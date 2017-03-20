₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by CHANNELStv2020: 2:43pm
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Soreza(m): 2:46pm
WOW,he always speak the truth no matter who is involve
TRUTH KNOWS NO ETHNICITY INDEED.
NELSON MANDELA LOADING...........
71 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by myright: 2:49pm
SEUN, this deserve to be on front page.
9 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Sunnymatey(m): 2:54pm
Whats shocking about it?
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by EmeeNaka: 3:06pm
Biafra means Resistance and Justice.
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by nuelsylves(m): 3:08pm
Were they scared of coming close to him at the initial time he was calling them to come closer?
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Fremancipation: 3:10pm
" I will destroy Nigeria with the Truth"
Abeg Nnamdi Kanu carry go, Nothing do you. You are truely a man that stand on principle.
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by coolitempa(f): 3:10pm
CHANNELStv2020:
Soon the onikuje of Kuje prison will convert to Islam..... ...his brain is gradually being reset...
44 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by vayne(m): 3:14pm
I see
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Noble11(m): 3:16pm
Biafra is not all about igbo..it's all about injustice that are been committed in this country since Nigerian independence
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by kingzizzy: 3:18pm
Nnamdi Kanu
"As Mary Wollstonecraft said, what makes you human is the ability to reason. Here, they don't reason"
71 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Fremancipation: 3:20pm
kingzizzy:
BUT When you call them The ZOO, they start throwing tantrums like monkeys
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by GrandGarcon: 3:25pm
My hero. After They will say he preaches Hatred. What he said on Radio Biafra no matter how he said it is just to raise awareness. MOD DO YOUR JOB.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Fremancipation: 3:29pm
I am forwarding this video to Amnesty international and ICC. How can you detain people for 5 years without trial. DSS is running a concentration camp in a so called democracy.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by PDJT: 3:31pm
Speak up brotherly!
Injustice to one, is Injustice to all!
At the end, Biafra shall come! Isee!!
27 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by alizma: 3:35pm
WHEN NNAMDI KANU HEARD THAT FORMER ENUGU STATE GOVERNOR HAS DUMP PDP FOR APC ( according to IPOD: Almajeri Peoples' Congress), HE QUICKLY REALISED THE GAME IS OVER SO HE HAS STARTED HIS OWN PROCESS TO DECAMP FROM THE EAST TO THE NORTH.
19 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by irepnaija4eva(m): 3:38pm
He just spoke about injustice pettled on the weak and defenceless not minding their ethnicity.
Yet some bastards will still call him a bigot.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Edenoscar(m): 3:38pm
coolitempa:for your mind
7 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by ThatCEO: 3:41pm
I can only see two scenarios here. First, Kanu takes whatever deal Buhari is offering him via Kalu n goes back to his family who are already sick of all this while the FG take care of him in other ways.
Or, he can wait for a bigger PayDay. Atiku will be glad to use him as an inroad into the East for his 2019 campaign. A fact the ruling party are getting aware of, hence, their desperation and frequent high profile visits.
In the event he doesn't soft pedal n Pmb retains presidency, his contract in kuje will be extended by another 4 years.
either way, I don't see how Easterners benefit from this. This is Nigeria, the more noise you make, the more money in your account. The Easterners are not ready to separate from Nigeria( at least here leaders are not ready). This Biafra thing just can't work now.
He is unjustly detained tho.
8 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by TimeManager(m): 3:43pm
My fellow Lagooners, our dilector is now bowing to the caliphate, speaking on behalf of our Muslim brothers so to curry favour from the caliph. We must be very stupid pretending to hate islam
Kiss the truth!
6 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by PenisCaP: 3:44pm
Eziokwu bu ndu
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by TimeManager(m): 3:45pm
coolitempa:Kiss the crown
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by victorvezx(m): 3:48pm
Hahahha, the mumu is trying so hard so that people will not think he is a religious and ethnic bigot. He wants to appeal to Nigerians that he is fighting So called injustice not only for d igbos but all Nigerians. Check all his YouTube videos and realise he will never end it without saying something very bad about Islam. Prison really dey change the bigot
7 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by biaframustcome: 3:51pm
For Mary Wollstonecraft, rationality or reason formed the basis of our human rights as it was our ability to grasp truth and therefore acquire knowledge of right and wrong that separated us, as human beings, from the animal world.
''............Here (Nigeria) people don't reason'' Nnamdi Kanu 2017
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by kingzizzy: 3:58pm
Fremancipation:
Of course. Some people cannot reason like humans.
There are some people in West Africa who reason that it is the job of Lord Lugard to create their country for them and to name them after a River.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by ificatchmodeh: 4:04pm
Kanu na strong man wey him enemies dey envy..
All tantrums are out of envy.. jealousy..
Hypocrites admire this guy..just wish say kanu Na dia man.
7 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by EverestdeBliu(m): 4:06pm
I admire his courage.
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Ikechu10: 4:11pm
victorvezx:
coolitempa:
Afonja are some of the most illiterate monkeys on this planet. No wonder the North has also overtaken una academically. The brains cell of an infant is better than you rats.
Nnamdi Kanu has always been for Justice. ALWAYS HAVE AND ALWAYS WILL. He's not a hateful mongrel like you Afonja and your Oba. Satanic animals
@OP this is not new. When Boko Haram started, there was even a video on youtube of NK protesting and asking the government to help people there. The man hates injustice. You can't help but like this dude. Truly God'said child
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by Odingo1: 4:11pm
victorvezx:you are a liar.....without conscience
12 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by uduak2016: 4:48pm
victorvezx:
Afonja...the problem of Nigeria! Trying to reason with them is not possible...as Nnamdi Kanu said, they cannot reason! Afonjas have no heart or conscience... they support evil until it meted on their own, then they will wake up! That's how their brain functions...MUST HAPPEN TO ME OR OUR OWN FIRST BEFORE WE WAKE UP!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) by IPOB123london: 4:48pm
by nuelsylves(m): 3:08pm
buhari boko harem boys must be standing on the way
4 Likes
