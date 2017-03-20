Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ifeoma Okeke Reacts To Tonto Dikeh's Marriage Scandal, Makes Revelations (4893 Views)

Chidinma Okeke To Co-host Slimshady Invasion 3.0 / Chidinma Okeke To Receive Divas Award Despite Her Video Scandal / Tonto Dike's Husband Bought Lexus For Her (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

PLS Give Them Their Space -actress Ify Okeke To Nigerians About Tonto Dike & Olakunke Churchill



Nollywood actress and Purple Campaign founder, Ify Okeke, has gone on social media to write an open letter to Nigerians about the ongoing drama surrounding actress and her close friend Tonto Dikeh‘s marriage.



Ify Okeke confirmed the domestic violence allegations saying she had seen photos on Tonto Dikeh’s phone

previously and also knew something was up the last time she saw her.



She however urged Nigerians to give the couple space as they try to sort through their personal difficulties at this time.





She wrote:





"PLEASE GIVE THEM SPACE...

I am upset and tayad of this Drama. @tontolet you know my stand in this whole issue, that's why am so upset with you & that isn't gonna change but @bigchurchhaven I am more disappointed at you because I expected you to be more matured & try look for a way to make up with your WIFE as you just called her in the video. Both of you are just making others rich with your private life suddenly everyone is a blogger & has opinions. I want to address this issue because I was once battered & I lied to my friends & siblings even when my younger brother incidentally saw one I claimed I was at fault, I was depressed, I grew this big because I was never this big. I started drinking & hated men for everything. I didn't date for 5years before I could move on, this is part of the reason I started PURPLE CAMPAIGN. 1 Day in 2015, @tontolet me that I should come around that she was very sick. So I rushed to her house & I saw her very sick also noticed bruises I was shocked but a usual Ifeoma doesn't ask questions that same day she showed me the Ring OLA gave her & gave me the good news of her pregnancy, I was so happy but while gisting I was checking her phone, an iPhone 6 gold. I saw pictures of her Unclad self with bruises and I quickly asked "Booboo, I hope he doesn't beat you? Or what's with this picture?" Tonto replied "NOOOOO, I fell down the stairs because I was alone at home & very sick." I didn't believe her but I told her, please don't take whatever you won't take later now. I left home with the joy of her engagement & pregnancy. Now my point, OLA have you beaten TONTO before YES because she confirmed it,Tee can be called all sort of names but she's a wonderful girl. Who I saw did a lot things to make you Happy & I remember the last time I saw you guys in Lagos, I knew something was wrong but usually she cover it. When this whole drama started I begged Tee to hold on, I was angry she choose to talk but if I can preach to other to talk & get help why will I say no to someone i see as a kid sister? I really wanted things to change but with the rate this is happening I have chosen to break my silent and support my own. YOU GUYS NEED HELP, PLEASE GET "



http://www.dailygossip.ng/celebrities/please-give-them-their-space-actress-and-purple-campaign-founder-ify-okeke-writes-an-open-letter-to-nigerians-about--her-husband/





https://www.instagram.com/p/BR1kqg2Fs73/?hl=en Nollywood actress and Purple Campaign founder, Ify Okeke, has gone on social media to write an open letter to Nigerians about the ongoing drama surrounding actress and her close friend Tonto Dikeh‘s marriage.Ify Okeke confirmed the domestic violence allegations saying she had seen photos on Tonto Dikeh’s phonepreviously and also knew something was up the last time she saw her.She however urged Nigerians to give the couple space as they try to sort through their personal difficulties at this time.She wrote:

mtcheeew.

Don't disturb us this morning 13 Likes 2 Shares

When Tonto decide to grow up by not taking their private matter to public domain. 2 Likes

hmm

Enough of Tonto's news jare.









GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.



Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.



Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.



Thanks 3 Likes 1 Share



What's going on in Nairaland

Lala abi Seun

Better news like North Korea nice nuclear weapons will not make FB but stupid stories like this enter FB And this will make FPWhat's going on in NairalandLala abi SeunBetter news like North Korea nice nuclear weapons will not make FB but stupid stories like this enter FB 1 Like

Tontolet,don't worry ok? All will be well soon.

make I pitch tent here, ,



Abeg who hol popcorn may e gemme small





Who cares? Seun Osewa Tonto matter again?Who cares? Seun Osewa

I pray they find the strength and sanity to settle their differences outside social media.



But if Ola is an abuser, Tonto, please take a walk. No man or woman is worth dying for.









This is another angle to the story and I will be damned if he truly beats her.



Woman battery is not something any man should engage in.



I mean you could use other ways to punish her if she offended you but not by beating her.



Every man should understand the fragile nature of women though some women do ask for such but it's makes you less than a man if you raise you hands on her.



Abet make I go find chedas jor!



All these people don chop belleful. Okay.This is another angle to the story and I will be damned if he truly beats her.Woman battery is not something any man should engage in.I mean you could use other ways to punish her if she offended you but not by beating her.Every man should understand the fragile nature of women though some women do ask for such but it's makes you less than a man if you raise you hands on her.Abet make I go find chedas jor!All these people don chop belleful.

I dnt pity tonto.. she went for d wrong marriage.

So let her deal with it

Who the hell is She?

A man beats you blue black

And he does it again

Over and over





Orimi eleda mi

Ma ma pe temi niya oooo

PenisCaP:

I dnt pity tonto.. she went for d wrong marriage.

So let her deal with it

That's what you get when you're only after material things.

She flaunted her iPhone but got beaten blue black.



What a shame. That's what you get when you're only after material things.She flaunted her iPhone but got beaten blue black.What a shame.

And so?...tonto brought it to the social media..she lied..she deserves all she is getting ..nansense!!!

Make we fly?

SafeDavid:





That's what you get when you're only after material things.

She flaunted her iPhone but got beaten blue black.



What a shame.

Exactly bro! Exactly bro!

so every busty lady now in Nigeria is an actress



Abeg which movie she dey inside?



??



THE LONG AWAITED GOLDCANEL HAS BEEN LAUNCHED

GET ??% PROFIT ON EVERY DONATION ON

??



www.goldcanel.com



TRY WITH AS LITTLE AS 5K, 10K or 20K.

*THEY HAVE PROMISED DOUBLE OF YOUR DONATION THE SAME DAY OF LAUNCHING(20-03-2017)*



VISIT:

*www.goldcanel.com*

AND NOTE THE LAUNCHING TIME IN GOLDCANEL GROUPS.



??Make sure you have your money down before you register, that's how you can get paid just after the Launching.



?Participant can reject upload in case of fake pop and you will be rematched immediately



??SSL secured Website & be rest assured of large bandwidth



? Support will be Online 24/7



GET PAID IMMEDIATELY WHEN YOU REGISTER AS OTHER REGISTERED USERS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY MERGED TO PAY YOU.



IT IS SURELY AN AVENUE TO RECOVER ALL YOUR LOST MONEY WHEN ITS LAUNCHED!



*To Get Updates about GoldCanel.com, kindly Join the GC Earners family on WhatsApp:*



https:///0exN1GalyXF4V4HZwHCUlT *ANTICIPATE GOLDCANEL.COM*??THE LONG AWAITED GOLDCANEL HAS BEEN LAUNCHEDGET ??% PROFIT ON EVERY DONATION ON??TRY WITH AS LITTLE AS 5K, 10K or 20K.*THEY HAVE PROMISED DOUBLE OF YOUR DONATION THE SAME DAY OF LAUNCHING(20-03-2017)*VISIT:AND NOTE THE LAUNCHING TIME IN GOLDCANEL GROUPS.??Make sure you have your money down before you register, that's how you can get paid just after the Launching.?Participant can reject upload in case of fake pop and you will be rematched immediately??SSL secured Website & be rest assured of large bandwidth? Support will be Online 24/7GET PAID IMMEDIATELY WHEN YOU REGISTER AS OTHER REGISTERED USERS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY MERGED TO PAY YOU.IT IS SURELY AN AVENUE TO RECOVER ALL YOUR LOST MONEY WHEN ITS LAUNCHED!*To Get Updates about GoldCanel.com, kindly Join the GC Earners family on WhatsApp:*

Nobody asked why there was a fight ?

It is she has beaten her !

Stupid gist ... some women would be first to land the man slap and when he retaliate she turns around to say she was beaten .

A man that married you won't beat you if ...

Let's get the if

SAY NO TO EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL ABUSE, SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

?? Ladies and lie be like................ Wait o... A man bruised u and gave u a ring and u took it?? Ladies and lie be like................

attention seeker

Olalekanbanky1:

My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.



Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.



Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.



Thanks Lol.... All the Govrs need begging but Fayose need special plea

Are they trying to sort out? It will never be the same. Social media don destroy them already

Olalekanbanky1:

My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.



Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.



Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.



Thanks Special plea....