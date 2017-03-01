₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,289 members, 3,429,182 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 02:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu (6555 Views)
How Akpabio & Wike Greeted Sultan Vs How They Greeted Other Traditional Leaders / IGP Idris And Igbo Traditional Leaders (Photos) / IPOB Members Protest In The Streets Of Japan To Demand For Nnamdi Kanu's Release (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by conductor1: 1:21pm
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/more-igbo-traditional-leaders-town.html
Hundreds of supporters came out to drum support for embattled Biafra secessionist Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja today. Igbo age grades, town delegates and dozens of traditional leaders from Southeast and the Southsouth were present outside the court premises even as they were not allowed into the court compound.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by conductor1: 1:22pm
lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Zita55(f): 1:24pm
Ofu obi!!!
Igbo Amaka!!!
Ndewo nu!!
54 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by kingzizzy: 1:26pm
Nice one!
Ya kpotuba!
It is important for Nigerians to see that the colonial fraud called Nigeria which was created by a British opportunistic thief called Lord Frederick Lugard can no longer stand the test of time.
I cannot answer to a name derived from a River
17 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Splinz(m): 1:27pm
Seems the crowd is growing by leaps and bounds. Let us all thank bubu.
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by conductor1: 1:37pm
But I thought that IPOB's only supporters are "misguided youths" (according to Nairaland resident zone Bs)?
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by ESDKING: 1:40pm
The type of joy I drive from seeing my people supporting their one is even beyond my comprehension. I LOVE THIS.
28 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Nne5(f): 1:52pm
lol
That guy will be released this year.
It's a prophecy.
And I'll keep on saying it.
8 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by KINGOFTHEEAST: 1:52pm
,,
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Ceema1(f): 1:55pm
Where is Donald trump
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by veekid(m): 1:59pm
Make Buhari free this man now
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Elparaiso(m): 1:59pm
Make them allow the guy go abeg.
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by themonk: 2:00pm
Nigeria can't keep delaying the break-up, it's evident that we won't last as a nation for long.
Nnamdi kanu is not a single point of failure, the ideology is already inside the people, it's like a relay race if one person stops another would take over, secession is imminent.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by okonja(m): 2:01pm
Oga oooo
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by ekems2017(f): 2:01pm
Like play this people will one day have their freedom.
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Tazdroid(m): 2:02pm
Ndi Igbo
He has the favour of his people, let's see if he gets the favour of the law
8 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by chudi55: 2:02pm
Ndi Biafra nji eme onu God bless the Biafrans all over the universes
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Kingspin(m): 2:03pm
U guys are making the guy more popular than Nigeria.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by georgen2u(m): 2:03pm
Oh boy I don they fear biafra is real
7 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by comos: 2:04pm
majority of those people don't know how Biafra came about,
else they won't be supporting Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Afriifa(m): 2:04pm
I just want to know the names of those from South- South
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by SuperStriker: 2:04pm
....
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by chibestjerry: 2:05pm
Shege NNAMDI KANU... i love this man passion but his hate speech is a cancer to BIAFRA IMAGE.. I OFTEN wonder between him and DONAL TRUMP who is better
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by swagagolic01: 2:06pm
Biafra
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by doublewisdom: 2:06pm
Buhari free this man!
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by CharleyCharley: 2:06pm
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by Olalekanbanky1(m): 2:06pm
My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.
Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.
Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.
Thanks
|Re: Igbo Traditional Leaders, Town Groups, Age Grades Show Support For Nnamdi Kanu by ogapatapata24: 2:07pm
By the way, just recently
A pastor was put in chains after he was caught in bed with his church members wife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV2Ui4O2bzU
Pat Utomi Did Not Withdraw From The Presidential Race / G20 Meeting: Nigeria Out, Igbo In / Need RichyBlack's Attention
Viewing this topic: Longman6(m), deecis, ExplorerReturns, scantee(m), Frankbaro(m), d7thcaller, Misterstill, Fomaxcool, IKdImpeccable(m), mmsen, tiwasiaife(m), beautiesplace, ramaju, kropotkin2, Scholarnwadimma(f), jeje123(m), KennyID17(m), SirVintageCock, emi14, donmatin(m), Hector09(m), Spiritmask, figgy, collinswhite, Goddey18(m), ificatchmodeh, kachimighty0000, Mynd44, Ugochibyke(m), obaival(m), ukabam, paulsowande(m), Capableben(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16