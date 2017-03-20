₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by TunezBlog: 12:33pm
Multiple award winning movie star, Rita Dominic looked beautiful in her white flowing wedding gown and tiara as she prepared to walk down the aisle while her groomed waited patiently for her by the priest.
The 41-year-old nollywood actress was all smiles from the set of her latest movie project where she will once again be getting married. A role she confessed to be playing for the fourth time this year. Her adoring fans can only pray and wish such beautiful moments can manifest in real life soon for the screen goddess.
See more photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-from-rita-dominics-4th-wedding.html
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by icybeth(m): 12:57pm
We await for 5th,6th,7th... If this is not ur last.
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by veekid(m): 1:42pm
Who dey pushed all these coke front-page sef? Na real wha o
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Papiikush: 1:42pm
Too much paint and photo editing Abeg.
Wait to you see her nude face then you will know what "deception" means
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by SageTravels: 1:43pm
Nwa Di Sharp
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Nasige(m): 1:43pm
na wa oooooooo
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by onciara54(f): 1:43pm
too much make up
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Japhet04(m): 1:43pm
AT 41 AND YOU ARE NOT STILL MARRIED
I like this so much, this is what most Nigerian girls deserve
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by last35: 1:44pm
Looking for sense in this post...
Waste of mb
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by austinoeze(m): 1:44pm
Yoj
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by DropShot: 1:44pm
Nairaland is losing substance!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by cold(m): 1:44pm
All in good time dear
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Divay22(f): 1:45pm
And the 5th time will be your real one Sugar
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by jbhill(m): 1:46pm
I NO COME RECOGNISE HER AGAIN.
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by sunsewa16: 1:46pm
how I wish this could be real,still looking beautiful
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by biggestmanhood(m): 1:47pm
beautiful flatino not like all this ugly afonjas FTC I dedicate it to all the igbos
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Esepayne(f): 1:47pm
too much editing
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Shegzy8(m): 1:48pm
41 you mean? linda ikeji sister...money is not the end
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by iamnicer: 1:49pm
AUNTY RITA TRY MARRY NA
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by seyizma(m): 1:50pm
But ma, when shall this also happen in your real life?
#ItsNonOfMyBiz but #ImJustConcerned
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Electroweb(m): 1:52pm
All these women look alike after make up. Maybe they all attend the same make-up training school.
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by davidif: 1:53pm
Papiikush:
Woah!!!!!!!!! Is that what make up did to her face?
Goodness me! I created a post a while back about how make up damages women's faces but hardly anyone was interested. It's like glasses, the more you wear them the worse they make your natural eyesight. Thats why when you take of your classes you can barely see as far and as clear as you used to. Thats what make up does to you. Scary.
http://www.nairaland.com/3624527/does-make-up-make-age
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by mwenyi1: 1:54pm
last last when will u marry
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by prince049(m): 1:56pm
DropShot:
welcome to the 21st century journalism.
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Papiikush: 1:56pm
davidif:
What can we do in a generation where this disastrous act is being encouraged?
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by jejemanito: 2:00pm
Milf still they follow do bridesmaid?
OH na for film sef
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by petsam11(m): 2:01pm
Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic making #MbaiseNation #Country5Nation Proud! #UmuAfoMbaise! Love You M'Ladies!!!
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Genea(f): 2:01pm
Op u r high and I was here being happy for her ooo
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by dakuizi(m): 2:07pm
mama una don old o
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by ogapatapata24: 2:08pm
Churchhill reveals 6 million naira worth of property tonto dike destroyed in new video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_VgEEYgvbA
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by Kelklein(m): 2:08pm
Aggressive Marketing tins!!
|Re: Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown by akomolafe226(m): 2:13pm
Op you ought to have written "Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown (warning Graphic pics)"
