



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said any whistle-blower whose information leads to the recovery of up to 1 billion Naira will receive 5 per cent of the amount.





“For those who may have suffered any backlash as a result of the information they provide, their cases will be reviewed and appropriate mitigating actions taken”



“Whistle-blowers have nothing to fear, because the committee has put in place the necessary measures to safeguard those who give useful information. As a matter of fact, whistle-blowers have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” he said.



How much you can make by being a whistleblower:



1. Recovery of up to 1 billion Naira will receive 5% of the amount;



2. The reward for any amount between 1 and 5 billion Naira will be 5% for the first 1 billion Naira and 4% of the remaining 4 billion Naira



3. And then for any whistleblowing amount of over 5 billion Naira will attract 2.5% reward.



4. For example, if a whistle-blower provides information leading to the recovery of 10 billion Naira, he or she will receive 5% of the first 1 billion Naira, 4% of the next 4 billion Naira and 2.5% of the remaining 5 billion Naira.



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/lai-mohammed-how-much-nigerians-can.html



