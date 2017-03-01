₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oil Bunkerers Arrested For Mixing Original Diesel With Kerosene In Lagos (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:44pm
The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have nabbed 43 oil bunkerers and sealed-off property with 2.5 million litres of adulterated diesel at Alausa, ikeja. The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the Agency acted on Save Our Soul petitions submitted to his office on illegal activities of these oil bunkerers at Plot 8, Elephant Cement Way, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.
Egbeyemi disclosed further that the arrested 43 oil bunkerers were caught while mixing original diesel with kerosene and selling at a reduced price to the public.
He said preliminary investigation with available documents (receipts) revealed that these illegal business had been on for over seven years and adulterated diesel were supplied to the public, particularly big companies, across the state.
He said: "Adulterated diesel worth 2.5 million litres were fully loaded inside gallons and six different trucks with registration numbers FST 615 XR, EPE 672 XC, DKW 05 XA, KTU 750 XN, BDG 717 XA, FKJ 327 XH and XR 95 LSD."
The Chairman stated further that the newly-signed Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Bill by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode "would safeguard against prevalence dysentery and other pandemics around us".
Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to report to appropriate government authority any illegal or criminal activities around them through the Lagos Emergency Toll-free lines: 112 and 767.
Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has directed that all those arrested in connection with the adulterated diesel business be immediately charged to court.
Mechanics around the area complained that the activities of these illegal oil bunkerers was responsible for a fire outbreak that destroyed properties, including 18 vehicles, in the vicinity recently.
Anjorin Babalola, a mechanic, disclosed that they were afraid to make a report to the government because they were being threatened by the notorious oil bunkerers.
Adeyinka confessed that they mixed diesel with kerosene on daily basis and supplied in large quantities to the public, particularly communication companies and banks, at cheaper rates across the State.
Adeyinka, who stated that they make sales of over N20 million everyday from adulterated diesel, said government should help him as he was the only son of his family.
Jail them. Wicked souls, dangering peoples life all in the name of making money.
4 Likes
Terrible people.
But where is lalasticlala now sef
And this activity has been happening right under the nose of Lasepa office and taskoffice centre in Alausa.
Ambode's office and Lagos State House of Assembly are located stone throw away from this illegal site.
Useless government
5 Likes
kpo fire self don reach Lagos. kpo fire helping Niger delta youth since 1860bc.
Keneking:They should all be sent to kirikiri, all their asset confiscated & forfeited to the Federal government and they should be flogged daily with 200 lashes while in prison, nonsense
We call that Rice & Beans
nah chemistry assignment.... They were doing practical!!!!
Why didn't they tell us what is actually wrong with the mixing?
Because I know for a fact that blending diesel with kerosene in the proper ratio eases cold flow operability in colder climes. Though it is not necessary with our hot weather but all these nonsense arrest to show they are working is ignorantly nauseating.
Bad market....
where are those calling for legalisation of illegal refineries?
One of the criminals says the government should help him because he is the only son of his family. I don't understand. Help him, how? Rewind his crime? Mad man.
Real criminals. It's this kind of mixture that would explode in a stove and lead to loss of lives.
These guys are the employees, they cannot afford tankers and 2.5m liters of disel,there's a billionaire behind these guys,they should fish him out.
This is serious. Engaging in illegal activities to the detriment of innocent people.
This would lead to loss of lives. Jail them.
Maybe they were trying to discover a new mixture; remember we've been abusing covenant university graduates of not being able to produce anointing oil >:
Why are they all men and n'gbati people?
Just tell them to take turns to spend 5 minutes inside one of those barrels filled with their adulterated diesel. Whoever survives it should be given transport money to go home.
They are petrochemist. Probably they are trying to increase the octane number of the kerosene so as to increase its anti-knocking properties.
Kill them all!
no difference with money-ritualists
Hmmm....It's a pity d majority will be innocent staffs/casual workers that is not aware its illegal. I pray the owner is among those nabbed
Crime rate in this country is alarming
