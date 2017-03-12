₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by badassProdigy(m): 12:06am
We all know Nigerians on media react to anything and everything... thereby Thin Tall Tony's case wouldn't be an exception, as they are all happy and even trolling on him after his eviction from the Big Brother Naija show tonight...
He was up for nomination this week alongside 3 other housemates: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, and Efe but it's a pity he didn't survive it.
See more hilarious reactions below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-media-react-to-thin-tall-tony.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by badassProdigy(m): 12:06am
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by badassProdigy(m): 12:06am
...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Kennywills7(m): 12:12am
I trust Nigerians Hilarious pics and comments
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Estellar: 12:13am
will b back
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Lloydfather: 12:21am
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahihihihiihihhihihihihikwakwakwakwakwakwakwa I don die for laugh
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Vanshmuell: 12:32am
Haha.. Very crazy.. I love naija,,
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by lifezone247(m): 7:29am
One day niaja peeps go turn chemical reaction with all this social media reaction things.
BTW a frnd is asking if nairaland no get app for iOS? (IPhone) me no knw cos I have never use one b4.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by nairalandfreak: 7:30am
TTT own don pafuka
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by onciara54(f): 7:31am
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by dadavivo: 7:31am
rubbishh, at least he said the truth on stage, unlike the pervert kemen that can't admit his wrong
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by ajimotoke(m): 7:31am
finally..at last
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by abiodunalasa: 7:32am
Nigerians are terrific people. They major in minor things and minor in major things. Mtcheeew
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Dottore: 7:32am
People and life of fantasies
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by soberdrunk(m): 7:32am
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by nansasin(m): 7:32am
Tboss voodoo
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by ozo13(m): 7:32am
Vanshmuell:na wa o.welcome back home
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by alexistaiwo: 7:32am
His wife be waiting for him like
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by klassykute(m): 7:33am
when he finally gets to the house TTT brother inlaw be like
Wecome back bros abeg open mk we talk
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by sheedy407(m): 7:33am
Lol
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by dadavivo: 7:33am
between EFE and BISOLA who will win this game. click like for EFE and share for BISOLA
43 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Maromark: 7:33am
my naija funny die.. lol
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Benjamin1996: 7:33am
Hahahahaha Nigerians are crazy people. Lol
Meanwhile;
This song is for those that are gradually giving up on this race of life, those that are losing motivation. Download and SHINE LIKE A STAR
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8
Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by seuncyrus(m): 7:33am
Eyah
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by serverconnect: 7:34am
The pixs, lo1
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Tazdroid(m): 7:34am
These got me spinning
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by pweetixandy: 7:34am
see the Yoruba lace they are wearing sef, lol
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by fleps(m): 7:34am
Please, what is TTT?
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by Flexherbal(m): 7:34am
Such is the game
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by ESDKING: 7:34am
Go and face your family.
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by leewin(m): 7:34am
lol...... edo witchcraft
somewhere somehow and someone right now is waiting to TTT to return home
I can't wait to see that movie
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M by NkayTiana(f): 7:34am
dadavivo:please what did he say on stage.. couldn't watch it
