No one, including his driver, knows why he made that decision.



His car is pictured below..



Haah!!! This is serious, on top wetin? What might be his problem or Is he under spell.. 5 Likes 1 Share

What are they looking for inside the car, his ghost? 71 Likes 4 Shares

I smell village doctor at work here.doing such a thing to them nah soft work 6 Likes

Wao!!!

Hmm, recession on point. Not all that glitters is gold.



He might have been deeply depressed 6 Likes 2 Shares

Failed Marriage and Business may be the cause.......................

speechless

His driver 5 Likes

Following

Some say village witches ..some say failed biz .. or marriage .

wah about ...wah he did to get rich is now hunting him ? so he just couldn't bear it anymore ..



just another thought th0 .. 23 Likes

Buhari see wetin you cause Buhari see wetin you cause 7 Likes 1 Share

Eyi gidigan ooo !. hmm !, everybody with is own palava. r.i.p 1 Like

considering what I'm going through, I totally understand why he did it. you get to a point in life that death is considered bliss. pray not to walk in those shoes. 57 Likes 2 Shares

Chai, this has nothing to do with recession o. This is a clear case of chronic depression. 8 Likes 1 Share

who the man offend wey no forgive am naw. 1 Like

Just take it easy. Suicide will only coz sorrows to the people left behind without actually solving the problem that led to it in the first place. Just take it easy. Suicide will only coz sorrows to the people left behind without actually solving the problem that led to it in the first place. 65 Likes 2 Shares

This is sad

This is a tough one. What could have been the reason?

so many frustrated souls....... be it rich or poor 2 Likes

too bad.

Because you're rich does not mean you'll be happy. Who knows what drove him to kill himself 5 Likes 1 Share

This iz so weird 2 Likes

Not everyone is happy , depression is real ! Life is real 9 Likes 2 Shares

Did he discover his children are not really his?



Did he make his money via ritual?



A bad bet?



EFCC?



Was he a 419ner, and somebody swear for him? 5 Likes 1 Share

Don't worry strife is only temporary Don't worry strife is only temporary 11 Likes