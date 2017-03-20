₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by ijustdey: 1:09pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-died-wife-dumped-eloped-lover-abroad/
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by brunofarad(m): 1:57pm
This is pathetic
More pathetic is the fact that UMUCHU is my home town.
What kind of Disgrace is this
Some women and materialism sef
Once they hear abroad their ears stands erect ,not minding where is mentioned.
What is there in Pakistan to make her leave her home
NEKWANU PAKISTAN OF ALL PLACES
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by veekid(m): 1:57pm
Akindindinrin
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by TINALETC3(f): 1:57pm
bad news everywhere, kama wl visit her soon
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by last35: 1:57pm
Nairaland promoting bad and depressing news like...
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Papiikush: 1:57pm
Typical Nigerian lady.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Esepayne(f): 1:57pm
women women women
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Elparaiso(m): 1:58pm
These hoes ain't loyal.
The only loyal women on earth are your mum and sisters.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by dessz(m): 1:58pm
liepods at work. wanting to create their own country when their home is shït. later they will be screaming afonjas,flattinos.what a sad story, RIP to the man.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by CharleyCharley: 1:59pm
Team foreign ladies
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Dc4life(m): 1:59pm
I guess we are in the season of bad News. God help us in this Hell Hole called Nigeria
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by jotey(m): 1:59pm
Elparaiso:.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by omhor(f): 1:59pm
Ahhh......awon obinrin shaaa........
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by jotey(m): 2:00pm
useless man
why must you die cos of a woman??
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Hades2016(m): 2:00pm
Karma is coming for her
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by ekems2017(f): 2:00pm
There is nothing as hard to do away with like meeting again with your first love. You can do what you never thought you could do. Poor man. Rip.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by last35: 2:00pm
I think bloggers and news outlet are also influential in the rapid rise of crime and suicide in the present world. Because bad news sell better. They are very quick to spread and brocast disturbing news. Sincerely, what do we gain if we learn about "saliu in iganmu" hanging himself this morning. Rather than John realizing if saliu can do it. I can also.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Elparaiso(m): 2:00pm
Why did I book this second space sef.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Octaves(m): 2:00pm
karma has caught up with her in Pakistan. her new beau is in prison
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by talktonase(m): 2:00pm
.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by darkid1(m): 2:01pm
Smh...women causing pain since garden of Eden.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Divay22(f): 2:01pm
What goes around comes around
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by cutediva87(f): 2:01pm
hmmm
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Tazdroid(m): 2:01pm
At least let them give him a proper burial. His misdeed is not unforgivable
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by jotey(m): 2:03pm
Elparaiso:
sorry
was trying to book space
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by flyDixon: 2:03pm
Elparaiso:y
Vice versa
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by talktonase(m): 2:03pm
When the children become successful in life without her help she will start to tell them 'chukwu Emeka I am your mother oh! Who she epp?
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Kjking(m): 2:06pm
after God fear those girls that come around with the I love you trash' when you are successful
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by Ishilove: 2:07pm
Pakistan of all countries. Mscheeeew. Hopeless people
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by ogapatapata24: 2:07pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbEXcaUcvJE
British leaders versus Nigerian leaders in how they relate to the the press and citizens
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by pcguru1(m): 2:07pm
talktonase:
Not really my step-brother's mom abandoned him and she has never bothered to check on him, not all women care about their children.
|Re: Man Died After Wife Dumped Him, Eloped With Lover Abroad by JustinSlayer69: 2:08pm
Who will now take care of the kids? It's the kids that would suffer
The woman wanted the rod so much she dumped her family
MODIFIED: didn't read the story well... Karma is indeed a female dog!
She bet on the wrong horse
Story seems like a nollywood script, too many twist and turns
