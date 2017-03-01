₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by ijustdey: 3:22pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Donjay2222(m): 4:16pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by NOC1(m): 4:16pm
hmmm, it is a bad one indeed, but if i am the boss in question i will only pay him off and send him packing with the clothes. why charging him to court...
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by ekems2017(f): 4:16pm
Some people cannot just let go if some things. This clothes are used ones and very sure the madam dont need them any more. Pls the rich should learn how to give out things they don't need again to free some space for them to store new ones.
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by GreenMavro: 4:17pm
CHARLIE, YOU KNOW SAY CLOTH NO BE PROBLEM
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Amgreat1(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by DollarAngel(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by iDigitaL: 4:17pm
Na poor economy cause am na. The hunger is real!!!
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by driand(m): 4:17pm
the thing our oga put us in is bitting hard!
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by unclezuma: 4:17pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Bants(m): 4:18pm
Waste of tax payers money...
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Sezua(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by ShitHead: 4:20pm
...is this one a crime too?
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by nairascores: 4:21pm
Pany it is not about how many years you served your madam. Ask and it shall be given unto you instead you stole, you are a faithful thief.
You too madam, haba
You too madam, haba
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by grovec12(m): 4:21pm
most you take him to Court ..after many years of selfless service to your family.
waiting make Nigeria do to Senate President saraki and Dino melaye
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by panegyrics: 4:21pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by kingsmaila: 4:22pm
The Madam should have cautioned the Driver and give the clothes as charity for a reward from God that provides for her.
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by mwenyi1: 4:24pm
them dey fear ritualists
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Caliph69: 4:26pm
ekems2017:Yeah...but why not ask instead of stealing it
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by sapientia(m): 4:27pm
You could have simply sacked him.
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by chimah3(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by UltraLeslie1: 4:29pm
Typical Ghanian; petty thieves.
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by b3llo(m): 4:31pm
Detain the tout
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Koolking(m): 4:31pm
Come on, why not recover your cloths and send the cocky man away. It's not worth it involving the Police. Nigerian Police complicates simple domestic issues.
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by asatemple(f): 4:31pm
Such a loving and caring husband, it's well
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by seunsola2411(m): 4:33pm
honestly speaking love is what we lack in Nigeria,which of them did not use the help of someone to get one thing or the other.as for d madam maybe she seduced d driver who didn't agree
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by ceejay80s(m): 4:39pm
if the driver took the clothes and sold them,It's stealing but the fact he took the clothes and he did t hide them ,his family were wearing it freely shows he is innocent but guilty by taking it without permission
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Ohamzee: 4:39pm
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by ekems2017(f): 4:42pm
Accepted he did wrong. But she wouldn't have involved the police. She would have cautioned him. This man has worked with them for a long time.
Caliph69:
|Re: Police Arrest Driver For Stealing Madam’s Used Clothes For Wife by Giddyperson: 4:50pm
ekems2017:I don't understand this kind of reasoning. A thief is a thief, remove your eyes from what does not belong to you.
Can't believe half the comments are supporting this thief, just because his boss decided to do the right thing and take him to court. If he took to jungle justice nko.
