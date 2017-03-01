Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) (3108 Views)

'Wonders shall never end at Zaki Biam Benue state' dis mourning a young woman delivered and throne this innocent baby girl into a toilet pit, and as she was forcing d child into d pit d child was crying neighbours who heard d cry on reaching there saw dat d child has already fallen into d pit they rescued d child and quickly alert d police d woman is now in police custody what a wicked world'.







Ouch!! May be 'postpartum depression' that escalated to 'postpartum psychosis' or as we in this part of the world like to say, 'he fit be village people don activate 4g"........ 2 Likes 1 Share

What wickedness!



She does not deserve that baby.

















There's nothing bad with closing your legs sometimes too.

Another wicked mother, Glory be to God.. she couldn't succeed. Anofia!

Don't quickly jump into conclusion, most times, mothers are not that wicked but something happen, society is not helping women enough

Oh God.



Wickedness.



Hunger is real in nigeria.

Zaki Biam, nice place.

How will you look at the child when he grows up

Name him / her chizetere

His left hand in the second pic doesn't look normal

Such a cute baby

The sad part is dt we will never care to know why. The sad part is dt we will never care to know why.

Pele.



The poster English though.

This "mourning", "throne", Oga o. Awwwnnn. Cute baby.Pele.The poster English though.This "mourning", "throne", Oga o.

Any woman that disposes her child is mentally unstable

Yeah we are not

We should pave the road to her Toto with gold Yeah we are notWe should pave the road to her Toto with gold 1 Like

Uwa NKEA SELF 1 Like

Many people don't even know what Post partum depression is. Many people don't even know what Post partum depression is.

Some people have hell wish

hmm. Wetin concern me

Even if the Facebook poster is a murderer, must the op also murder English?? Even if the Facebook poster is a murderer, must the op also murder English??

..wetin dey happen for this life so? Why is the world so full of wickedness? May there be God's abundance mercy on the land o. It is well Haaaa..wetin dey happen for this life so? Why is the world so full of wickedness? May there be God's abundance mercy on the land o. It is well

Hope she's charged with attempted murder..

really tell us more reallytell us more

Body no be wood Body no be wood

may God forgive all this women that quit know they are not ready to be a mother and still take in and get them killed.



End time mothers

Sai

come wetin dey sup sef for this life. bad things jst dey happen like sey na normal thing. na dis same thread i for read sey big man stop him driver and throw himself for lagoon. SHUO! i come dey fear dis life o

Anybody heard of Post partum depression?

It's a temporary madness that attacks a woman that has just given birth..making her want to kill her new born.



We need better health care and medical awareness in this country.



But hmm eleyi gidi gan oo..

Wickedness of the highest order.

The law should take its full CU's on her.

all this ladies that conceive before thinking....

I don't believe the story. Lies