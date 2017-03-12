₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 06:24 PM
The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by nex(m): 3:59pm
The situation at Queens College (QC), Yaba, Lagos is now a public health emergency and addressing this urgently must preoccupy the attention of the school, public health authorities and the school community.
Pending independent certification of the school as safe for human activity, it should remain closed. Temporary, alternative arrangements should be made for preparation of students about to take their West African School Certificate (WASC) examinations.
USOSA supports the advisory of the Lagos State Ministry of Health to postpone the planned re-opening of the school and is gratified that the new Management of QC has heeded this advice.
Investigations ordered by public health authorities at federal and state levels have disclosed a mortifying state of affairs at QC. Since the beginning of January 2017, over 1,222 QC students have been treated at the school’s clinic for abdominal pain, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.
16 students were admitted in various hospitals in the country, mostly in and around Lagos. Of this number, nine have reportedly been discharged; two have died, one is still in critical condition at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), having recently come out of coma. In the past 36 hours, another has been admitted into hospital.
Independent laboratory analyses have shown that the water sources in the school are contaminated by different forms of E-Coli and Salmonella, among other dangerous pathogens.
23 of 40 kitchen workers and food handlers have tested positive for Amoebiasis; another three reported positive for Salmonella and at least one is positive for Tape-Worm.
The analysis also indicates that the boreholes that provide principal sources of water for the school are too shallow and too close in proximity to the sewage systems, to which the contamination has been traced. Hyper-chlorination, the envisaged short term solution, cannot and does not provide water that is fit for use. An extensive de-contamination effort is needed.
Despite clear evidence of a crisis, the Management of the school at the time failed to take appropriate steps to safeguard the children or call in assistance. Instead, they appeared bent on concealing the facts and denying reality.
When parents cried out, the then Principal appeared around 23 February to blame the situation on “enemies of the school”, denying that “there is no epidemic, epidemic is when three-quarters of the population has died”.
Around the same day, a Vice-Principal reportedly complained: “we are looking after 2,800 students and we are being crucified because two die”. From various levels of the Management of QC then, there was clear evidence of reckless disregard for the young lives in their care or worse.
USOSA mourns and condoles with the bereaved families. No parent should have to reclaim the body of a child sent to school in a body bag. We are hopeful that the children currently hospitalised will make full recovery.
We offer our support to the present Management in returning QC to its historic place in Nigeria and commend the deep and determined sense of responsibility so far shown by the Queens College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) during this crisis.
The case for declaring a public health emergency in QC is very clear. Federal and State public health authorities should do so urgently and work together with the school authorities on an acceptable remedial plan, whose implementation should be independently verified.
USOSA offers its networks to mobilise complementary support for this. Pending the implementation of such a plan, re-opening should be deferred. Consideration should be given also to suspending boarding facilities for the time being until an acceptable long term solution is found to the cause of this crisis.
The duty of looking after children in a learning environment is a sacred trust. This public health crisis at QC calls attention to the responsibility of everyone, especially school managements and education administrators, to uphold this trust at all times. As a result of clear failures in this case, young lives have been lost; many more have been endangered.
In addition to the remedial measures needed to address the on-going public health emergency, therefore, we believe that the gravity of the facts revealed warrant urgent and committed criminal investigations. Any persons found complicit or criminally negligent in bringing about this situation should be prosecuted and brought to account. This is the only way to ensure that this sad and tragic situation does not happen again.
Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
USOSA President-General
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by eezeribe(m): 4:36pm
The name of the school should be changed from Queens college to Peasants college.
Gone are the days when such public secondary schools attracted children of the Elites.these days,the real 'Queens' school Abroad or in expensive private schools.
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Sellfish(m): 4:38pm
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by yourexcellency: 4:39pm
this odinkalu is a talkative
this odinkalu is a talkative
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by CuteCeo: 4:39pm
Chai. Eyah
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Elle277(f): 4:40pm
Seen
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by momodub: 4:41pm
No maintenance
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Negotiate: 4:41pm
Hmmm
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Jerryojozy(m): 4:41pm
Okay.
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by wunderkiind(m): 4:41pm
OK.
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by dapatro: 4:41pm
kk
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by asatemple(f): 4:42pm
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by 234GT(m): 4:43pm
O Mayflower!
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by DollarAngel(m): 4:43pm
Nigeria is just too corrupt for my likening, there is corruption at every level, Nigerian institutions are more concerned with profit maximization rather than quality product, services delivery. Which won't take us anywhere
NO ONE CARES ABOUT US
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Flexherbal(m): 4:44pm
Nobody should joke with the health of other people.
Nobody should joke with the health of other people.
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Tazdroid(m): 4:45pm
QC, what hath becometh of thy health systems?
QC, what hath becometh of thy health systems?
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Dandsome: 4:47pm
The authorities won't be proactive now until it turns out to be another epidemic.
They should act fast biko
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Blitzerz: 4:47pm
yourexcellency:
Say that to the parents who lost their kids to bad health in the school.....
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by d33types: 4:47pm
Principal says the issue isn't an epidemic because 3/4 of students haven't died.
We are finished in this country.
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by doskie(m): 4:49pm
I know all these bad boys are wishing government will send them there to go an rescue the queens. See them. Pedophiles
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by anitapreeti(f): 4:49pm
Why is everyone saying OK?
Please help! Too busy to read that unattractive piece.
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by AreaFada2: 4:50pm
When parents cried out, the then Principal appeared around 23 February to blame the situation on “enemies of the school”, denying that “there is no epidemic, epidemic is when three-quarters of the population has died”.
If true, we are in trouble in Nigeria. Principal of a top high school saying this.
Around the same day, a Vice-Principal reportedly complained: “we are looking after 2,800 students and we are being crucified because two die”. From various levels of the Management of QC then, there was clear evidence of reckless disregard for the young lives in their care or worse.
And the Vice principal is an animal to say this. Can he/she afford to lose two own children? Sad.
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Capableben(m): 4:50pm
They should be proactive as soon as possible and curb that epidemic please.
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by koolguy88(m): 4:51pm
What is the Ministry of health and NAFDAC doing to this claim? You guys should up your game asap before more lives are lost.
poor children suffering
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by ngita234(m): 4:52pm
iz oryt
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by ceejay80s(m): 4:53pm
E no go concern politician and most millionaires cos all their kids dey school abroad,
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by AskProf: 4:53pm
yourexcellency:
Really?
yourexcellency:
Really?
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by amynah94(f): 4:57pm
The principal blames the enemies of the school for what happened, and the vice principal said they're being crucified just because two students died among many......like seriously
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by AZeD1(m): 5:01pm
amynah94:That's the Nigerian way.
Bring an allegation against a politician he blames it on enemies.
Bring an allegation against a religious leader, he blames it on enemies.
|Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by Jacksparr0w127: 5:02pm
yourexcellency:how do you people reason? Do you even reason with your head or anus? Somebody has brought a serious issue up and you're here calling him talkative. I fear for the future of this country mehnnnnnn
Re: The Situation In Queens College Is A Public Health Emergency -chidi Odinkalu by SexyNairalander: 5:03pm
booked
