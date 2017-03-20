₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by autojosh: 1:46pm
We all know that Volvo and safety is like 5 and 6.. This 2018 Volvo XC60 is definitely not an exception. The sleek SUV was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show..
Even if the looks does not dazzle you, the almost absolute safety is irresistible.
The outgoing model was on sale for solid nine years while some car can’t go beyond 3 years.. it also became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe with nearly one million units sold worldwide.
President and Chief Executive, Volvo Car Group, Hakan Samuelsson said, “We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan. Volvo is so confident about its the new safety technology in the new XC60 that it’s billing the tech-laden SUV as “one of the safest cars ever made.”
This XC60 will steer itself out of harm’s way with the latest steer assist if braking alone won’t do the job. This helps avoid collisions. Oncoming Lane Mitigation also prevent head-on collisions.
Another amazing feature is the Volvo On Call app which works allover the world. You can use it to check fuel levels, lock and unlock your car and pre-heat or cool the cabin. This is an easy way to be in control of your car with your smartphone.
You can also open and close the boot with the wave of your foot if your hands are full… this is a cool safety feature although it’s no longer new. It comes with a CleanZone four-zone AC system, which removes harmful pollutants and particles “to deliver Scandinavian-fresh air on the inside.”
“From a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride. We’ve paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life,” he added. Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, known as Pilot Assist, can also be fitted to the XC60 as an optional extra. With Pilot Assist activated, the autonomous technology will take over steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 mph.
The available engines are the award-winning T8 Twin engine gasoline plug-in hybrid which gives 407 horsepower.. accelerating from 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds. As well as 254-hp T5 engine and 320-hp T6 engine with turbo and superchargers. If you are a diesel fan, you can opt for the 190-hp D4 or 235-hp D5 engines.
We will see the 2018 Volvo XC60 coming out of Torslanda Plant in Sweden in the 3rd quarter of 2017.
https://autojosh.com/2018-volvo-xc60/
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by lofty900(m): 2:05pm
I remember when Volvo, Mercedes flat boot and beetles are dominating our roads. I wonder y Volvo and Volkswagen dropped out of favor in Nigeria, but the good news is that Volvo is uping their game
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by lofty900(m): 2:09pm
No wonder Volvo is the first car company to introduce the Use of seat belt. Safety of lives have always been their priority.
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Okuda(m): 2:34pm
lofty900:
Volves game has been up many many years ago. They just fell out of favour in nigeria
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by lofty900(m): 2:41pm
Okuda:yeah ur right
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by yeyeboi(m): 3:37pm
Ok
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by CuteJude: 3:37pm
lol wont sell in nigeria
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by oviejnr(m): 3:38pm
Machine!!!
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Kennitrust: 3:38pm
Not good to rush over anything that I can reach now before I'll loose the Best that will be within my reach.
Richest come from God so I'll wait for God's time.
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by miteolu(m): 3:39pm
How much in Naira?
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by teebaxy(m): 3:40pm
the first thing a normal nigeria consider b4 buying a car is Fuel....volvo is built to consume our fuel.....never kolewoerk
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by ITbomb(m): 3:40pm
Does it still make that drawer noise?
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by izzy4shizzy(m): 3:40pm
No matter how safe it is, it cant protect arsenal fans from arsene wenger
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by crakcode: 3:40pm
oviejnr:
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Lordave: 3:41pm
lofty900:But the People's Car is a world champion.
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by 1Rebel: 3:41pm
Poverty na bastard.
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by maxiuc(m): 3:42pm
Volvo GL400 comes to mind
Volvo aka otimkpu
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by icemann(m): 3:42pm
x
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by 2dream(m): 3:42pm
Woow
how much i want buy for my bae
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by mwenyi1: 3:43pm
Volvo beast mode activated
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Teadavid23(m): 3:43pm
Toor
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by uzoclinton(m): 3:44pm
When the driver's time reach nothing would be able to prevent the cold hands of death from snatching him... when person time reach, e Don reach.....XC60 or no XC60
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by oluseyepaul(m): 3:46pm
And you said we should not do money rituals? Ok i don hear
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by DIKEnaWAR: 3:46pm
So na to dey drive volvo now..
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Valfrankie(m): 3:47pm
Very odd looking vehicular object packed with technology indeed! Nice one from Volvo
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Philinho(m): 3:48pm
Let's just have what to eat and survive first ..... just priced a muddle of garri and d guy said #450 last.....I shouted na rice ?
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by omenkaLives: 3:48pm
To me, when it comes to cabin design, Mercedes Benz and Volvo tops the charts, followed by BMW.
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by SexyNairalander: 3:48pm
booked
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by haconjy(m): 3:48pm
can it save nigerian from buhari?
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by UltraLeslie1: 3:51pm
Nearly all the features listed are not pioneered by this Volvo.
The Mercedes S class which auto-applies the brakes when the driver is about to hit an object, and tightens the seatbelt and auto-role up the class if they are down and automatically wind them down after the impact is the safest.
The S class actually warns a driver by vibrating the steering when the driver departs from his lane or when he's drowsy.
The S class further warns approaching cars of dangers ahead.
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by EPIJOE: 3:52pm
CHAI THE CAR GET INTERIOR
|Re: The New 2018 Volvo XC60 Is One Of The Safest Suvs Ever Made by Bukayot(m): 3:54pm
ok
