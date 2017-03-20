₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Lautechgossip(m): 7:18am
Only four Nigerian universities have been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run e-learning Programme in Nigeria.
The director of information and public relations of NUC, Ibrahim Yakasai, said the commission maintains its stand that online degrees are not accepted in Nigeria at the moment except in the four approved universities.
These four universities have been duly approved by the commission as the pilot institutions for the Nigerian universities e-learning programme run within the shores of Nigeria.
The approved universities for e-learning in Nigeria are:
1. University of Uyo
2. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)
3. Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
4. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)
Students who enroll in the e-learning programme can select any of the following undergraduate degree programmes, economics, banking and finance, accounting, business administration and marketing for which they have requisite qualifications.
The Programme for now is only available for candidates who wish to obtain BSc Degree in Economics
NUC earlier had blacklisted about 57 illegal universities in Nigeria, with some of them running online degree programmes in affiliation with some foreign universities.
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by fineyemi(m): 7:26am
unilag also runs e-learning too accredited by NUC.
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Holatunde007(m): 7:39am
I wonder y they r just implementing that just now
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Victorakats(m): 7:40am
Noted
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Dottore: 7:40am
Ok
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by fleps(m): 7:41am
Wow! Good move
Wow! Good move
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by rattlesnake(m): 7:42am
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by wura2020: 7:42am
What of Distance Learning Programme of the University of Abuja?
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by samijay8(m): 7:43am
The best one I think of is noun since its even made for thaf
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by fineyemi(m): 7:43am
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by YourWife(f): 7:43am
UniAbuja will be d last! Yeye school
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Tazdroid(m): 7:43am
UNIMAID? Hmmm, OK
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by YourWife(f): 7:44am
wura2020:
Those people do paper work pass Remedials ooo... Even their registration is manual! Useless school
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by solarview(m): 7:44am
Only four in this internet age? Step up
Only four in this internet age? Step up
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Benjamin1996: 7:45am
....nice development.
....nice development.
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by fineyemi(m): 7:46am
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by PatriotTemidayo: 7:46am
wura2020:
Is that the name of a school?
That name is synonymous with Mediocrity and Charade.
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by heftycul(m): 7:47am
very sure UNIMAID have d required facilities
very sure UNIMAID have d required facilities
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by pixtuk(m): 7:47am
Open University that its website started given problem since last year, making d student to do their course and exam registration manually. Noun is just a joke since d appointment of their new Vice chancellor from God knows where by our President.
Its another year now and its new amateur website ( nouonline.com) keeps having issue. What is wrong with NOUN?
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Mouthgag: 7:47am
So that Glorified secondary school (unilorin) is not even among?
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by fineyemi(m): 7:47am
wura2020:That is not e- learning. Its a part time.programme
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by fineyemi(m): 7:50am
rattlesnake:You fool. you think am a unilag student.
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by RZArecta(m): 7:53am
No unilag or unilorin Stûpid quota system list
No unilag or unilorin Stûpid quota system list
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by antontech(m): 7:56am
Weldone UNIUYO
Weldone UNIUYO
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by RZArecta(m): 7:56am
heftycul:what "required facilities" are you talking about here that almost ALL other universities don't have ? Pls explain.
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by Kay512: 7:56am
What about Open Distance Learning?
no be e-Learning?
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by kateskitty(f): 7:57am
Distance learning is good for introverts
Distance learning is good for introverts
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by tosmman001: 7:57am
rattlesnake:
rattlesnake:
CHAI! see finishin....
rattlesnake:
rattlesnake:
CHAI! see finishin....
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by shams040(m): 7:58am
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 8:05am
|Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by KingMicky3286: 8:08am
Please can one check if they are doing Arts courses . I want to study pol science, theater arts, law, other art humanities .
Re: 4 Universities Approved To Run E-learning Degree Programmes In Nigeria by KingMicky3286: 8:09am
Lautechgossip:
