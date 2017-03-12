₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 08:25 AM
EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by yougos(m): 12:21am
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja
A hospital with medical equipment worth about $2.15m which was seized from a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.), has been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force, The PUNCH has learnt.
The hospital, St. Solomon Hospital, which is located on Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, is said to have state-of-the-art equipment including a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine which costs well over $1m.
A reliable source at the EFCC told our correspondent that the EFCC could not manage the property and therefore decided to hand it over to the Nigerian Air Force medical unit.
He said, “The hospital has very expensive equipment including an MRI machine which is very rare. However, we could not manage the hospital so we handed it over to the air force pending the outcome of Amosu’s trial. It is assumed that the money used in buying the hospital was stolen from the air force.”
Other properties seized from Amosu included a house on Adeyemo Alakija Street, GRA Ikeja worth N250m; a duplex at House 11, Peace Court Estate, GRA Ikeja worth N110m; a N40m property located at NAF Harmony Estate, Asokoro base; a five-bedroomed house at Valley NAF Estate, Port Harcourt, worth N33m and a N95m house on Umaru Dikko Street, Jabi.
The Federal Government has also commenced moves to seize Amosu’s house at 50 Tenterden Grove, NW41TH, London worth about £2m.
Amosu as well as a former Chief of Accounts and Budgeting in NAF, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun (retd.); and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo (retd.), are currently standing trial before a Federal High Court for allegedly stealing N22.8bn from the coffers of the Nigerian Air Force between 2014 and 2015.
The commission has seized 33 properties they allegedly bought with stolen funds.
Documents made available to our correspondent showed that besides the hospital, the EFCC had seized plazas, schools, mansions, farms and a quarry from Amosun, Adigun and Gbadebo.
While almost N2.835bn cash has been recovered from Amosu alone, Gbadebo has returned N190m. Adigun’s wife, returned some money as well.
The document further stated that properties recovered from Adigun were worth N9.6bn.
Calculations by our correspondent showed that the cash and assets which the air force men might forfeit permanently, add up to about N15bn which is more than three quarters of what they allegedly stole.
They have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
http://punchng.com/efcc-hands-over-amosus-2-15m-hospital-to-air-force/
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by HungerBAD: 12:23am
Good.
Very good.
A journey of a thousand miles, starts with a step. The Nigeria Air force will get there.
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by speaktome(m): 12:24am
Only if you know what Amosu means in my Language Igbo
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by stigmond(m): 12:32am
Naija tin tan!!!
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by baby124: 12:33am
speaktome:He's not Igbo, so nobody cares what it means.
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by modelmike7(m): 12:46am
God bless PMB!!
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by dondo83(m): 12:46am
while some people called it media trial when the story was first published
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by mykelmeezy: 12:56am
yet oga pmb still went to uk to treat ear infection some months back
as much as am against looting atleast the money was used for something worthwhile
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Standing5(m): 1:11am
It is like the Amosu of a man was tryin 2 impress Nigerian by stealing from them to establish a world class health center. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by sarrki(m): 1:15am
Magu continue the good work
We are with you all the way
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by EastGold(m): 4:51am
modelmike7:
God bless PMB for wasting our money in London hospitals even when Amosu has built a world class hospital for Nigeria
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by naijaking1: 5:06am
dondo83:
Still, I didn't see anything about trial, conviction, and forfeiture to the government in this article.
Did EFCC simply arrested the man, and began selling off and sharing is assets? If that's the case, then we really don't needs courts of law in this country!
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Funlordmaniac(m): 5:18am
Such sweet news!
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by GavelSlam: 5:28am
naijaking1:
The hospital has very expensive equipment including an MRI machine which is very rare. However, we could not manage the hospital so we handed it over to the air force pending the outcome of Amosu’s trial. It is assumed that the money used in buying the hospital was stolen from the air force.”
Next time please read to understand.
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Xavier9ja(m): 6:39am
Y
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by anonimi: 6:44am
EastGold:
Mister man, you are too sharp.
I love your sarcasm.
2016 Budget: Buhari to spend more on State House Clinic than on all federal teaching hospitals
Drug scarcity hits Aso Rock clinic despite N3.87bn budget
Muhammadu Buhari under fire for seeking medical treatment in UK
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Xavier9ja(m): 6:45am
yougos:this people are damn funny. After forfeiting assets worth billions to the EFCC they are still pleading not guity.
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by anonimi: 6:49am
GavelSlam:
Still an illegality that is likely to be overturned in court.
No wonder the MaguN man did not know how much has been recovered so far. Too much magomago going on.
Has Lamorde returned the trillions recovered loot under his watch
Are we a bunch of jungle dwellers keen on lawlessness or do we desire law & order as obtains in the US, UK, Canada where many of us are praying & fasting to get the visa or cross the desert and Mediterranean ocean to become underemployed voluntary slaves
liljboy:
todaynewsreview:
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Jabioro: 6:52am
Good move
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by anonimi: 6:53am
HungerBAD:
Just like the Nigerian Airways was supposed to be there already based on the FAKE promises of your dullard idol
GMB Speech While Addressing Nigeria Community In The United Kingdom.
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Joephat(m): 6:55am
Still Magu is not worthy of prosecuting this ppl..
He rented an apartment of 40m n furnished it with 48m. How did a police man get such amount?
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by 2kass(m): 6:58am
GEJ u can see for yourself now.
Chai!!!
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by chinybelle(f): 7:06am
22.8bn
Just between 2014 n 2015
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by lankylucky(m): 7:31am
speaktome:
then you are my town's man
|Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu’s $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Benjamin1996: 8:14am
..... EFCC has been proactive in carrying out its chief duty, kudos to the leaders.
Meanwhile;
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by deebsman1(m): 8:15am
And we're saying this people should love efcc or magu!
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by winkmart: 8:15am
Is he a Doctor
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by Goldenheart(m): 8:17am
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by DollarAngel(m): 8:17am
Magun Well done Sir
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by ALAYORMII: 8:18am
2.15million dollars
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by okonja(m): 8:19am
Re: EFCC Hands Over Amosu's $2.15m Hospital To Air Force by mjabdulk: 8:20am
this is what the senators do not want to hear and see.
this is what the senators do not want to hear and see.
