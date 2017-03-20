Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria (5687 Views)

The director of information and public relations of NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, said the commission maintains its stand that online degrees are not accepted in Nigeria at the moment except in the four approved universities.



These four universities have been duly approved by the commission as the pilot institutions for the Nigerian universities e-learning programme run within the shores of Nigeria.



The approved universities for e-learning in Nigeria are:



1. University of Uyo

2. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

3. Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

4. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)



Students who enroll in the e-learning programme can select any of the following undergraduate degree programmes, economics, banking and finance, accounting, business administration and marketing for which they have requisite qualifications.



The Programme for now is only available for candidates who wish to obtain BSc Degree in Economics



NUC earlier had blacklisted about 57 illegal universities in Nigeria, with some of them running online degree programmes in affiliation with some foreign universities.



I wonder y they r just implementing that just now



Noted

Ok

Wow! Good move

fineyemi:

unilag also runs e-learning too

What of Distance Learning Programme of the University of Abuja?

The best one I think of is noun since its even made for thaf

rattlesnake:

OK use Photoshop put their name for list ode Jesus Jesus

UniAbuja will be d last! Yeye school

UNIMAID? Hmmm, OK

wura2020:

What of Distance Learning Programme of the University of Abuja?



Those people do paper work pass Remedials ooo... Even their registration is manual! Useless school

Only four in this internet age? Step up





wura2020:

What of Distance Learning Programme of the University of Abuja?

Is that the name of a school?



That name is synonymous with Mediocrity and Charade.

very sure UNIMAID have d required facilities

Open University that its website started given problem since last year, making d student to do their course and exam registration manually. Noun is just a joke since d appointment of their new Vice chancellor from God knows where by our President.

Its another year now and its new amateur website ( nouonline.com) keeps having issue. What is wrong with NOUN?



So that Glorified secondary school (unilorin) is not even among?





wura2020:

wura2020:

That is not e- learning. Its a part time.programme

rattlesnake:

OK use Photoshop put their name for list ode You fool. you think am a unilag student. You fool. you think am a unilag student.

Stûpid quota system list No unilag or unilorin

Weldone UNIUYO

heftycul:

what "required facilities" are you talking about here that almost ALL other universities don't have ? Pls explain.

What about Open Distance Learning?

no be e-Learning?

Distance learning is good for introverts​

rattlesnake:

OK use Photoshop put their name for list ode rattlesnake:

OK use Photoshop put their name for list ode

CHAI! see finishin.... CHAI! see finishin....





Please can one check if they are doing Arts courses . I want to study pol science, theater arts, law, other art humanities .