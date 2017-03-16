₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:02pm
According to David who shared the news,Chukwu Kennedy,the boy pictured below was stabbed to death in his home town Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State because of a memory card.The deceased was supposed to turn 17 on the 18th of August 20.He is the kid brother of Akwa Utd defender, Ariwachukwu Emmanuel
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/16-year-old-boy-stabbed-to-death-in-imo.html?m=1
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Nne5(f): 8:03pm
rip
Just 'common' M card.Very sad!
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Speedyconnect13: 8:06pm
The person that stabbed should be arrested so that he will spend his life behind bars.
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 8:17pm
Not the memory card but the blood-thirsty demon that came in.
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:19pm
A memory card that may even be carrying a virus!
When I see people argue over unnecessary things, I run away like...
Ko ju ma ri Ibi, gbogbo ara lo'gun e
3 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:20pm
Surprisingly, people have been killed over things worth less than a memory card. I know people who have been killed for not saying 'sorry'.
But in cases like this it's hard to tell, because it's still somewhat unfathomable that one human could kill another at all, not to talk of over something as trivial as this.
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by meeky007(m): 8:24pm
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:31pm
Nne5:What do you expect Nnem when all they see on facebook, twitter and nairaland are pictures of murdered people.
Life is not worth anything in Nigeria Now
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Jetleeee: 8:50pm
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 10:07pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by dealup: 10:07pm
Nne5:
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by odimbannamdi(m): 10:08pm
Imo state, the home of institutions whose students peddle cultism that has also spread into the streets and has infected little kids around.
At the slightest provocation, they bare weapons, ready to launch out.
RIP bro.
RIP bro.
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by kwyllancy: 10:09pm
Oh what a cruel world!!!
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Thisboysef(m): 10:09pm
La comment la out
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by sabi99(m): 10:10pm
Jesus please have mercy on us and on the whole world
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by mrgreen4real(m): 10:10pm
If Igbo man no kill his broda for money ritual, it would be for another thing.
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by joshboss(m): 10:11pm
Rip!!! Hw many gb is d memory card sef??
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 10:11pm
No details, what happened
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by ymdo(m): 10:12pm
jut when somebody is feeling fly with drone pictures
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by oseka101(m): 10:12pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Nusaf: 10:14pm
Hahahahahahahahaha
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 10:14pm
quite sketchy....
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Caris77(f): 10:15pm
Hmmm, too bad. Rip
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by chukkystar(m): 10:16pm
3 minute anger, permanent regret
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Boy Stabbed To Death In Imo Because Of Memory Card (Photos) by Codes151(m): 10:16pm
Afronja wrote "hardluck and rip" smh
(0) (Reply)
