good deed when you see or hear about one

Good.

Inasmuch as I'm beginning to dislike Elrufai, i think he runs a thinking government.

This is applaudable.

Very commendable

segebase:

bubu dey try small small

Small small padding of our budget































Small small padding of our budget