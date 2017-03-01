Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu (6555 Views)

Hundreds of supporters came out to drum support for embattled Biafra secessionist Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja today. Igbo age grades, town delegates and dozens of traditional leaders from Southeast and the Southsouth were present outside the court premises even as they were not allowed into the court compound.

Nice one!



It is important for Nigerians to see that the colonial fraud called Nigeria which was created by a British opportunistic thief called Lord Frederick Lugard can no longer stand the test of time.



I cannot answer to a name derived from a River 17 Likes





Seems the crowd is growing by leaps and bounds. Let us all thank bubu. 6 Likes

But I thought that IPOB's only supporters are "misguided youths" (according to Nairaland resident zone Bs)? 33 Likes 1 Share

The type of joy I drive from seeing my people supporting their one is even beyond my comprehension. I LOVE THIS. 28 Likes

That guy will be released this year.



It's a prophecy.

And I'll keep on saying it. 8 Likes

Make Buhari free this man now

Make them allow the guy go abeg.

Nigeria can't keep delaying the break-up, it's evident that we won't last as a nation for long.

Nnamdi kanu is not a single point of failure, the ideology is already inside the people, it's like a relay race if one person stops another would take over, secession is imminent. 6 Likes 1 Share

Like play this people will one day have their freedom. 4 Likes

He has the favour of his people, let's see if he gets the favour of the law 8 Likes

Ndi Biafra nji eme onu God bless the Biafrans all over the universes 14 Likes 2 Shares

U guys are making the guy more popular than Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

Oh boy I don they fear biafra is real 7 Likes

majority of those people don't know how Biafra came about,



else they won't be supporting Nnamdi Kanu

I just want to know the names of those from South- South

Shege NNAMDI KANU... i love this man passion but his hate speech is a cancer to BIAFRA IMAGE.. I OFTEN wonder between him and DONAL TRUMP who is better

Buhari free this man! 3 Likes

