₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,374 members, 3,429,498 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 05:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing (9610 Views)
Senate Queries Lai Mohammed: How Can You Raise Only N620k From Culture Sector? / Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG / Lai Mohammed: “How I Met My Wife Kudi” (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by MissEdified(f): 2:45pm
Nigeria's Federal Government has clearly spelt out the irresistible benefits that await whistleblowers as it also pledges protection for them, as there are some controversies that some whistle blowers have been victimized.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said any whistle-blower whose information leads to the recovery of up to 1 billion Naira will receive 5 per cent of the amount.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/lai-mohammed-how-much-nigerians-can.html
cc lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Papiikush: 4:03pm
Hire your professional whistle blower here
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by DlawTECHY(m): 4:03pm
Time to buy whistle for all my family members..
Lai Mohammed hope this one nor be lie tooo...
My whistle blowing will not be in vain....
28 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by mwenyi1: 4:04pm
na to set up whistle blowing venture ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by jaymdee(m): 4:04pm
Wow. This is a welcome development.
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by EricMason(m): 4:04pm
Corruption with discount
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Queenbalikees(f): 4:04pm
.,
hmmm
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by odiereke(m): 4:04pm
Hope this is not another mmm in the making?
11 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by oseka101(m): 4:05pm
Cool Lai Mohammed just opened his own ponzi scheme ...... You ph info --- and gh blood money dat might come to hunt u......
13 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by uzo4real(m): 4:05pm
Let the snitching start...
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by onciara54(f): 4:05pm
LOL
na real ponzi scheme
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Google63(m): 4:05pm
I'll like to whistle blow Lai himself
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by unite4real: 4:05pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by ESDKING: 4:05pm
I must find a way to blow on Tinibu's head if Lai Mohammed is sincere because ,I don't trust that man.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by brownsug(f): 4:05pm
Wow, where vuvuzela na him I wan blow
7 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by gurunlocker: 4:05pm
Great job for BMCs
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by ifyan(m): 4:05pm
Na today foul get nyach for back
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by PASCALSILVA(m): 4:06pm
CHAI MR LIE LIE
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by marltech: 4:06pm
Lie from Lai
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by UnknownT: 4:06pm
See the amount them set am? So any million naira whistleblowing won't get rewarded? Where I wan see person wey dey loot that kind money?
If na something wey go affect us (ATM withdrawal limit, cashless policy limit etc) them go reduce the target
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by 1stGenius(m): 4:06pm
....
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Yomitogreat: 4:06pm
very soon we no go hear word again, cos everybody go dey blow whistle.
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by busky101(m): 4:06pm
The whistle blowing suppose start from lie Mohammed himself, am sure he knows corrupt people.........
9 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by iDigitaL: 4:06pm
The concept makes sense but I still fear for the security of the Whistle Blowers.
SEE MORE DETAILS HERE ON JUMIA
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by feelgoodstuffs(m): 4:06pm
O ya let me goan buy whistle for market
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by stagger: 4:06pm
What use is such money to whistleblowers if they wind up dead?
Even in America, organized crime bosses do all they can to hit those under the WITSEC program. Talk less of our society where the police routinely collude with criminals (ASP George Iyamu and Anini for instance).
8 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Yomieluv(m): 4:06pm
They will still collect tax on the said cash.
And still blow whistle on you
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by omhor(f): 4:07pm
Nigerians will like this. Whistle blowing business straight away....lol
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Ayodejioak(m): 4:07pm
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by krispycash(m): 4:07pm
Another lie from the stables of Lai Mohammed... 64 ebinpejo lane..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by EXLOVER(m): 4:07pm
Anything from Lia Muhammad is a lie. The man lie both in state and federal level
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed: How Much Nigerians Can Make From Whistle-blowing by Sezua(m): 4:07pm
Whistle don cost
2 Likes 1 Share
Boko Haram Declares Full Sharia; Beheads Christians, Marries In Gwoza, Madagali / JTF Killed 24 Boko Haram Members In Maiduguri / Another Fuel Hike ‘ll Collapse Your Govt, NLC Warns Jonathan.
Viewing this topic: MhizShantel, Varys, entitylakamua, robonski15(m), topetalks(m), Godsblessing(m), obioji(f), bamiwale, Ekawu(m), rotecch77(m), gsogbu(m), chinoxdaniels(m), whatmoreng, damiolly(m), samuelson06(m), Shawtynas(m), ogaprime(m), 0079jaBond(m), zipamowei(m), gracyblaze(f), nwaokeleme100(m), hassey(m), emeka2847, Cyanwachinemelu, demzey(m), delemay2004yah, Lagosstreet, donkas, alfredfrddy(m), whizcode, Daniel058(m), tunsjnr, OwoLee(m), olumighty25, Calfat1, smartngentle(m), jeeqaa7(m), stcool(m), Dottore, ceeteed(m), motif8, dawnomike(m), bettymatty, trychris, Ab4all(m), blaze612(m), Pweedycutie(f), hedris200, Eddee(m), waley007(m), Wallexander001(m), warrenweste(m), Alleybuy(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3