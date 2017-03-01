₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by ebubelaila: 7:48am
Mavins' Boss and superstar producer, Don Jazzy, has denied reports which alleged that he plans to sign big brother naija housemate, Debbie Rise, as soon as the big brother naija show ends. The Ace music producer led fans and some blogs into believing he might sign the housemate, after he tweeted his love for the upcoming artiste.
“Debbie is dope but I don’t know when I said I wanted to sign her tho. If I had not increased my team already then maybe."
He also added;
“When it comes to my matter. If u don’t hear it from me it’s most likely false.”
Don Jazzy who was live at the big brother naija eviction show last night, also clapped back at fans who didn't like the performance of the new acts, DNA, he signed. One of his fans who asked where he picked the artistes from, got the reply "your mouth Ma" from the music boss.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/don-jazzy-denies-planning-to-sign-bbn.html
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by dacovajnr: 7:53am
Don Baba keeping it Simple since 1960s but come on who be DNA again? dem dey sing?
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Kenshinmunac: 7:58am
I don't see the reason for don jazzy signing this dna guys.
There is nothing fascinating and/or intriguing about their voice that would make me stay glued to my speakers or put the song on repeat, their voice sounds like every other auto tuned up coming artist voice!
Look at the first song they brought out, the normal everyday kind of "humble smith" song we all are tired of hearing.
Is it just me? But this guys are whack.
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by wahles(m): 8:02am
Never heard of them!
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by DRIFTyKING(m): 8:09am
cc: lalasticlala, ishilove, obinoscopy, seun, missyb3
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Young03: 8:10am
haterz will still hate
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by veekid(m): 10:36am
As for me o; I gbadun those guys
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Goldenheart(m): 10:36am
This made front page?!
It shows the mods need our help, support and prayers
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by hdrama: 10:37am
DNA wont last long... what do I know
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by michael142(m): 10:38am
DNA abi na virus killer
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by jswas: 10:38am
Your NOSE sir
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by ameezy(m): 10:38am
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by OKorowanta: 10:38am
DNA twins really overhyped.
The moment Don Jazzy stop to bring in talent into consideration b4 he signs,na so we go abandon him and Mavin and go back to Terry G.
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by mokaflex(m): 10:39am
Bbvv
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by lorenzos1: 10:40am
Watched them perfom at the AMVCA there was nothing spectacular..They are not even good dancers...whack song too.
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Jorian1(m): 10:40am
Omehnn does DNA guys de try oo. I love Thier show at AMVCA, they did well. With time Sha we will know
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by LEOSIRSIR(m): 10:40am
haters will always hate, their song is dope.
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:40am
no be say I no like twins I do but true true, right from the competition with coke, I dey always tell my self say these guys dey miss road. Music is not their thing!
They need to find and identify with themselves what they actually have interest in because they are yet to do that!
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by naijarates2017: 10:41am
Don Baba J
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by captainmuyi(m): 10:41am
DNA sucks
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Kaxmytex(m): 10:41am
I think some people nid to watch dere mouth, how can u call pesin wey b lyk u THRASH...
kum to think of it, dem no sabi anything o, if dem drink 10 bottles of uranium sef dem no go blow...na to begin dey yarn dust 4 social media dem know...
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by godsluvee(f): 10:41am
I prefer Debie Rise to DNA
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by Negotiate: 10:41am
Hmmm
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by ntbeatz(m): 10:41am
please sign my girl Debie
I wee so mush appreciate it
thank you so muush
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by chinex276(m): 10:41am
there is only one boss in naija music and dats DON BABA J
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by lilyheaven: 10:43am
That was a good answer "from your mouth"
Witches and wizards every where.
Anyways , Don Jazzy has signed them already, you cannot manipulate it.
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by mayorkyzo(m): 10:44am
Those twins are just ordinary..but who am I to speak,we also said reekado banks was ordinary too...
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by ToriBlue(f): 10:47am
The second DNA guy's voice is not nice at all, always sounding off key.
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by ElSherriff: 10:48am
This one feeling like Simon Colwell in America has got talent show. Abandon am sir. Na you lose.
OKorowanta:
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by DollarAngel(m): 10:49am
K
|Re: Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On by skarz(m): 10:49am
