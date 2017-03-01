Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife (5862 Views)

Taking crumbs from the master’s table without permission has landed a 42-year old Ghanaian private driver, Christopher Pany in trouble as he has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court after he reportedly stole his madam’s five used ladies gowns and three suits for his wife and children.



The incident happened at 8, Stella Sholanke Street in Ajao Estate, Lagos where they reside .



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the husband of the complainant, Chief Anuka Ogbo engaged Pany as the family driver for several years before he died last year.



After the burial in their hometown in Abia State and they returned to Lagos, the complainant saw Pany’s wife and his children wearing her dresses and those of her children.



She was angry and went to Pany’s apartment only to discover more of her clothing and that of her children.



The woman recovered them before she handed the suspect over to the police at Ajao Estate for prosecution.



She claimed the clothes belong to her fashion company called Collectible Occasion Ltd.



Pany was charged before Isolo Magistrate court with stealing under the criminal code.

When he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate court, Mrs A.K. Shonubi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.



Pany was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition .



The matter was adjourned till 17 March for trial.



While he was being taken to the prison, Pany said he was still surprised why his madam was treating him like that after serving the family for several years.

http://pmexpressng.com/driver-sent-prison-stealing-madams-used-clothes-wife/

Noted

hmmm, it is a bad one indeed, but if i am the boss in question i will only pay him off and send him packing with the clothes. why charging him to court... 10 Likes

Some people cannot just let go if some things. This clothes are used ones and very sure the madam dont need them any more. Pls the rich should learn how to give out things they don't need again to free some space for them to store new ones. 5 Likes 1 Share





CHARLIE, YOU KNOW SAY CLOTH NO BE PROBLEM CHARLIE, YOU KNOW SAY CLOTH NO BE PROBLEM

Booking Space

Okay

















the thing our oga put us in is bitting hard! the thing our oga put us in is bitting hard!

Na wa o

Waste of tax payers money...

This one weak me 1 Like

...is this one a crime too?





You too madam, haba



Pany it is not about how many years you served your madam. Ask and it shall be given unto you instead you stole, you are a faithful thief.You too madam, haba

most you take him to Court ..after many years of selfless service to your family.







waiting make Nigeria do to Senate President saraki and Dino melaye

This one big pass me sha oooo

The Madam should have cautioned the Driver and give the clothes as charity for a reward from God that provides for her. 2 Likes

them dey fear ritualists

ekems2017:

Yeah...but why not ask instead of stealing it

You could have simply sacked him.

this life....

Typical Ghanian; petty thieves.

Detain the tout

Come on, why not recover your cloths and send the cocky man away. It's not worth it involving the Police. Nigerian Police complicates simple domestic issues.

Such a loving and caring husband, it's well

honestly speaking love is what we lack in Nigeria,which of them did not use the help of someone to get one thing or the other.as for d madam maybe she seduced d driver who didn't agree

if the driver took the clothes and sold them,It's stealing but the fact he took the clothes and he did t hide them ,his family were wearing it freely shows he is innocent but guilty by taking it without permission

its ur boy easy

bature give him the beat

oya madam free am abegio

ehhhhhhhhhh









Caliph69:



Yeah...but why not ask instead of stealing it Accepted he did wrong. But she wouldn't have involved the police. She would have cautioned him. This man has worked with them for a long time.