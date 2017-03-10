Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You (7190 Views)

There are ways to tell if a woman loves you by the way she moves, the way she speaks, and other actions she takes even when she is not with you.



If you are in a new relationship, and don’t know how to interpret the signals you’re getting from the woman you are dating, here are ten signs she loves you:



1. You notice a change in her appearance

When it comes to a woman who is in love, you will notice a sudden makeover in the way she looks. Her makeup, hairstyle, clothes and accessories will change as she will do anything to try and impress you.



2. She shows genuine concern for you

When a woman falls in love, she will worry about you and won’t be able to stay away if she notices you’re having troubles. She will let you know that she's there for you in case you need her, and she will be deeply concerned and interested in any problems you’re having.



3. She shows you off to family and friends

A woman who really loves a man is proud to be with him and can’t wait to show him off to her friends and family. She will constantly talk about you with others and will be deeply interested in wanting to know your parents and your friends.



4. She makes sacrifices for you

Another sign that she really loves you is when she takes the time to be with you and to do the things you love to do. It is easy for her when you do the things she likes to do, but if you’ve noticed that she’s given up these normal activities to be with you, it’s an indication that she cares about

you a great deal.



5. She talks about the future with you

A woman in love will talk very excitedly about the future, making plans regarding it and telling you about the things she wants the two of you to do together. She will make subtle hints while imagining building a future with you in it.



6. She does unexpected, yet pleasant things

to surprise you

It’s in a woman’s nature to want to give to the people she cares about. If she begins doing things like showing up at your workplace with

lunch, buying you meaningful gifts, straightening up around your apartment, cooking you dinner, or helping with your laundry, she is very likely in love with you.



7. She touches you frequently

A woman in love enjoys being physically close to the person she appreciates so much, so you should guess her feelings from reading her body language. She will touch you often, rest her hand on your arm, massage your back when you’re together and she might even have goose bumps

when she’s near you.



8. You are the only guy she’s focused on

If she’s in love with you, she won’t be bothered with dealing with other guys, as you’re now the only one she focuses her attention on.



9. She wants to be around you as much as

possible

A woman in love won’t think twice about clearing up her busy schedule for you. She will postpone her appointments, be late for meetings, and skip classes at a moments notice to spend

as much time with you as possible.



10. She wants to know intimate details about

you

A woman in love will show a lot of interest in the life of a particular guy, so if she starts being extremely curious, sincerely and profoundly interested in every aspect of your life, asking about your day, wanting to know everything about your childhood, your family, and things that happened in your life that made you the man you are today, it’s a very good indication that she loves you.



How old are you ?? 15 ??



I swear, you never meet girls



She will not waste time have sex with another guy behind your back



Trust these girls at your own risk



I've seen a lot of shiit that made me decide never to get married



Do you know how easy it is to have sex with any girl you want (someone's girlfriend/wife) ?? 25 Likes 3 Shares

or these could be "10 signs she is a spy of the Nigerian Government" 2 Likes

I quite agree!

This op never meet girls MtchewwwThis op never meet girls 6 Likes

11...SHE Looks Into Your Eyes When You Talk





12...SHE Wants To Know About You





13...SHE Gives You Cuddles and Caresses





14...SHE Can Comfort You When You Have a Bad Day





And the list goes on and on... 5 Likes

She's always smiling when she sees your fat wallet.. 5 Likes

Nigerian girls are crazy.. It has to be with money and they would lick your ass and love you.. Love works better with money. 2 Likes

spartan50:

Nigerian girls are crazy.. It has to be with money and they would lick your ass and love you.. Love works better with money.

Don't generalize bro. They not all the same. I used to think the way u think abt them. Just pray for a genuine good girl.

It's not always abt the money. Just be hard working and have a plan to defeat poverty. No girl wants to suffer. Don't generalize bro. They not all the same. I used to think the way u think abt them. Just pray for a genuine good girl.It's not always abt the money. Just be hard working and have a plan to defeat poverty. No girl wants to suffer. 12 Likes 1 Share

Doesn't stop her from going to collect kondo from another guy who brings out d biTxh in her. Nxt

Hahahahahah! Lies All lies



No money no love Girls still dey loveNo money no love

Sick and tired of all this damn signs!!! 3 Likes

Perfect acting lines of a runs girl... 1 Like







Meanwhile;



Hmmmmm.... Not all tho

My Esther loves me 2 Likes

Well these are just basic signs and I tell you some girls can pretend to do these if they have something they need from you.



You should also know that people show themselves in different ways. So guys if you have a girl and she's not doing some of these things yet, it doesn't mean she doesn't love you. She could just be trying to be sure of who you are first before committing to you.



Nevertheless Op raised some good points but like I said, they are stereotypical. 3 Likes





I call bullshit!

Bae that cannot add fried plantains in your jollof rice, is that one bae?

Bobugee:

H For Hoes For Hoes





DON'T DO IT!



IT'S A TRAP



They exhibit this traits so you can let your guards down, when you feel comfortable they stab you with a warhead.



Sharp guys haven't been worrying your girl Just when you think you are the sharp guy.... A sharper guy that thunder will strike, shall overtake your place.



They want something from you. "Your heart" I mean literally your heart ripped out. Fear Anything that says "I don't need your money, I just want your heart"



Most Girls are only influenced by external forces. DON'T DO IT!IT'S A TRAPThey exhibit this traits so you can let your guards down, when you feel comfortable they stab you with a warhead.Sharp guys haven't been worrying your girlJust when you think you are the sharp guy.... A sharper guy that thunder will strike, shall overtake your place.They want something from you. "Your heart" I mean literally your heart ripped out. Fear Anything that says "I don't need your money, I just want your heart"Most Girls are only influenced by external forces.

The truth is not all girls are hoes in Nigeria, its just that they are very rare...I mean hoes be like 95% presently... ive actually met a non-hoe...but as me a hoe I messed things up