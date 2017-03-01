₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by sar33: 5:43pm
As shared by Harrison......
'Wonders shall never end at Zaki Biam Benue state' dis mourning a young woman delivered and throne this innocent baby girl into a toilet pit, and as she was forcing d child into d pit d child was crying neighbours who heard d cry on reaching there saw dat d child has already fallen into d pit they rescued d child and quickly alert d police d woman is now in police custody what a wicked world'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mother-throws-her-new-born-baby-into.html?m=1
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 5:44pm
Ouch!! May be 'postpartum depression' that escalated to 'postpartum psychosis' or as we in this part of the world like to say, 'he fit be village people don activate 4g"........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Nne5(f): 5:44pm
What wickedness!
She does not deserve that baby.
There's nothing bad with closing your legs sometimes too.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Jabioro: 5:45pm
Another wicked mother, Glory be to God.. she couldn't succeed. Anofia!
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Freewoman(f): 5:48pm
Don't quickly jump into conclusion, most times, mothers are not that wicked but something happen, society is not helping women enough
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by juman(m): 5:52pm
Oh God.
Wickedness.
Hunger is real in nigeria.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by juman(m): 5:54pm
Zaki Biam, nice place.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Aonkuuse: 6:06pm
How will you look at the child when he grows up
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Young03: 6:36pm
Name him / her chizetere
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by ucheheart(m): 7:21pm
His left hand in the second pic doesn't look normal
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by prosperous25(m): 8:04pm
Such a cute baby
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by dammytosh: 8:04pm
soberdrunk:
The sad part is dt we will never care to know why.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by VickyRotex(f): 8:05pm
Awwwnnn. Cute baby. Pele.
The poster English though.
This "mourning", "throne", Oga o.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by xynerise(m): 8:05pm
Any woman that disposes her child is mentally unstable
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by deflover(m): 8:06pm
Freewoman:m
Yeah we are not
We should pave the road to her Toto with gold
1 Like
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Daniel058(m): 8:06pm
Uwa NKEA SELF
1 Like
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by kennygee(f): 8:07pm
soberdrunk:
Many people don't even know what Post partum depression is.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by seunlly(m): 8:08pm
Some people have hell wish
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by Number2(m): 8:08pm
hmm. Wetin concern me
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by ALAYORMII: 8:08pm
sar33:
Even if the Facebook poster is a murderer, must the op also murder English??
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by sisisioge: 8:08pm
Haaaa ..wetin dey happen for this life so? Why is the world so full of wickedness? May there be God's abundance mercy on the land o. It is well
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by eyinjuege: 8:08pm
Hope she's charged with attempted murder..
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by mazizitonene(m): 8:09pm
Freewoman:
really tell us more
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by ALAYORMII: 8:10pm
Number2:
Body no be wood
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by fabulousk8(m): 8:10pm
may God forgive all this women that quit know they are not ready to be a mother and still take in and get them killed.
End time mothers
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by mereldecastle(m): 8:13pm
Sai
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by noziz(m): 8:14pm
come wetin dey sup sef for this life. bad things jst dey happen like sey na normal thing. na dis same thread i for read sey big man stop him driver and throw himself for lagoon. SHUO! i come dey fear dis life o
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by coolviv: 8:16pm
Anybody heard of Post partum depression?
It's a temporary madness that attacks a woman that has just given birth..making her want to kill her new born.
We need better health care and medical awareness in this country.
But hmm eleyi gidi gan oo..
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by ehimon: 8:16pm
Wickedness of the highest order.
The law should take its full CU's on her.
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by mazizitonene(m): 8:17pm
all this ladies that conceive before thinking....
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by emi14: 8:19pm
I don't believe the story. Lies
|Re: Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) by sugarbeesmith(m): 8:19pm
the pikin head strong
