Biggie finally announced that Bally, Bassey, Tboss and Debbi Rise are up for possible eviction this week.



The good thing about this sometimes annoying bbn updates is even though I've never watched the show,I know a little of what's happening there.



Just reading through comments on nl gives me enough info.And nl comments are always on point. 33 Likes 1 Share

Tboss must go ooooo















I don cause commotion to make this thread last pages 22 Likes

Tboss I dey fear for you 3 Likes 1 Share

I feel for debbierise sha.







Last week it was debbierise and efe on my voting list











This week, na debbierise and..... of course NOT Tboss 4 Likes 1 Share

Basset will go.



Tboss second to last



Valley follows



Debby Rise will come first.



So many nominations made her stronger!!



Abeg where can I bet for this Big brother on Nairabet !! 6 Likes





My nigga was like hol up, let's see some 18+ on BB



My nigga smiling ,trying to make me see the sense there



Shii i be seeing. Make me realize ,, the end near



Boys dey subscribe to watch mandem compete 4 the 25 milli



Paired up with some hoe, but a g ain't expected to catch feelings



I could fuk real good, but can't touch a biatch under the sheet that ain't willing



And am like really, this poo shld be the definition of silly ...



Like hol up ...



Gotta play a game, deny my FAM for the doe



Fuk up , i pass the blame, Watch my friends turn into foes



Am a puppet , I am there to entertain



And do the people really feel me,I can't really ascertain





My people on the show get den free light, free clothes free water, free puss and even free food



Gonna say this one more time,gonna say it real good, real crude , anyone wasting time on this poo might actually be the real Fool !!!



Wetin come concern me 17 Likes

Efe did well.. My love for him tripled again tonight.. We all know Bisola won't go if Efe picks her,. And haters will still turn around to say Efe is a betrayer..Efe is loyal, that's why his fans are loyal to him..

Why do I have a feeling that big brother change ultimate head of house benefits, because in my opinion there is nothing ultimate about putting Efe in hot spot of voting four of his housemates...



Anyways I don't care about peoples hate cos I will always vote for him.. #teamEfe



My kidney wan burst ooooooo.... 36 Likes 2 Shares

Those must go. Set her lose to go and meet her private jets owners hitting on her.







What is tboss 1 Like

And so

I wonder if Bally has fans though. 14 Likes

#teamBally 8 Likes

Bally must stay,the rest can leave i dont care. 6 Likes

With d method today,big brother actually put efe on d spot.He can't be blamed.



Any of bassey or beautiful mama T that is always hammering on being older should leave.



After Efe, debie-rise would be my next favourite. She only needs to be emotionally stronger, else she would be always be a prey.



Tboring should go please 2 Likes

Tboss come and be going...u know u had 14% last week 2 Likes

Who are they? 1 Like

Opiletool:

Who are they?



Fish Dealers from Togo.



Tboss start packing it's your turn to leave big brother's house 1 Like 1 Share

masonkz:

I wonder if Bally has fans though.

Tboss is going nowhere 4 Likes 2 Shares

Preca:

Tboss come and be going see your face see your face 1 Like

It's getting more interesting

Opiletool:

Who are they?

New arsenal players New arsenal players 1 Like

LAFO:

I feel for debbierise sha.







Last week it was debbierise and efe on my voting list











This week, na debbierise and..... of course NOT Tboss with your N100? with your N100? 9 Likes 1 Share