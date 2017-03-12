₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by MizMyColi(f): 6:48pm On Mar 19
Okay, so I've been doing lots of digging around lately....I have been reading blogs and getting inside information on the next Camon.
Even my inside sources are not so sure cos there seems to be a tight lid
on the exact specifications of the device.
I've outlined some of the major deciding factors we want to look out for before purchasing a device, and I'm also penning down my speculations.
SCREEN SIZE
No one is sure yet.
We can't really tell whether it is 5.0 or 5.5....who knows, it might well be 6 inches! But since the Camon series is female centric, I think they should just leave it within the 5.0-5.5 inches range.
THICKNESS/WEIGHT
Well, no one has said anything about the exact dimensions of the device...
But I hear it's ultra slim and light!
OPERATING SYSTEM
I read on one blog that it will come with Android Nougat. Well, it better do o! Or else ....there are also rumors that there is a new HiOS version. I asked my guy what the name of this version is and he be like..."Ada, if you ask me, Na who I go ask"?
PROCESSOR
I believe that it's an MTK Helio range of processors. Though I have a specific model in mind, but as it stands now I'm no longer sure if that's what it's going to be.
For the processor speed, I heard it will be clocking at a higher Ghz than its predecessor. In other words, it will perform faster.
They should kukuma release the device and let us know these things in specific details nau. The suspense nuh be here o well, toenails crossed
RAM
Some blogs are saying 3GB RAM, others are saying 4GB, I won't be surprised if I see 12GB sef. However in the words of a bonafide source, he told me that "it is not what most people are expecting...how ever, the performance of this device is breathtakingly satisfying"
In my mind, I was like....is this my guy starting to sound like a marketer already I used to know him as an IT person o. Well, I believe him, he does not talk anyhow. Okay, let's move on >>>>>>
PRICE
BATTERY
I am expecting like 5500mah. But I fear it won't be up to that. However, my padi was explaining one technology that MTK developed on their latest processors that allows the SoC optimizes tasks performance on the phone, thereby causing it to last longer than one would expect. I asked him what size it is exactly, he told me...."Lips Sealed!"
CAMERA!!!
Hian, I heard it will have 4 cameras. Like seriously!!!!
How can this even be possible tori olorun? How?
Well, Father Lord, may your will be done. All I just want is a badass camera quality that always represents.
4G
Maybe, maybe not. It's still to early to say.
PHONE POUCH
I heard a new design is in the offing and it looks great.
MINI VERSION
There will be a min version, so I'm told....but we don't know what they will call that one yet. Maybe Camon CX mini...CX Lite or CX ....... Well, fill in the gaps
FINGERPRINT SCANNER.
I was categorically told that this will be present. But then, he was hinting that there is something that the scanner is capable of doing that goes beyond unlocking your phone. My guy nuh gree tell me what it is....he said he is not so sure it will come with the final design of the device.
Nairalanders, what could that be
Is there any other specs I'm missing?
Have you heard anything on your end?
Abeg share here.
Let's count down to this device together.
Can't wait!
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by directonpc(m): 9:04pm On Mar 19
Madam you yaf written nothing.
I know a tech community at http://7rl.in/phome that might get more specific details when things are more sure about the future of the camon series.
You can check them out
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by MizMyColi(f): 9:12pm On Mar 19
directonpc:
This is unfair.
I wrote something nau
Haba.
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by directonpc(m): 9:31pm On Mar 19
MizMyColi:yeah, this comment is something :p . Ambiguity too full ur opening post
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by MizMyColi(f): 10:00pm On Mar 19
directonpc:
Even the so called sources of mine are ambiguous. Lol
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by beetech1: 11:02pm On Mar 19
6" 1080p screen
4000mah battery
3GB ram
MT6753 processor I guess
16mp dual rear camera
8mp front Cam with flash
Fingerprint scanner for unlocking phone and locking files
Poor mono speaker
Source: the gods
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Abdstrakt(m): 7:05am
Now you don make my anticipatometer reach the highest. When dem go release am sef?
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Abdstrakt(m): 7:07am
MizMyColi:lol...e fit be say your source get him own source too
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by telim: 7:11am
There are so many sources dishing out different specs of this phone. A difference source informed my own source with a specs that is different from the specs you listed above. In summary this is nothing but a beer parlour gist.
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by onciara54(f): 7:12am
I don't deal on rumours
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by abumeinben(m): 7:12am
A rumour on a front page, about a "phone".
Oh why am I surprised?
Mizzmycolly....MOD crush
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by marltech: 7:12am
Abdstrakt:
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Kondomatic(m): 7:13am
Spy information kor, James Bond specs ni.
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Benjamin1996: 7:14am
Ma, calm down and wait already. Stop speculating with anxiety.
Meanwhile;
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Abdstrakt(m): 7:16am
marltech:wetin?
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by sakalisis(m): 7:17am
Good
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Kenshinmunac: 7:18am
MizMyColi:
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by daremiarchs: 7:19am
directonpc:Abi nah
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Negotiate: 7:23am
Nonsense
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by crackhouse(m): 7:24am
@op must u write?
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Sunexy(m): 7:24am
Total Bullshiit...I know the person DAT brought dis to FP and the OP might be dating
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by thepresence: 7:25am
H
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Noblesoul123: 7:27am
Speculative write up.
Mtcheeew.
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by D4Daymoo(m): 7:28am
12GB RAM kwa? U wan the phone to blow?
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by NCP: 7:32am
@Op, in summary all Camon C9 users can now upgrade from Android 6.0 to Android 7.0 by getting a new Camon C10,
Tecno Style of System Upgrade comes via New Hardware with latest Android OS version.
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by dhamstar(m): 7:37am
WHICH KIND POST BE THIS?
Op please are you on Ewedu
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by D4Daymoo(m): 7:37am
crackhouse:must you comment?
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by awoo47: 7:41am
Total nonsense na cia giv d specs right. Iranu
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by Ferdinardtioos: 7:46am
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by gadgetsngs: 7:49am
Even tecno l9 plus http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/03/tecno-l9-plus-specifications-price-nigeria-tecnos-first-android-7-0-nougat-phone.html didnt come with as much capacity as 5500 , y=then u expect a camera centric phone to come with that?
Check full specs of camon CX and Camon CX Air here http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/03/tecno-camon-cx-specs-price-nigeria.html
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by MizMyColi(f): 7:52am
beetech1:
Those your gods are LIARS!!
|Re: Rumored Specs And Spy Information For Tecno's Latest Camon Series. by MizMyColi(f): 7:54am
Kondomatic:
