Source: According to David who shared the news,Chukwu Kennedy,the boy pictured below was stabbed to death in his home town Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State because of a memory card.The deceased was supposed to turn 17 on the 18th of August 20.He is the kid brother of Akwa Utd defender, Ariwachukwu EmmanuelSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/16-year-old-boy-stabbed-to-death-in-imo.html?m=1

rip



Just 'common' M card.Very sad!

The person that stabbed should be arrested so that he will spend his life behind bars. 1 Like

Not the memory card but the blood-thirsty demon that came in.







When I see people argue over unnecessary things, I run away like...





Ko ju ma ri Ibi, gbogbo ara lo'gun e A memory card that may even be carrying a virus!When I see people argue over unnecessary things, I run away like...Ko ju ma ri Ibi, gbogbo ara lo'gun e 3 Likes

Surprisingly, people have been killed over things worth less than a memory card. I know people who have been killed for not saying 'sorry'.



But in cases like this it's hard to tell, because it's still somewhat unfathomable that one human could kill another at all, not to talk of over something as trivial as this.

Life is not worth anything in Nigeria Now What do you expect Nnem when all they see on facebook, twitter and nairaland are pictures of murdered people.Life is not worth anything in Nigeria Now

Imo state, the home of institutions whose students peddle cultism that has also spread into the streets and has infected little kids around.



At the slightest provocation, they bare weapons, ready to launch out.



RIP bro.



Oh what a cruel world!!!

Jesus please have mercy on us and on the whole world

If Igbo man no kill his broda for money ritual, it would be for another thing.

Rip!!! Hw many gb is d memory card sef??

No details, what happened

jut when somebody is feeling fly with drone pictures

quite sketchy....

Hmmm, too bad. Rip

3 minute anger, permanent regret