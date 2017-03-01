Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Denies Plans To Sign BBN Debbie Rise, Defends DNA Who Fans Trolled On (11308 Views)

“Debbie is dope but I don’t know when I said I wanted to sign her tho. If I had not increased my team already then maybe."



He also added;



“When it comes to my matter. If u don’t hear it from me it’s most likely false.”



Don Jazzy who was live at the big brother naija eviction show last night, also clapped back at fans who didn't like the performance of the new acts, DNA, he signed. One of his fans who asked where he picked the artistes from, got the reply "your mouth Ma" from the music boss.







but come on who be DNA again? dem dey sing? Don Baba keeping it Simple since 1960sbut come on who be DNA again?dem dey sing? 1 Like





There is nothing fascinating and/or intriguing about their voice that would make me stay glued to my speakers or put the song on repeat, their voice sounds like every other auto tuned up coming artist voice!



Look at the first song they brought out, the normal everyday kind of "humble smith" song we all are tired of hearing.



Is it just me? But this guys are whack.

I don't see the reason for don jazzy signing this dna guys.There is nothing fascinating and/or intriguing about their voice that would make me stay glued to my speakers or put the song on repeat, their voice sounds like every other auto tuned up coming artist voice!Look at the first song they brought out, the normal everyday kind of "humble smith" song we all are tired of hearing.Is it just me? But this guys are whack. 15 Likes 1 Share

cc: lalasticlala, ishilove, obinoscopy, seun, missyb3

haterz will still hate 4 Likes

As for me o; I gbadun those guys 7 Likes

This made front page?!



It shows the mods need our help, support and prayers This made front page?!It shows the mods need our help, support and prayers 11 Likes

what do I know DNA wont last long...what do I know

DNA abi na virus killer

Your NOSE sir 1 Like

DNA twins really overhyped.

The moment Don Jazzy stop to bring in talent into consideration b4 he signs,na so we go abandon him and Mavin and go back to Terry G. 5 Likes 1 Share

Watched them perfom at the AMVCA there was nothing spectacular..They are not even good dancers...whack song too. 4 Likes

Omehnn does DNA guys de try oo. I love Thier show at AMVCA, they did well. With time Sha we will know 2 Likes

haters will always hate, their song is dope. 2 Likes

no be say I no like twins I do but true true, right from the competition with coke, I dey always tell my self say these guys dey miss road. Music is not their thing!



They need to find and identify with themselves what they actually have interest in because they are yet to do that! 2 Likes

I think some people nid to watch dere mouth, how can u call pesin wey b lyk u THRASH...



kum to think of it, dem no sabi anything o, if dem drink 10 bottles of uranium sef dem no go blow...na to begin dey yarn dust 4 social media dem know...

I prefer Debie Rise to DNA

please sign my girl Debie



I wee so mush appreciate it



thank you so muush

there is only one boss in naija music and dats DON BABA J 2 Likes

That was a good answer "from your mouth"

Witches and wizards every where.

Anyways , Don Jazzy has signed them already, you cannot manipulate it. 1 Like

Those twins are just ordinary..but who am I to speak,we also said reekado banks was ordinary too...

The second DNA guy's voice is not nice at all, always sounding off key.



OKorowanta:

DNA twins really overhyped.

The moment Don Jazzy stop to bring in talent into consideration b4 he signs,na so we go abandon him and Mavin and go back to Terry G. This one feeling like Simon Colwell in America has got talent show. Abandon am sir. Na you lose. 2 Likes 1 Share

K 1 Like