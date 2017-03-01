₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Newshelm: 2:50pm
Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the controversial certificate scandal of Senator Dino Melaye.
She posted: "So the claim that Sen. Dino Melaye graduated from Ahmadu Bello University {ABU}, is not true? No wonder!"
Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.
The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.
On her social media account, Onochie @Laurestar tweeted a radical picture of Senator Dino Melaye with a link of the controversial school result saying: “No wonder”.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Kathmandu(f): 2:55pm
Buhari that doesn't know the meaning of course form
Teacher: Buhari, what is the meaning of course form
Buhari; Sir, its a form that has Ubanka shege
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by richidinho(m): 2:58pm
mttheeeew....this runs girl again!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Splinz(m): 3:00pm
Madam, have you verified the information from the school? Just can't understand why everyone at the presidency seems dumb and propaganda's enthusiasts.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Luckylife(m): 3:03pm
she is a disgrace to womanhood for always fighting those that genuinely ask her pay master her god critical questions concerning his incompetence on many policies .Can she shamelessly tell Nigerians about her pay master waec certificate .
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Ceema1(f): 3:04pm
Kathmandu:But he is ur president and their nothing u and ur frustrated fellows can do about it.
God bless Mr president
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by GreenMavro: 3:05pm
SHE WILL NOT MIND HER STUPIDITYHEADACHE
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Ceema1(f): 3:08pm
Hmmmm.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by TimeManager(m): 3:09pm
Luckylife:
richidinho:
Kathmandu:Leave the Messager, leave her Master out it and Deal with the Message instead. ....Inveterate Wailers!!!
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by TimeManager(m): 3:11pm
Ceema1:Kiss the crown
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by richidinho(m): 3:12pm
TimeManager:
**in davido's voice**
who be dis one?
even if Dino is using Nepa bill, we want him there
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Kathmandu(f): 3:14pm
Ceema1:So phone is now allowed for women in purdah? Islam is embracing changes now
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by dukie25: 3:20pm
Laureta onochie is the most idiotic woman in Nigeria apart from Remi Tinubu.
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by TimeManager(m): 3:25pm
Confused set of citizens impaired with Mediocrity.. Little wonder Gej couldn't produce his Thesis...Airheads wailers.
Truth is talking!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by richidinho(m): 3:26pm
TimeManager:
e pain am
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Okanokan(m): 3:28pm
Lauretta no get work, instead of bringinging new FRIENDS and BELIEVERS for PMB, she is busy creating more enemies for PMB.
I wonder how 2019 go be!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by tuniski: 3:41pm
Ceema1:And so what?
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by mwenyi1: 4:07pm
onochie go and die
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Ayodejioak(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by rozayx5(m): 4:08pm
and her Boss is an Illiterate cattle chaser
talk about contradiction
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by tmanny1: 4:08pm
dukie25:even Kemi Olunloyo get sense pass them, just to show you how bad their case be
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by onciara54(f): 4:08pm
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by maberry(m): 4:09pm
This shameless runs woman P.A of an illiterate boss, want still talk for Dino matter
Go and ask Remi tinubu how her own case ended
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by chimah3(m): 4:09pm
This woman is struggling to make her stupidity know
We shall soon pay attention to you soon...
Just keep trying!
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by krispycash(m): 4:09pm
richidinho:bros u sef sabi am.... She don upgrade from standing at pekas...
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by XaintJoel20(m): 4:09pm
This is getting messier. Who come get certificate for APC?
Oshiomhole; No Certificate.
Buhari; No Certificate.
Tinubu; No Certificate
Obaseki: No Certificate.
Dino Melaye: No Certificate.
No wonder Nigeria is sliding...
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by unclezuma: 4:10pm
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by alignacademy(m): 4:10pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by StarPlayer: 4:10pm
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by abumeinben(m): 4:11pm
Bastards
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by Splashme: 4:11pm
Who is this prostitute woman?
Does she know that Buhari her god submitted
First School Leaving Certificate to INEC during the 2015 elections?
|Re: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report by yeyeboi(m): 4:11pm
Ok
