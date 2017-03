Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M (11737 Views)

He was up for nomination this week alongside 3 other housemates: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, and Efe but it's a pity he didn't survive it.



See more hilarious reactions below...





We all know Nigerians on media react to anything and everything... thereby Thin Tall Tony's case wouldn't be an exception, as they are all happy and even trolling on him after his eviction from the Big Brother Naija show tonight...He was up for nomination this week alongside 3 other housemates: Tboss, Debbie-Rise, and Efe but it's a pity he didn't survive it.See more hilarious reactions below...

I trust Nigerians Hilarious pics and comments

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahihihihiihihhihihihihikwakwakwakwakwakwakwa I don die for laugh 2 Likes

Haha.. Very crazy.. I love naija,, 1 Like

One day niaja peeps go turn chemical reaction with all this social media reaction things.





BTW a frnd is asking if nairaland no get app for iOS? (IPhone) me no knw cos I have never use one b4. 7 Likes

TTT own don pafuka 2 Likes 1 Share

rubbishh, at least he said the truth on stage, unlike the pervert kemen that can't admit his wrong 2 Likes

finally..at last

Nigerians are terrific people. They major in minor things and minor in major things. Mtcheeew 27 Likes 2 Shares

Tboss voodoo

Haha.. Very crazy.. I love naija,, na wa o.welcome back home na wa o.welcome back home

His wife be waiting for him like

when he finally gets to the house TTT brother inlaw be like



Wecome back bros abeg open mk we talk 2 Likes

between EFE and BISOLA who will win this game. click like for EFE and share for BISOLA 43 Likes 10 Shares

my naija funny die.. lol





Hahahahaha Nigerians are crazy people. Lol

The pixs, lo1





These got me spinning 1 Like

see the Yoruba lace they are wearing sef, lol

Please, what is TTT?

Such is the game

Go and face your family.

lol...... edo witchcraft

somewhere somehow and someone right now is waiting to TTT to return home

I can't wait to see that movie 3 Likes