₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,544 members, 3,429,967 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction (13130 Views)
BBNaija: Bally Sucks Ese's Boobs / Bally And Tboss Insulted Themselves & Almost Fought On BBNaija Last Night / Gifty Romancing Bassey, Male Housemate On Big Brother Naija (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by metroblogger: 7:02pm
This week nomination Monday was different from the previous ones as Biggie told housemates that the Ultimate head of house, Efe will only pick those that will be on eviction list this week, the housemates begged Efe not to put them up for nomination. Efe nominated Tboss, Debbie Rise, Bally and Bassey.
Biggie finally announced that Bally, Bassey, Tboss and Debbi Rise are up for possible eviction this week.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/tboss-bally-bassey-debbi-rise-bbnaija.html
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by marltech: 7:07pm
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Nne5(f): 7:08pm
The good thing about this sometimes annoying bbn updates is even though I've never watched the show,I know a little of what's happening there.
Just reading through comments on nl gives me enough info.And nl comments are always on point.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by okenwa(m): 7:10pm
Tboss must go ooooo
I don cause commotion to make this thread last pages
22 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by IamAirforce1: 7:10pm
Tboss I dey fear for you
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by LAFO(f): 7:10pm
I feel for debbierise sha.
Last week it was debbierise and efe on my voting list
This week, na debbierise and..... of course NOT Tboss
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by BushBiafranBoy: 7:28pm
Basset will go.
Tboss second to last
Valley follows
Debby Rise will come first.
So many nominations made her stronger!!
Abeg where can I bet for this Big brother on Nairabet !!
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by ClassCaptain(m): 8:40pm
So I was bored, picked up the R to watch some shii on TV
My nigga was like hol up, let's see some 18+ on BB
My nigga smiling ,trying to make me see the sense there
Shii i be seeing. Make me realize ,, the end near
Boys dey subscribe to watch mandem compete 4 the 25 milli
Paired up with some hoe, but a g ain't expected to catch feelings
I could fuk real good, but can't touch a biatch under the sheet that ain't willing
And am like really, this poo shld be the definition of silly ...
Like hol up ...
Gotta play a game, deny my FAM for the doe
Fuk up , i pass the blame, Watch my friends turn into foes
Am a puppet , I am there to entertain
And do the people really feel me,I can't really ascertain
My people on the show get den free light, free clothes free water, free puss and even free food
Gonna say this one more time,gonna say it real good, real crude , anyone wasting time on this poo might actually be the real Fool !!!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by blessme2019: 8:40pm
Wetin come concern me
17 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Smellymouth: 8:41pm
Efe did well.. My love for him tripled again tonight.. We all know Bisola won't go if Efe picks her,. And haters will still turn around to say Efe is a betrayer..Efe is loyal, that's why his fans are loyal to him..
Why do I have a feeling that big brother change ultimate head of house benefits, because in my opinion there is nothing ultimate about putting Efe in hot spot of voting four of his housemates...
Anyways I don't care about peoples hate cos I will always vote for him.. #teamEfe
My kidney wan burst ooooooo....
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Sharon6(f): 8:41pm
Those must go. Set her lose to go and meet her private jets owners hitting on her.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by ednut1(m): 8:42pm
What is tboss
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Hades2016(m): 8:42pm
And so
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by masonkz(m): 8:42pm
I wonder if Bally has fans though.
14 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by naija2dabone(m): 8:42pm
#teamBally
8 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by prettythicksme(m): 8:43pm
Bally must stay,the rest can leave i dont care.
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Olami90: 8:44pm
With d method today,big brother actually put efe on d spot.He can't be blamed.
Any of bassey or beautiful mama T that is always hammering on being older should leave.
After Efe, debie-rise would be my next favourite. She only needs to be emotionally stronger, else she would be always be a prey.
.
BTW, mr Thin Tall Tony never reach naija or has he gone to meet his acclaimed dead family??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Jobabori(m): 8:44pm
Tboring should go please
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Preca(f): 8:44pm
Tboss come and be going...u know u had 14% last week
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Evaberry(f): 8:45pm
...
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Opiletool(m): 8:45pm
Who are they?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by ichommy(m): 8:45pm
Opiletool:
Fish Dealers from Togo.
Specialize In all kinds of Fish.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by jamex93(m): 8:45pm
Tboss start packing it's your turn to leave big brother's house
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by LAFO(f): 8:46pm
masonkz:
I think this is because he's never been nominated for possible eviction beffore
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by dadavivo: 8:46pm
Tboss is going nowhere
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by dadavivo: 8:46pm
Preca:see your face
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by HandsomeJude: 8:47pm
Hhf
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by Ayoswit(f): 8:47pm
It's getting more interesting
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by LAFO(f): 8:47pm
Opiletool:
New arsenal players
1 Like
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by dadavivo: 8:48pm
LAFO:with your N100?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss, Bassey, Bally And Debbi Rise Up For Possible Eviction by AyombosiOsun2018(m): 8:48pm
Truly, some @ d corridor of power also need eviction.
But...
Whatsapp Group For Anime/Cartoon Lovers! / Picture: Nat Geo Wild Cameraman Films A Boy As Live Python Wraps Around Him / Official Thread of Gulder Ultimate Search 6
Viewing this topic: Ace16(m), Switsmart(m), veraiyke(m), Etranshub(m), ayblack, phinedhe(f), vena92, silento(m), phemocheee(m), Sowl(m), xnsandrxns, Ojukwu24(m), jaymezzz(m), Adieza(m), koolcat, Tonytonex(m), Evicsholar(f), Emma4Jesu(m), ponti93(m), Megaflex(m), Lilyqueeny(f), Pedagogue, Jhayjay(m), Loboski, justbeenpaid(m), olorunwa90(m), notI, Elsquidme(m), mutalib24, EmyPapis(m), Dannyset(m), viickerz(m), linusbnn(m), nanauju(f), Oyinda32(m), Chyko4spe(m), Toluwarni(m), sheftyxz(m), samdeco69, chukxy, teshyberry(f), 2pacamarushakur(m), freezy(m), Crafts(m), ppaulfx, teebillz, okeyximo(m), kingmekus(m), Bashiruelemu, DonLo, IamAkinzy, coolxpat(m), timokoko(f), getty02, sosexy111, omoasero(m), onwards, Exclusivebae, val4sure(m), Dyz7(m), elkarim05(m), lk1234, sheddo619(m), alexdrey(m), jhidey08(m), GeneralJyds, tomisinobm(m), realnas(m), bada007(m), douglasposh(m), ajoskele(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6