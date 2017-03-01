



Egbeyemi disclosed further that the arrested 43 oil bunkerers were caught while mixing original diesel with kerosene and selling at a reduced price to the public.



He said preliminary investigation with available documents (receipts) revealed that these illegal business had been on for over seven years and adulterated diesel were supplied to the public, particularly big companies, across the state.



He said: "Adulterated diesel worth 2.5 million litres were fully loaded inside gallons and six different trucks with registration numbers FST 615 XR, EPE 672 XC, DKW 05 XA, KTU 750 XN, BDG 717 XA, FKJ 327 XH and XR 95 LSD."



The Chairman stated further that the newly-signed Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Bill by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode "would safeguard against prevalence dysentery and other pandemics around us".



Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to report to appropriate government authority any illegal or criminal activities around them through the Lagos Emergency Toll-free lines: 112 and 767.



Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has directed that all those arrested in connection with the adulterated diesel business be immediately charged to court.



Mechanics around the area complained that the activities of these illegal oil bunkerers was responsible for a fire outbreak that destroyed properties, including 18 vehicles, in the vicinity recently.





Anjorin Babalola, a mechanic, disclosed that they were afraid to make a report to the government because they were being threatened by the notorious oil bunkerers.



Adeyinka confessed that they mixed diesel with kerosene on daily basis and supplied in large quantities to the public, particularly communication companies and banks, at cheaper rates across the State.



Adeyinka, who stated that they make sales of over N20 million everyday from adulterated diesel, said government should help him as he was the only son of his family.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/lagos-state-task-force-nabs-43-oil.html The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have nabbed 43 oil bunkerers and sealed-off property with 2.5 million litres of adulterated diesel at Alausa, ikeja. The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the Agency acted on Save Our Soul petitions submitted to his office on illegal activities of these oil bunkerers at Plot 8, Elephant Cement Way, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.Egbeyemi disclosed further that the arrested 43 oil bunkerers were caught while mixing original diesel with kerosene and selling at a reduced price to the public.He said preliminary investigation with available documents (receipts) revealed that these illegal business had been on for over seven years and adulterated diesel were supplied to the public, particularly big companies, across the state.He said: "Adulterated diesel worth 2.5 million litres were fully loaded inside gallons and six different trucks with registration numbers FST 615 XR, EPE 672 XC, DKW 05 XA, KTU 750 XN, BDG 717 XA, FKJ 327 XH and XR 95 LSD."The Chairman stated further that the newly-signed Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Bill by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode "would safeguard against prevalence dysentery and other pandemics around us".Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to report to appropriate government authority any illegal or criminal activities around them through the Lagos Emergency Toll-free lines: 112 and 767.Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has directed that all those arrested in connection with the adulterated diesel business be immediately charged to court.Mechanics around the area complained that the activities of these illegal oil bunkerers was responsible for a fire outbreak that destroyed properties, including 18 vehicles, in the vicinity recently.Anjorin Babalola, a mechanic, disclosed that they were afraid to make a report to the government because they were being threatened by the notorious oil bunkerers.Adeyinka confessed that they mixed diesel with kerosene on daily basis and supplied in large quantities to the public, particularly communication companies and banks, at cheaper rates across the State.Adeyinka, who stated that they make sales of over N20 million everyday from adulterated diesel, said government should help him as he was the only son of his family.