Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Hands Over Amosu’s $2.15m Hospital To Air Force (3142 Views)

Efcc Hands Over Amosu’s $2.15m Hospital To Air Force / Breaking: EFCC Hands Over Amosu’s $2.15m Hospital To Air Force / Dignitaries At Enugu Hospital To Visit Rangers Player After Fracture. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A hospital with medical equipment worth about $2.15m which was seized from a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.), has been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force, The PUNCH has learnt.



The hospital, St. Solomon Hospital, which is located on Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, is said to have state-of-the-art equipment including a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine which costs well over $1m.

A reliable source at the EFCC told our correspondent that the EFCC could not manage the property and therefore decided to hand it over to the Nigerian Air Force medical unit.



He said, “The hospital has very expensive equipment including an MRI machine which is very rare. However, we could not manage the hospital so we handed it over to the air force pending the outcome of Amosu’s trial. It is assumed that the money used in buying the hospital was stolen from the air force.”



Other properties seized from Amosu included a house on Adeyemo Alakija Street, GRA Ikeja worth N250m; a duplex at House 11, Peace Court Estate, GRA Ikeja worth N110m; a N40m property located at NAF Harmony Estate, Asokoro base; a five-bedroomed house at Valley NAF Estate, Port Harcourt, worth N33m and a N95m house on Umaru Dikko Street, Jabi.



The Federal Government has also commenced moves to seize Amosu’s house at 50 Tenterden Grove, NW41TH, London worth about £2m.



Amosu as well as a former Chief of Accounts and Budgeting in NAF, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun (retd.); and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo (retd.), are currently standing trial before a Federal High Court for allegedly stealing N22.8bn from the coffers of the Nigerian Air Force between 2014 and 2015.



The commission has seized 33 properties they allegedly bought with stolen funds.



Documents made available to our correspondent showed that besides the hospital, the EFCC had seized plazas, schools, mansions, farms and a quarry from Amosun, Adigun and Gbadebo.



While almost N2.835bn cash has been recovered from Amosu alone, Gbadebo has returned N190m. Adigun’s wife, returned some money as well.



The document further stated that properties recovered from Adigun were worth N9.6bn.



Calculations by our correspondent showed that the cash and assets which the air force men might forfeit permanently, add up to about N15bn which is more than three quarters of what they allegedly stole.



They have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.





http://punchng.com/efcc-hands-over-amosus-2-15m-hospital-to-air-force/ Eniola Akinkuotu, AbujaA hospital with medical equipment worth about $2.15m which was seized from a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.), has been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force, The PUNCH has learnt.The hospital, St. Solomon Hospital, which is located on Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, is said to have state-of-the-art equipment including a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine which costs well over $1m.A reliable source at the EFCC told our correspondent that the EFCC could not manage the property and therefore decided to hand it over to the Nigerian Air Force medical unit.He said, “The hospital has very expensive equipment including an MRI machine which is very rare. However, we could not manage the hospital so we handed it over to the air force pending the outcome of Amosu’s trial. It is assumed that the money used in buying the hospital was stolen from the air force.”Other properties seized from Amosu included a house on Adeyemo Alakija Street, GRA Ikeja worth N250m; a duplex at House 11, Peace Court Estate, GRA Ikeja worth N110m; a N40m property located at NAF Harmony Estate, Asokoro base; a five-bedroomed house at Valley NAF Estate, Port Harcourt, worth N33m and a N95m house on Umaru Dikko Street, Jabi.The Federal Government has also commenced moves to seize Amosu’s house at 50 Tenterden Grove, NW41TH, London worth about £2m.Amosu as well as a former Chief of Accounts and Budgeting in NAF, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun (retd.); and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo (retd.), are currently standing trial before a Federal High Court for allegedly stealing N22.8bn from the coffers of the Nigerian Air Force between 2014 and 2015.The commission has seized 33 properties they allegedly bought with stolen funds.Documents made available to our correspondent showed that besides the hospital, the EFCC had seized plazas, schools, mansions, farms and a quarry from Amosun, Adigun and Gbadebo.While almost N2.835bn cash has been recovered from Amosu alone, Gbadebo has returned N190m. Adigun’s wife, returned some money as well.The document further stated that properties recovered from Adigun were worth N9.6bn.Calculations by our correspondent showed that the cash and assets which the air force men might forfeit permanently, add up to about N15bn which is more than three quarters of what they allegedly stole.They have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. 2 Likes

Good.



Very good.



A journey of a thousand miles, starts with a step. The Nigeria Air force will get there. 5 Likes







































#MySignatureMyBusiness Only if you know what Amosu means in my Language Igbo#MySignatureMyBusiness 7 Likes

Naija tin tan!!!

speaktome:

Only if you know what Amosu means in my Language Igbo





































#MySignatureMyBusiness He's not Igbo, so nobody cares what it means. He's not Igbo, so nobody cares what it means. 3 Likes

God bless PMB!! 5 Likes

while some people called it media trial when the story was first published 5 Likes

yet oga pmb still went to uk to treat ear infection some months back



as much as am against looting atleast the money was used for something worthwhile 4 Likes

It is like the Amosu of a man was tryin 2 impress Nigerian by stealing from them to establish a world class health center. Good riddance to bad rubbish. 4 Likes 1 Share

Magu continue the good work



We are with you all the way 4 Likes

modelmike7:

God bless PMB!!



God bless PMB for wasting our money in London hospitals even when Amosu has built a world class hospital for Nigeria God bless PMB for wasting our money in London hospitals even when Amosu has built a world class hospital for Nigeria 8 Likes

dondo83:

while some people called it media trial when the story was first published

Still, I didn't see anything about trial, conviction, and forfeiture to the government in this article.

Did EFCC simply arrested the man, and began selling off and sharing is assets? If that's the case, then we really don't needs courts of law in this country! Still, I didn't see anything about trial, conviction, and forfeiture to the government in this article.Did EFCC simply arrested the man, and began selling off and sharing is assets? If that's the case, then we really don't needs courts of law in this country! 6 Likes 1 Share

Such sweet news!

naijaking1:





Still, I didn't see anything about trial, conviction, and forfeiture to the government in this article.

Did EFCC simply arrested the man, and began selling off and sharing is assets? If that's the case, then we really don't needs courts of law in this country!



The hospital has very expensive equipment including an MRI machine which is very rare. However, we could not manage the hospital so we handed it over to the air force pending the outcome of Amosu’s trial. It is assumed that the money used in buying the hospital was stolen from the air force.”



Next time please read to understand. Next time please read to understand. 7 Likes

Y

EastGold:

God bless PMB for wasting our money in London hospitals even when Amosu has built a world class hospital for Nigeria

Mister man, you are too sharp.

I love your sarcasm.















2016 Budget: Buhari to spend more on State House Clinic than on all federal teaching hospitals

February 2, 2016



More from: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/197827-2016-budget-buhari-to-spend-more-on-state-house-clinic-than-on-all-federal-teaching-hospitals.html



Drug scarcity hits Aso Rock clinic despite N3.87bn budget

August 18, 2016





More from: http://punchng.com/drug-scarcity-hits-aso-rock-clinic-despite-n3-87bn-budget/



Muhammadu Buhari under fire for seeking medical treatment in UK

7 June 2016



More from: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jun/07/muhammadu-buhari-nigeria-ear-infection-medical-treatment-uk Mister man, you are too sharp.I love your sarcasm. 4 Likes

yougos:





They have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



this people are damn funny. After forfeiting assets worth billions to the EFCC they are still pleading not guity. this people are damn funny. After forfeiting assets worth billions to the EFCC they are still pleading not guity. 1 Like

GavelSlam:

The hospital has very expensive equipment including an MRI machine which is very rare. However, we could not manage the hospital so we handed it over to the air force pending the outcome of Amosu’s trial. It is assumed that the money used in buying the hospital was stolen from the air force.”



Next time please read to understand.

Still an illegality that is likely to be overturned in court.

No wonder the MaguN man did not know how much has been recovered so far. Too much magomago going on.

Has Lamorde returned the trillions recovered loot under his watch

Are we a bunch of jungle dwellers keen on lawlessness or do we desire law & order as obtains in the US, UK, Canada where many of us are praying & fasting to get the visa or cross the desert and Mediterranean ocean to become underemployed voluntary slaves





liljboy:

It’s okay to marry a woman old enough to be your mother, you can still explain that as love, but someone old enough to be your grandmother?













todaynewsreview:

The bodies of at least 74 migrants have been washed ashore in western Libya, in the latest tragedy along the dangerous trafficking route to Europe. The Libyan Red Crescent posted photos of dozens of bodies in black and white bags lined up along the shore near the western city of Zawiya.

A spokesman for the aid organisation said there were still bodies floating out at sea as the agency had no way of retrieving them. He said the migrants were all adults, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, and all but three were men.

The UN migration agency, the International Organisation of Migration (IOM), said the dinghy had set off on Saturday with 110 people on board. The agency said traffickers deliberately took the engines from the boat and then abandoned it to drift.



http://www.todaynewsreview.com/p/3051/tragedy-bodies-of-migrants-wash-ashore-en-route-europe-photo









Still an illegality that isto be overturned in court.No wonder the MaguN man did not know how much has been recovered so far. Too much magomago going on.Has Lamorde returned the trillions recovered loot under his watchor do we desire law & order as obtains in the US, UK, Canada where many of us are praying & fasting to get the visa or cross the desert and Mediterranean ocean to become underemployed voluntary slaves 2 Likes

Good move 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Good.



Very good.



A journey of a thousand miles, starts with a step. The Nigeria Air force will get there.

Just like the Nigerian Airways was supposed to be there already based on the FAKE promises of your dullard idol





























GMB‬ Speech While Addressing Nigeria Community In The United Kingdom.





I Will Maintain a modest lifestyle as President -Muhammadu Buhari.



“One of the major killers of our economy apart from corruption is waste. Our scarce resources are being plundered away very carelessly and unnecessarily wasted. Let me give an instance, presently, there are more than 6 aircraft in the presidential fleet. What do you call that? Billions of naira is budgeted every year for the maintenance of these aircraft not to talk of operational cost and other expenses.



You may want to ask what a Nigerian President is doing with so many aircraft when a Prime Minister of Britain fly around using the same public aircraft like an ordinary Briton.



Go and check and compare with that of any developed country in the world, the office of the Nigerian President is a very expensive one inspite our high level of poverty, lack and joblessness. Despite all these, you still find a Nigerian Minister spending about N10billion to charter an aircraft for just one year. Now, for me, when we come into office, all these waste will be blocked and properly channelled into our economy. We intend for instance, to bring back our National carrier, the Nigerian airways. [size=14pt]We shall do this by bringing all the aircraft in the presidential fleet into the Nigerian airways [/size] and within a year increase the fleet into about 20.





More from: http://www.osundefender.org/?p=217159 Just like the Nigerian Airways was supposed to be there already based on the FAKE promises of your dullard idol 3 Likes

Still Magu is not worthy of prosecuting this ppl..





He rented an apartment of 40m n furnished it with 48m. How did a police man get such amount? 2 Likes

GEJ u can see for yourself now.



Chai!!! 1 Like



Just between 2014 n 2015

22.8bnJust between 2014 n 2015

speaktome:

Only if you know what Amosu means in my Language Igbo





































#MySignatureMyBusiness







then you are my town's man then you are my town's man 1 Like







Meanwhile;



You must not give up on your dreams, you have all it takes to make it. Download and SHINE LIKE A STAR



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8 ..... EFCC has been proactive in carrying out its chief duty, kudos to the leaders.Meanwhile;You must not give up on your dreams, you have all it takes to make it. Download and SHINE LIKE A STAR

And we're saying this people should love efcc or magu!

Is he a Doctor

Magun Well done Sir

2.15million dollars