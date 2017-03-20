Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown (11574 Views)

The 41-year-old nollywood actress was all smiles from the set of her latest movie project where she will once again be getting married. A role she confessed to be playing for the fourth time this year. Her adoring fans can only pray and wish such beautiful moments can manifest in real life soon for the screen goddess.



See more photos below...





We await for 5th,6th,7th... If this is not ur last.

Who dey pushed all these coke front-page sef? Na real wha o 1 Like





Wait to you see her nude face then you will know what "deception" means Too much paint and photo editing Abeg.Wait to you see her nude face then you will know what "deception" means 1 Like

Nwa Di Sharp 1 Like

na wa oooooooo

too much make up

AT 41 AND YOU ARE NOT STILL MARRIED



I like this so much, this is what most Nigerian girls deserve





Waste of mb Looking for sense in this post...Waste of mb

Yoj

Nairaland is losing substance! 1 Like

All in good time dear

And the 5th time will be your real one Sugar 4 Likes

I NO COME RECOGNISE HER AGAIN.

how I wish this could be real,still looking beautiful

beautiful flatino not like all this ugly afonjas FTC I dedicate it to all the igbos

too much editing

41 you mean? linda ikeji sister...money is not the end

AUNTY RITA TRY MARRY NA

But ma, when shall this also happen in your real life?



#ItsNonOfMyBiz but #ImJustConcerned

All these women look alike after make up. Maybe they all attend the same make-up training school.

Woah!!!!!!!!! Is that what make up did to her face?



Goodness me! I created a post a while back about how make up damages women's faces but hardly anyone was interested. It's like glasses, the more you wear them the worse they make your natural eyesight. Thats why when you take of your classes you can barely see as far and as clear as you used to. Thats what make up does to you. Scary.



last last when will u marry

DropShot:

Nairaland is losing substance!

welcome to the 21st century journalism. welcome to the 21st century journalism.

What can we do in a generation where this disastrous act is being encouraged?

Milf still they follow do bridesmaid?



OH na for film sef

Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic making #MbaiseNation #Country5Nation Proud! #UmuAfoMbaise! Love You M'Ladies!!!

Op u r high and I was here being happy for her ooo

mama una don old o







Aggressive Marketing tins!!