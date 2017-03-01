₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,463 members, 3,429,759 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 08:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! (9238 Views)
Justice Ademola Arrested For Granting Kanu Bail –IPOB / Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu Bail / INEC Fixes Imo Supplementary Election For April 25 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by DropShot: 3:07pm
ABUJ – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, fixed April 25 to decide whether or not the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, should be released on bail pending his trial. Trial Justice Binta Nyako equally adjourned to rule on separate bail applications by three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, who are facing trial with Kanu.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/biafra-court-rules-kanu-others-bail-request-april-25/
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by DropShot: 3:08pm
I thought this Liepod Chief had one million soldiers to unleash havoc should he be arrested?
Where are the riffles? Where are the soldiers?
He never cheechomthing!
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by ExAngel007(f): 3:09pm
postpone? this man should be in jail by now.
8 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by coolitempa(f): 3:17pm
The terrorist is not leaving prison any time soon...enjoy your Kuje beans muumuu....
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by Uteghe(m): 3:18pm
Nnamdi Kanu can't get bail. Terrorism is not a bailable offence.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by reptile1: 3:23pm
DropShot:
U carry KANU matter for head like Congolese bread. U go soon tire like others
89 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by ProDNA: 3:24pm
God help us all.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by reptile1: 3:24pm
coolitempa:
Like say u dey even eat good food.
73 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by KINGOFTHEEAST: 3:25pm
Uteghe:you wrote short epistle today what happened to the long notes ? are you tired ? no one cares
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by Draei: 3:27pm
Enough of postponing his case, lock the
niggur up till he senses resumes from holiday.
6 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by KINGOFTHEEAST: 3:27pm
Yoruba Muslims if nnamdi KANU can be causing heart attacks to you people am okay
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by coolitempa(f): 3:28pm
reptile1:
I just enjoyed a full Italian meal....want some...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by SuperStriker: 3:30pm
They should just release Nnamdi kanu and close this case.
10 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by reptile1: 3:36pm
coolitempa:
One cup of garri, two cubes of sugar and a bucket of water equals Italian meal.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by ikp120(m): 3:37pm
Chai, I listened to what that guy (Kanu) said on those Youtube records, and all I could sense was deep hatred that CANNOT be blackmailed.
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by franchizy(m): 3:38pm
Kanu is a terorist, criminal, fraudster and an enemy of the state.
Kanu should be simply executed without further delays.
No bail for a terorist
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by franchizy(m): 3:40pm
ificatchmodeh:
Which Hero?
Kanu is a terorist and a criminal. Kanu must be executed.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by Edenoscar(m): 3:43pm
coolitempa:hehehe kuje beans abeg no make me laugh
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by KINGOFTHEEAST: 3:43pm
franchizy:just like awolowo and baba suwe
26 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by Ogene001: 3:45pm
DropShot:keep quiet!! court prosponed ruling is nothing for you to masturbate upon, its normal in all court proceedings
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by ESDKING: 3:47pm
God bless Nnamdi Kanu for having courage to liberate his people irrespective of the obstacles on his way.
God bless UMUIGBO all over the world.
One day shall be one day for us all because nothing good comes easy.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by ificatchmodeh: 3:52pm
franchizy:
Lol..
You guys don't understand.. the government is worried about this movement.
They're scared..
The man already is a figure with cult following.
If anything happens to him.. nigeria won't be the same..
Forget all this online rant..
He's a political prisoner.. wheather the like it or not..he will e release by the same law that accused him..
Read your history book.. the longer he stay in there..the much certain his biafra is assured.
20 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by omenkaLives: 3:52pm
Now they may go dry clean those rags and wait until April to wear them again.
#More rat balls to the Bleached Monkey's plate guards!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by Ceema1(f): 3:53pm
we no go gree o, we no go gree.
Donald Trump must hear this.
Hahaha Hahahahaha, chai ipods no go kill person with laughter.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by omenkaLives: 3:55pm
I know Wawa and Ebonyi igbos would like this, while Anambra igbos might not.
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by Emycord: 3:56pm
coolitempa:what happened to the nigerian ones. You guys import food too. I thought north feeds you all
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by omenkaLives: 3:57pm
Ceema1:Okechukwu Trump already told Baba to tell LiePob to go fvck themselves.
7 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Application - Court Postpones Ruling Till April 25! by PenisCaP: 3:58pm
Ogene001:U dey mind that illiterate..
I kno hiz boxer is all soaked up now.
The Sins Of The Jews Against Us Africans / Northern Christians Demand 2015 Presidential Slot, Regionalism / Should FG Grant Boko-Haram Amnesty?
Viewing this topic: kharis88, donigspain(m), feelamong(m), Dandsome, mekd, Ajeborta20(m), luxy44, Ekykool(m), GoodSamaritan, Robinhood477, agriboom, izublingz(m), agbonkamen(f), jerrytailad, jamesharryson(m), Missy89(f), ExplicitConnect(m), globe2017, hanenyo, edujandon(m), maduxs, kogistar, timiekay, Alexander001(m), unikprince(m), tunderay(m), Austinoiz(m), fweshh(m), Ancientx(m), bread2dey, Noneroone(m), ProfEinstein, Mrshizzy, edunis02, SpComedy, Olufhemy(m), Rotjijatau(f), correctguy0900, Atk1nson(m), kurajordan(m), frankie2K(m), ruffDiamond and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10