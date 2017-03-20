Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad (9494 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 54-year old jilted man, Jacob Ogum has died after his wife of 12 years, Chinelo dumped him and fled abroad with her lover simply identified as Cele.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Ogum passed away recently in his hometown, Umuchu Town in Anambra State where both the deceased and wife, Chinelo hail from.



The late Ogum, who lived in Oworoshoki area of Lagos with his wife and their three children, was said to have received the news of his wife eloping with another man overseas with shock which later led to a debilitated stroke.



The deceased was unsuccessfully treated in Lagos but was later moved to his hometown in Umuchu where he later died and has since been buried.



Sources close to the troubled family told P.M.EXPRESS that before Chinelo married, she has dated Cele who was already married and have kids before he travelled abroad.



After many years abroad, Cele returned to Nigeria and searched for Chinelo, who was already married to Ogum.



The source said he successfully convinced Chinelo to dump her husband and their three children, and followed him abroad to start a new life.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that with the support of Chinelo’s mother, she dumped Ogum and abandoned their children and followed Cele to Pakistan where they, at present live as husband and wife.



The whole incident broke late Ogum’s heart which resulted to sickness and then his death.



However, like a law of Karma, another source told P.M.EXPRESS that Chinelo, who is already pregnant for Cele in their new abode in Pakistan, may be going through some emotional trouble as his new husband, Cele, is now in prison custody for alleged drug-related offences.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-died-wife-dumped-eloped-lover-abroad/



More pathetic is the fact that UMUCHU is my home town.

What kind of Disgrace is this

Some women and materialism sef



Once they hear abroad their ears stands erect ,not minding where is mentioned.



What is there in Pakistan to make her leave her home



I guess we are in the season of bad News. God help us in this Hell Hole called Nigeria

There is nothing as hard to do away with like meeting again with your first love. You can do what you never thought you could do. Poor man. Rip.

I think bloggers and news outlet are also influential in the rapid rise of crime and suicide in the present world. Because bad news sell better. They are very quick to spread and brocast disturbing news. Sincerely, what do we gain if we learn about "saliu in iganmu" hanging himself this morning. Rather than John realizing if saliu can do it. I can also. 1 Like

When the children become successful in life without her help she will start to tell them 'chukwu Emeka I am your mother oh! Who she epp?

after God fear those girls that come around with the I love you trash' when you are successful

