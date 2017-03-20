Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Train Goes Through The Centre Of A 19-storey Block Of Flats In China(photos). (16248 Views)

Residents can hop on the train from their own Liziba station.



A light railway track has been built to go through a hole in a residential 19-storey building in China, a bid to solve the space crisis in the city of Chongqing, China.



The city of Chongqing in the south-east of the country has a population of 49 million packed into 31,000 square miles, causing urban planners to look creatively at solving space issues.



A special railway station was built into the block of houses, set into the sixth to eighth floors.



Residents can hop on Chongqing Rail Transit No.2 at their own Liziba station.



Even though they are living in close quarters to a busy train station, any noise has been muffled by special equipment.















To homeowners in the complex, the sound of the train is designed to be as disturbing as the noise from a dishwasher. 2 Likes

amazing 1 Like

This is what sensible countries do, they make use of their limited resources .. Try this in Nigeria, either the sultan or the emir or the oba or eze of that Land will disagree thereby blocking progress.. They will incite the youths to stage a protest.





Or





The Nigerian government will ask all d occupants of that place to vacate so they will demolish the building so that they can build a railway..





When will Nigeria ever mature ? 60 Likes 3 Shares

This is technology at its peak.. Nigeria, come and learn 3 Likes

No.



I posted this.



Chinese Engineers Build A 17,000 Ton Flyover And Rotate It Into Place.





http://www.nairaland.com/2855992/chinese-engineers-build-17000-ton No.I posted this.Chinese Engineers Build A 17,000 Ton Flyover And Rotate It Into Place. 6 Likes

Something similar in Osaka, Japan(Gate Tower Building).



But for cars and trucks. 9 Likes

mehn phuckin dope

When a country have trust in its engineers.

I am thankful I am Chinese. I luv my country.

I see things like this and I wonder when we will get rid of the baggage of religious sentiments, political affiliation sentiments, tribal differences, nepotism and bureaucracy and begin to focus on improving our country,I am afraid it might not happen in my time 16 Likes

Amazing

Have our leaders even begun to think of these kinds of schemes?



Do they have the capacity to think up solutions to enhance the lives of the populace without tying it to kickbacks from contracts?



What exactly do Nigerian leaders do? 6 Likes

because there is nothing in it for them



All they are concerned about is "my share". We do not have selfless leaders



That was how I told a friend an idea I had and he said "your idea makes sense and that is why it will not work here" because our leaders are not about the progress of the nation but of their bank accounts because there is nothing in it for themAll they are concerned about is "my share". We do not have selfless leadersThat was how I told a friend an idea I had and he said "your idea makes sense and that is why it will not work here" because our leaders are not about the progress of the nation but of their bank accounts

When will Nigeria ever mature ? community issue is really bad in this southern part... a company wants to do a project to improve a community, the leaders of the community will ask for settlement over something that will improve you... youths will come and say you must employ us to do the job and they don't have the technical expertise at the end of the day the contractor is frustrated...

i know a community in rivers ,they came to fix their bad road community leaders came for settlement, youths came for settlement at the end the contractor's funds were little he just did one rubbish project and left, the next year rain don clear the road finish... idiots..

another case a company came to a community they wanted to do do a project for the community as part of their social commitments, the community no electricity they decided to connect them to the power grid the community said no give us money instead... community issue is really bad in this southern part... a company wants to do a project to improve a community, the leaders of the community will ask for settlement over something that will improve you... youths will come and say you must employ us to do the job and they don't have the technical expertise at the end of the day the contractor is frustrated...i know a community in rivers ,they came to fix their bad road community leaders came for settlement, youths came for settlement at the end the contractor's funds were little he just did one rubbish project and left, the next year rain don clear the road finish... idiots..another case a company came to a community they wanted to do do a project for the community as part of their social commitments, the community no electricity they decided to connect them to the power grid the community said no give us money instead... 5 Likes 1 Share

Naija, never corruption is our culture

ok so how do they "hop in" to the train while still on transit? That's what I wanna know

Bekke wu agbara.



Such can't be seen in Nigeria because of our collective and individual greed from Politician, indigene, landlord down to the tenant.

rivers state especially.. Just go to the north now u will see good roads . their youths won't complain.. Back here in rivers state all what youths care about is marching ground money. Kai! Illiteracy is a disease.. lol.. rivers state is the worst when it comes to this marching ground money...

i especially pity drivers these youths harass them Everytime u load u must pay them...you want to buy land u pay, u bring sand u pay, bring cement u pay, roofing you pay..very lazy youths all they know how to do is to join cult... company wants to open factory they start their rubbish.

cant the government do something about this? it kills enthusiasm in contractors and small business owners.. lol.. rivers state is the worst when it comes to this marching ground money...i especially pity drivers these youths harass them Everytime u load u must pay them...you want to buy land u pay, u bring sand u pay, bring cement u pay, roofing you pay..very lazy youths all they know how to do is to join cult... company wants to open factory they start their rubbish.cant the government do something about this? it kills enthusiasm in contractors and small business owners..