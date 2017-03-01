₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:36pm
According to reports trending online, a yet to be identified man asked his driver to stop on third mainland bridge, came out of his car and jumped into the lagoon.
No one, including his driver, knows why he made that decision.
His car is pictured below..
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/man-commits-suicide-on-third-mainland.html
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Jabioro: 5:40pm
Haah!!! This is serious, on top wetin? What might be his problem or Is he under spell..
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:40pm
What are they looking for inside the car, his ghost?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Pieromania: 5:41pm
I smell village doctor at work here.doing such a thing to them nah soft work
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by delzbaba(m): 5:42pm
Wao!!!
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by markbenny(m): 5:45pm
Hmm, recession on point. Not all that glitters is gold.
He might have been deeply depressed
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Freewoman(f): 5:46pm
Failed Marriage and Business may be the cause.......................
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:47pm
More
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 5:48pm
speechless
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:51pm
His driver
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 5:54pm
Following
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Specialspesh: 5:56pm
More
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 6:04pm
Some say village witches ..some say failed biz .. or marriage .
wah about ...wah he did to get rich is now hunting him ? so he just couldn't bear it anymore ..
just another thought th0 ..
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by fatdon2(m): 6:04pm
Buhari see wetin you cause
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Adeyinka12(m): 6:06pm
Eyi gidigan ooo !. hmm !, everybody with is own palava. r.i.p
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Adeyinka12(m): 6:07pm
Eyi gidigan ooo !. hmm !, everybody with is own palava. r.i.p
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Leopantro: 6:14pm
considering what I'm going through, I totally understand why he did it. you get to a point in life that death is considered bliss. pray not to walk in those shoes.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by ikp120(m): 6:29pm
Chai, this has nothing to do with recession o. This is a clear case of chronic depression.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 6:38pm
who the man offend wey no forgive am naw.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by layzie: 6:49pm
Leopantro:
Just take it easy. Suicide will only coz sorrows to the people left behind without actually solving the problem that led to it in the first place.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Jajayi: 6:50pm
This is sad
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by SouthWestBlood(m): 7:26pm
This is a tough one. What could have been the reason?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 7:29pm
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by highrise07(m): 7:30pm
so many frustrated souls....... be it rich or poor
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by dammytosh: 7:31pm
too bad.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Zeuz007(m): 7:31pm
Because you're rich does not mean you'll be happy. Who knows what drove him to kill himself
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Rextayne: 7:31pm
This iz so weird
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by 9ja4show: 7:31pm
Not everyone is happy , depression is real ! Life is real
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 7:32pm
Did he discover his children are not really his?
Did he make his money via ritual?
A bad bet?
EFCC?
Was he a 419ner, and somebody swear for him?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:32pm
Leopantro:
Don't worry strife is only temporary
|Re: Man Commits Suicide On Third Mainland Bridge, Jumps inside Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Mightyify(m): 7:32pm
Suicide is a demonstration of Self love! People commit suicide because they hate to see themselves suffer so they take their own life.
...the suffer is too much everywhere. I just graduated from university waiting for NYSC....life has been hell, no help from anyone sometimes I just feel like ending it once and for all.. .
