|Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by zoba88: 6:49pm
PRESS BRIEFING
PARADE OF SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNFORTUNATE CLASHES, DISTURBANCE OF PUBLIC PEACE AND MAYHEM THAT OCCURRED IN ILE-IFE, OSUN STATE ON THE 8TH OF MARCH, 2017 WHICH RESULTED IN THE LOSS OF SO MANY INNOCENT LIVES AND PROPERTIES WORTH MILLIONS OF NAIRA DESTROYED.
It will be recalled that consequent on the unfortunate clashes, disturbance of public peace and mayhem that occurred in Ile-Ife, Osun State on the 8th of March, 2017 which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, destruction of properties worth Millions of Naira, and the need to put an end to the crisis, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, deployed Police Special Intervention Force, comprising Five (5) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF specially trained Anti Riot Policemen), Five (5) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of EOD, Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), with their Headquarters in Ile-Ife, led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
2. The operations covered the entire Ile-Ife and environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State, and was successfully executed leading to the arrest, detention and investigation of thirty eight (38) suspects out of which Twenty (20) suspects were found culpable for direct and indirect participation in the killing of innocent people, maiming and destruction of properties of the victims worth millions of naira, they will be prosecuted on completion of investigation, while the remaining eighteen (18) suspects have been released unconditionally for lack of prima facie evidence against them yet ( Find attached list of the suspects to be prosecuted and those released unconditionally).
3. Brief facts: On Tuesday, 7th March 2017 at about 2010hrs, one Alh. Nasiru Abdul Magaji ‘m’ of no. 50, Sabo Street, Ile-Ife, Osun State reported at Moore Police Station that one Oba Ademola Ademiluyi ‘m, the Lawarikan of Apoje land, one ELUWOLE Akeem ‘m’ (a.k.a Escort) and Kuburat wife of ELUWOLE Akeem ‘Escort’ all of Ile-Ife, brought some hoodlums with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons to attack the Hausas resident at Sabo area of Ile Ife over a fight between one Abubakar Mohammed ‘m’ of Sabo and Kuburat the wife of ELUWOLE Akeem ‘Escort’. The affray which arose from an altercation between the said Kuburat and Mohammed, was amicably settled on Monday, 6th March 2017.
4. Based on the report at the Moore Police Station, a case of conduct likely to cause breach of peace was made against the duo of Kuburat and Mohammed and on getting to the scene; the Police team met two groups comprising the Hausas and the Yorubas throwing stones at each other. The riotous groups were dispersed and calm was restored. The responding Police teams maintained presence at Sabo area of Ile Ife up till the next day. Unexpectedly, on Wednesday 8th March, 2017, the peace of the area was shattered with the eruption of crisis that led to the gruesome killings of forty-six (46) people. A total of ninety-six (96) other persons were taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) out of which eighty one (81) of them were treated and discharged, while Fifteen (15) of the victims are still on admission receiving treatment.
5. The Special Intervention Force deployed to quell the crisis did not engage in indiscriminate arrests as being reported in some media but worked on actionable intelligence and other information gathered during and after the crisis. And that is why eighteen (18) suspects found not to be involved in the crisis were released unconditionally.
6. Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force still on ground in Ile Ife and other flash points in Osun State in the discharge of their responsibilities, and propagate peace, demonstrate love, and tolerance to promote harmonious coexistence with their brothers and fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political inclinations and differences.
7. The Inspector General of Police hereby assures the good people and communities of Ile-Ife and other parts of the state of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties and enjoins them to be law abiding and give a chance for peace to prevail.
CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD
Force Public Relations Officers
Force Headquarters
Abuja.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/police-parade-suspects-responsible-for.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Nne5(f): 6:53pm
kul
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by mightyhazel: 6:53pm
I long to see that day when the fulani herdsmen that exact carnage on numerous communities in the southern and middlebeltan nigeria will be arrested and paraded just like these men up there.
85 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by omofunaab(m): 6:56pm
How i wish the Nigerian police were active like this when madam Bridget and madam Eunice were slaughtered in Kano and abuja.
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Kathmandu(f): 7:02pm
You will see how Yorubas will be hounded in jail while Fulani herdsmen are terrorising and killing people without a single prosecution.
Yorubas should wake up and stop this hausa fulani marriage
75 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by ezugegere(m): 7:03pm
When will they arrest the killer Fulani herdsmen?
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Young03: 7:11pm
Guess wat
God bless naija police for this
send them to kirikiri
5 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by PenisCaP: 7:18pm
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by blogbloke: 9:14pm
Let peace reign in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by slurryeye: 9:14pm
This is good....Arrest and interrogate the idiots that started the mayhem. Jail anyone of them found guilty, and allow peace to reign
4 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Thisboysef(m): 9:14pm
Where did i put dat my last f*ck sef? Cuz i dnt have any to give!
1 Like
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by HomesOfLife(m): 9:15pm
There is no justification for taking another man's life. I hope they are duly prosecuted in the same measure if found guilty.
2 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 9:15pm
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by dragonking3: 9:15pm
When will the police release the photos of the Fulani herdsmen that have killed thousands of innocent people?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by ichommy(m): 9:15pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Franzinni: 9:15pm
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by pacoson: 9:15pm
Afonja and Nde Aboki
17 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by IJOBA2: 9:15pm
KUBURAT MUSLIMS SHA
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Joromi1: 9:16pm
Naija police and their medicine after death. Why couldn't they arrest them during the clash?
3 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Abeyjide: 9:16pm
police and their conspiracy .if na north,it will take them years to arrest suspects.
1 Like
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by yourexcellency: 9:17pm
lies. if hausas think they can misbehave because Buhari is in power, YORUBAS will teach them lessons they will never forget.
8 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by akigbemaru: 9:17pm
Yoruba suspects in killing of Hausa folks.
4 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by sod09(m): 9:17pm
see there afonja head
7 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by lordsharks(m): 9:17pm
The Afonjas
1 Like
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by UnknownT: 9:17pm
I hope they have their own "SEN. KWAKWANSO" to bail them? The man who goes about bailing arrested miscreants. Welcome to Banana Republic of Nigeria
8 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 9:18pm
Na them brodas
18 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by ProudlyAfonja: 9:18pm
hmm
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by amdoyin82(m): 9:19pm
Young03:kuje will be better so that they can meet with onikuje of kuje prison.
2 Likes
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by maclatunji: 9:20pm
I think the Ooni has done well to keep the peace. Some mindless and vile people will want violence to continue. Hopefully, they will not succeed Godwilling.
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 9:20pm
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:21pm
If na for una to dey shout ipob and Biafra for NL, una go get the strength. Now to defend una home be wahala now.
Afonjas be like arsenal, una go open mouth they criticize another person meanwhile anybody fit storm una house thrash una with full confidence.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suspects Responsible For Hausa-Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Paraded By Police (Pics) by chukwuibuipob: 9:21pm
.
