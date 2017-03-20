



We all know that Volvo and safety is like 5 and 6.. This 2018 Volvo XC60 is definitely not an exception. The sleek SUV was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show..



Even if the looks does not dazzle you, the almost absolute safety is irresistible.



The outgoing model was on sale for solid nine years while some car can’t go beyond 3 years.. it also became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe with nearly one million units sold worldwide.



President and Chief Executive, Volvo Car Group, Hakan Samuelsson said, “We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan. Volvo is so confident about its the new safety technology in the new XC60 that it’s billing the tech-laden SUV as “one of the safest cars ever made.”



This XC60 will steer itself out of harm’s way with the latest steer assist if braking alone won’t do the job. This helps avoid collisions. Oncoming Lane Mitigation also prevent head-on collisions.



Another amazing feature is the Volvo On Call app which works allover the world. You can use it to check fuel levels, lock and unlock your car and pre-heat or cool the cabin. This is an easy way to be in control of your car with your smartphone.



You can also open and close the boot with the wave of your foot if your hands are full… this is a cool safety feature although it’s no longer new. It comes with a CleanZone four-zone AC system, which removes harmful pollutants and particles “to deliver Scandinavian-fresh air on the inside.”



“From a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride. We’ve paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life,” he added. Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, known as Pilot Assist, can also be fitted to the XC60 as an optional extra. With Pilot Assist activated, the autonomous technology will take over steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 mph.



The available engines are the award-winning T8 Twin engine gasoline plug-in hybrid which gives 407 horsepower.. accelerating from 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds. As well as 254-hp T5 engine and 320-hp T6 engine with turbo and superchargers. If you are a diesel fan, you can opt for the 190-hp D4 or 235-hp D5 engines.



We will see the 2018 Volvo XC60 coming out of Torslanda Plant in Sweden in the 3rd quarter of 2017.



