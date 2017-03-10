₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Lautechgossip(m): 7:33am
When it comes to love, and particularly women, men can experience difficulties in deciding if a woman loves them or not.
There are ways to tell if a woman loves you by the way she moves, the way she speaks, and other actions she takes even when she is not with you.
If you are in a new relationship, and don’t know how to interpret the signals you’re getting from the woman you are dating, here are ten signs she loves you:
1. You notice a change in her appearance
When it comes to a woman who is in love, you will notice a sudden makeover in the way she looks. Her makeup, hairstyle, clothes and accessories will change as she will do anything to try and impress you.
2. She shows genuine concern for you
When a woman falls in love, she will worry about you and won’t be able to stay away if she notices you’re having troubles. She will let you know that she's there for you in case you need her, and she will be deeply concerned and interested in any problems you’re having.
3. She shows you off to family and friends
A woman who really loves a man is proud to be with him and can’t wait to show him off to her friends and family. She will constantly talk about you with others and will be deeply interested in wanting to know your parents and your friends.
4. She makes sacrifices for you
Another sign that she really loves you is when she takes the time to be with you and to do the things you love to do. It is easy for her when you do the things she likes to do, but if you’ve noticed that she’s given up these normal activities to be with you, it’s an indication that she cares about
you a great deal.
5. She talks about the future with you
A woman in love will talk very excitedly about the future, making plans regarding it and telling you about the things she wants the two of you to do together. She will make subtle hints while imagining building a future with you in it.
6. She does unexpected, yet pleasant things
to surprise you
It’s in a woman’s nature to want to give to the people she cares about. If she begins doing things like showing up at your workplace with
lunch, buying you meaningful gifts, straightening up around your apartment, cooking you dinner, or helping with your laundry, she is very likely in love with you.
7. She touches you frequently
A woman in love enjoys being physically close to the person she appreciates so much, so you should guess her feelings from reading her body language. She will touch you often, rest her hand on your arm, massage your back when you’re together and she might even have goose bumps
when she’s near you.
8. You are the only guy she’s focused on
If she’s in love with you, she won’t be bothered with dealing with other guys, as you’re now the only one she focuses her attention on.
9. She wants to be around you as much as
possible
A woman in love won’t think twice about clearing up her busy schedule for you. She will postpone her appointments, be late for meetings, and skip classes at a moments notice to spend
as much time with you as possible.
10. She wants to know intimate details about
you
A woman in love will show a lot of interest in the life of a particular guy, so if she starts being extremely curious, sincerely and profoundly interested in every aspect of your life, asking about your day, wanting to know everything about your childhood, your family, and things that happened in your life that made you the man you are today, it’s a very good indication that she loves you.
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:40am
How old are you ?? 15 ??
I swear, you never meet girls
She will not waste time have sex with another guy behind your back
Trust these girls at your own risk
I've seen a lot of shiit that made me decide never to get married
Do you know how easy it is to have sex with any girl you want (someone's girlfriend/wife) ??
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Chukwuemeka007(m): 7:40am
OP, we have heard you.
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Prinxxdave(m): 7:40am
those two people above me
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Tazdroid(m): 7:40am
or these could be "10 signs she is a spy of the Nigerian Government"
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by refreshrate: 7:40am
Monday morning fa
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Victorakats(m): 7:40am
I quite agree!
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by samijay8(m): 7:41am
Isorite
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by qwerty123qwerty: 7:41am
Nonsense...
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by ameezy(m): 7:41am
Mtchewww
This op never meet girls
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Bobugee: 7:41am
11...SHE Looks Into Your Eyes When You Talk
12...SHE Wants To Know About You
13...SHE Gives You Cuddles and Caresses
14...SHE Can Comfort You When You Have a Bad Day
And the list goes on and on...
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by BossOluwendy(m): 7:42am
She's always smiling when she sees your fat wallet..
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by spartan50(m): 7:42am
Nigerian girls are crazy.. It has to be with money and they would lick your ass and love you.. Love works better with money.
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by ayusco85(m): 7:42am
spartan50:
Don't generalize bro. They not all the same. I used to think the way u think abt them. Just pray for a genuine good girl.
It's not always abt the money. Just be hard working and have a plan to defeat poverty. No girl wants to suffer.
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by ednut1(m): 7:42am
Doesn't stop her from going to collect kondo from another guy who brings out d biTxh in her. Nxt
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by fleps(m): 7:42am
Hahahahahah! Lies All lies
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Dreamscometrue: 7:42am
Girls still dey love
No money no love
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by icybeth(m): 7:42am
True talk op
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by JeffreyJamez(m): 7:43am
Sick and tired of all this damn signs!!!
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by kokkubabboni421(m): 7:43am
Space booked
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Mouthgag: 7:43am
Story!
Perfect acting lines of a runs girl...
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Benjamin1996: 7:44am
...Are you for real? all those moves can be deceptive as well.
Meanwhile;
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Louiscutedude(m): 7:45am
Hmmmmm.... Not all tho
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Sammy25n(m): 7:45am
My Esther loves me
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by naijaboiy: 7:46am
Well these are just basic signs and I tell you some girls can pretend to do these if they have something they need from you.
You should also know that people show themselves in different ways. So guys if you have a girl and she's not doing some of these things yet, it doesn't mean she doesn't love you. She could just be trying to be sure of who you are first before committing to you.
Nevertheless Op raised some good points but like I said, they are stereotypical.
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Joefixy: 7:46am
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by last35: 7:47am
Many are idiots...
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Polyphony(m): 7:47am
I call bullshit!
Bae that cannot add fried plantains in your jollof rice, is that one bae?
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by bayocanny: 7:47am
Bobugee:For Hoes
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by Goldenheart(m): 7:48am
⚠
DON'T DO IT!
IT'S A TRAP
They exhibit this traits so you can let your guards down, when you feel comfortable they stab you with a warhead.
Sharp guys haven't been worrying your girl Just when you think you are the sharp guy.... A sharper guy that thunder will strike, shall overtake your place.
They want something from you. "Your heart" I mean literally your heart ripped out. Fear Anything that says "I don't need your money, I just want your heart"
Most Girls are only influenced by external forces.
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by martinsfm(m): 7:48am
The truth is not all girls are hoes in Nigeria, its just that they are very rare...I mean hoes be like 95% presently... ive actually met a non-hoe...but as me a hoe I messed things up
|Re: 10 Signs She's Really In Love With You by DannyJ19(m): 7:48am
Lies
na wash......
