Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report (16105 Views)

Lauretta Onochie Announces 2face's Cancellation Of Protest (Pic) / Tinubu Must Apologise To Dino - Kogi Women (Photos) / Melaye: No One Not Even Buhari Or Saraki Should Have Immunity (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





She posted: "So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true? No wonder!"



Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.



The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.



On her social media account, Onochie @Laurestar tweeted a radical picture of Senator Dino Melaye with a link of the controversial school result saying: “No wonder”.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/buharis-aide-lauretta-reacts-to-dino.html Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the controversial certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye.She posted: "So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true? No wonder!"Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.On her social media account, Onochie @Laurestar tweeted a radical picture of Senator Dino Melaye with a link of the controversial school result saying: “No wonder”. 2 Likes

Buhari that doesn't know the meaning of course form





Teacher: Buhari, what is the meaning of course form





Buhari; Sir, its a form that has Ubanka shege 72 Likes 5 Shares

mttheeeew....this runs girl again! 28 Likes 1 Share

Madam, have you verified the information from the school? Just can't understand why everyone at the presidency seems dumb and propaganda's enthusiasts. 59 Likes 1 Share

she is a disgrace to womanhood for always fighting those that genuinely ask her pay master her god critical questions concerning his incompetence on many policies .Can she shamelessly tell Nigerians about her pay master waec certificate . 43 Likes 1 Share

Kathmandu:

Buhari doesn't know the meaning of course form But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.





God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria. But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.God bless Mr presidentGod bless Nigeria. 16 Likes 2 Shares





SHE WILL NOT MIND HER STUPIDITYHEADACHE SHE WILL NOT MIND HER STUPIDITYHEADACHE 6 Likes

Hmmmm.

Luckylife:

she is a disgrace to womanhood for always fighting those that genuinely ask his pay master her god critical questions concerning his incompetence on many policies richidinho:

mttheeeew....this runs girl again! Kathmandu:

Buhari doesn't know the meaning of course form Leave the Messager, leave her Master out it and Deal with the Message instead. ....Inveterate Wailers!!!

Kiss the truth! Leave the Messager, leave her Master out it and Deal with the Message instead. ....Inveterate Wailers!!!Kiss the truth! 16 Likes 2 Shares

Ceema1:

But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.





God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria. Kiss the crown Kiss the crown 2 Likes

TimeManager:

Leave the Messager, leave her Master out it and Deal with the Message instead. ....Inveterate Wailers!!!

Kiss the truth!





**in davido's voice**

who be dis one?





even if Dino is using Nepa bill, we want him there **in davido's voice**who be dis one?even if Dino is using Nepa bill, we want him there 24 Likes 1 Share

Ceema1:

But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.





God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria. So phone is now allowed for women in purdah? Islam is embracing changes now So phone is now allowed for women in purdah? Islam is embracing changes now 7 Likes 1 Share

Laureta onochie is the most idiotic woman in Nigeria apart from Remi Tinubu. 16 Likes 1 Share

richidinho :





**in davido's voice**

who be dis one?





even if Dino is using Nepa bill, we want him there Confused set of citizens impaired with Mediocrity.. Little wonder Gej couldn't produce his Thesis...Airheads wailers.

Truth is talking! Confused set of citizens impaired with Mediocrity.. Little wonder Gej couldn't produce his Thesis...Airheads wailers.Truth is talking! 7 Likes 1 Share

TimeManager:

Confused set of citizens impaired with Mediocrity.. Little wonder Gej couldn't produced his Thesis...Airheads wailers.

Truth is talking!

e pain am e pain am 15 Likes 2 Shares

Lauretta no get work, instead of bringinging new FRIENDS and BELIEVERS for PMB, she is busy creating more enemies for PMB.

I wonder how 2019 go be! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Ceema1:

But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.





God bless Mr president





God bless Nigeria. And so what? And so what? 9 Likes

onochie go and die 5 Likes









talk about contradiction





and her Boss is an Illiterate cattle chasertalk about contradiction 7 Likes 1 Share

dukie25:

Laureta onochie is the most idiotic woman in Nigeria apart from Remi Tinubu. even Kemi Olunloyo get sense pass them, just to show you how bad their case be even Kemi Olunloyo get sense pass them, just to show you how bad their case be 7 Likes 1 Share

This shameless runs woman P.A of an illiterate boss, want still talk for Dino matter

Go and ask Remi tinubu how her own case ended 6 Likes

This woman is struggling to make her stupidity know





We shall soon pay attention to you soon...





Just keep trying! 2 Likes

richidinho:

mttheeeew....this runs girl again! bros u sef sabi am.... She don upgrade from standing at pekas... bros u sef sabi am.... She don upgrade from standing at pekas... 4 Likes

This is getting messier. Who come get certificate for APC?



Oshiomhole; No Certificate.



Buhari; No Certificate.



Tinubu; No Certificate



Obaseki: No Certificate.



Dino Melaye: No Certificate.





No wonder Nigeria is sliding... 8 Likes

Hmmm

Bastards

Who is this prostitute woman?



Does she know that Buhari her god submitted

First School Leaving Certificate to INEC during the 2015 elections? 6 Likes