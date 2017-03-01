₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,374 members, 3,429,500 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 05:36 PM

Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report (16105 Views)

Lauretta Onochie Announces 2face's Cancellation Of Protest (Pic) / Tinubu Must Apologise To Dino - Kogi Women (Photos) / Melaye: No One Not Even Buhari Or Saraki Should Have Immunity (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Newshelm: 2:50pm
Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the controversial certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye.

She posted: "So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true? No wonder!"

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.

The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.

On her social media account, Onochie @Laurestar tweeted a radical picture of Senator Dino Melaye with a link of the controversial school result saying: “No wonder”.


http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/buharis-aide-lauretta-reacts-to-dino.html

2 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Kathmandu(f): 2:55pm
Buhari that doesn't know the meaning of course form


Teacher: Buhari, what is the meaning of course form


Buhari; Sir, its a form that has Ubanka shege

72 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by richidinho(m): 2:58pm
mttheeeew....this runs girl again!

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Splinz(m): 3:00pm
Madam, have you verified the information from the school? undecided Just can't understand why everyone at the presidency seems dumb and propaganda's enthusiasts.

59 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Luckylife(m): 3:03pm
she is a disgrace to womanhood for always fighting those that genuinely ask her pay master her god critical questions concerning his incompetence on many policies .Can she shamelessly tell Nigerians about her pay master waec certificate .

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Ceema1(f): 3:04pm
Kathmandu:
Buhari doesn't know the meaning of course form
But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.


God bless Mr president


God bless Nigeria.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by GreenMavro: 3:05pm
grin

SHE WILL NOT MIND HER STUPIDITYHEADACHE

6 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Ceema1(f): 3:08pm
Hmmmm.
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by TimeManager(m): 3:09pm
Luckylife:
she is a disgrace to womanhood for always fighting those that genuinely ask his pay master her god critical questions concerning his incompetence on many policies
richidinho:
mttheeeew....this runs girl again!
Kathmandu:
Buhari doesn't know the meaning of course form
Leave the Messager, leave her Master out it and Deal with the Message instead. ....Inveterate Wailers!!! undecided undecided
Kiss the truth!

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by TimeManager(m): 3:11pm
Ceema1:
But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.


God bless Mr president


God bless Nigeria.
cheesy Kiss the crown cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by richidinho(m): 3:12pm
TimeManager:
Leave the Messager, leave her Master out it and Deal with the Message instead. ....Inveterate Wailers!!! undecided undecided
Kiss the truth!


**in davido's voice**
who be dis one?


even if Dino is using Nepa bill, we want him there grin

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Kathmandu(f): 3:14pm
Ceema1:
But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.


God bless Mr president


God bless Nigeria.
So phone is now allowed for women in purdah? Islam is embracing changes now

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by dukie25: 3:20pm
Laureta onochie is the most idiotic woman in Nigeria apart from Remi Tinubu.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by TimeManager(m): 3:25pm
richidinho:


**in davido's voice**
who be dis one?


even if Dino is using Nepa bill, we want him there grin
Confused set of citizens impaired with Mediocrity.. Little wonder Gej couldn't produce his Thesis...Airheads wailers.
Truth is talking!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by richidinho(m): 3:26pm
TimeManager:
Confused set of citizens impaired with Mediocrity.. Little wonder Gej couldn't produced his Thesis...Airheads wailers.
Truth is talking!

e pain am grin grin grin grin grin

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Okanokan(m): 3:28pm
Lauretta no get work, instead of bringinging new FRIENDS and BELIEVERS for PMB, she is busy creating more enemies for PMB.
I wonder how 2019 go be!

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by tuniski: 3:41pm
Ceema1:
But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.


God bless Mr president


God bless Nigeria.
And so what?

9 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by mwenyi1: 4:07pm
onochie go and die grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Ayodejioak(m): 4:08pm
angry
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by rozayx5(m): 4:08pm
and her Boss is an Illiterate cattle chaser



talk about contradiction


undecided undecided undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by tmanny1: 4:08pm
dukie25:
Laureta onochie is the most idiotic woman in Nigeria apart from Remi Tinubu.
even Kemi Olunloyo get sense pass them, just to show you how bad their case be

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by onciara54(f): 4:08pm
angry
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by maberry(m): 4:09pm
This shameless runs woman P.A of an illiterate boss, want still talk for Dino matter
Go and ask Remi tinubu how her own case ended

6 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by chimah3(m): 4:09pm
This woman is struggling to make her stupidity know


We shall soon pay attention to you soon...


Just keep trying!

2 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by krispycash(m): 4:09pm
richidinho:
mttheeeew....this runs girl again!
bros u sef sabi am.... She don upgrade from standing at pekas...

4 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by XaintJoel20(m): 4:09pm
This is getting messier. Who come get certificate for APC?

Oshiomhole; No Certificate.

Buhari; No Certificate.

Tinubu; No Certificate

Obaseki: No Certificate.

Dino Melaye: No Certificate.


No wonder Nigeria is sliding...

8 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by unclezuma: 4:10pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by alignacademy(m): 4:10pm
Hmmm
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by StarPlayer: 4:10pm
cheesy
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by abumeinben(m): 4:11pm
Bastards
Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Splashme: 4:11pm
Who is this prostitute woman?

Does she know that Buhari her god submitted
First School Leaving Certificate to INEC during the 2015 elections?

6 Likes

Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by yeyeboi(m): 4:11pm
Ok

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Isa Yuguda Sacks Aides / Church Collapses During Easter Vigil In Benue. 40 Killed / Julius Berger Summoned Over Sambo’s N16bn Residence

Viewing this topic: Geepapa, loomer, HoLEEsinner, mamba74(m), faceURfront(m), Mekateka, Edoblakky(m), Junior66(m), Misterdhee1(m), Fynline(m), DeRuggedProf, JuicyStar, sunkomite(m), SetrakusRa(m), ikyeh, nnofaith, Jeffhardy3000, dopeboi142(m), mustybay(m), olalat(m), Buskylabambam, Pchinak, jossy404, joe4real12, Taiwodada08, NPComplete, Airdy, ruggedised, Davsef, fortunes0215(m), gusaua(m), ncoolsome(m), agbangam, abudujanah, circular(m), Osezua, samonsuru(m), jaid23, sidnet, Cherem(m), royalexcel2, Sibe007(m), tealaw, Ceazario, PowerDeals, sainttwist1(m), inourcare, bobbolayi, ungab(m), moneytalks86(m), aare07(m), Mrukk(f), Fezchima, jowa16, Incognito101, richard69(m), maximilano(m), Aprilivangie(f), Monjerk, lebienconnu, Anonylander, egodswill(m), kelsgal(f), HAH, Blackpromise, stagamagadasca(f), panifid(m), OurVoice, lankieman, excellent2013(m), MarkGud(m), Abrakhan, Capslock01 and 160 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.