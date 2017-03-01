₦airaland Forum

Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics)

Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:25pm
Unknown gunmen stormed and attacked Zaki-Biam, a community in Benue state this evening. According to Prince Tyodoo Livinus who shared the gruesome photos, the hoodlums are suspected to be from the same state as they killed innocent residents in cold blood both old and young. See photos below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/unknown-gunmen-storm-benue-community.html

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:25pm
more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/unknown-gunmen-storm-benue-community.html

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Kondomatic(m): 8:27pm
dainformant:
Pictures from the Zaki-Biam carnage this evening by unknown gunmen believe to be Tiv guys who have declared war against the Government.
Are these people that they murdered the government?

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by anotherydz(m): 8:27pm
There should be Fulanicide. They act this way.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Nne5(f): 8:29pm
jeez
Op add graphic pics please.
Rip.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:31pm
very unfortunate
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Thorhammer(m): 8:33pm
Benue ,Benue ,Benue.... Unknown gunmen, from where? The governor is there playing politics with people's life. He disarm his people through the so called amnesty program.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Pieromania: 8:55pm
bt Benue ppl and Kaduna south are too dull to my liking.They keep allowing themselves to be used for testimony by this maurading fulanis without constituting avenues for self defence.Pathetic

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by swizken89: 9:10pm
Very bad RIP
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:13pm
I weep for lord luggard's experiment angry angry

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by FX2BROWN: 9:29pm
There is an underground plan to exterminate a certain group of people in Benue, Plateau and some other states. If no action is taken, 'That group', would take over Nigeria.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by SNIPER123: 9:58pm
cool embarassed
Nobody will be arrested here.
But they have arrested some folks in Osun.
One Nigeria indeed.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Deivid10(m): 9:59pm
This thing is becoming something else.

The Govt need to wake up to her responsibilities..... Otherwise there would be no one left to govern.
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by chiedu7: 9:59pm
Fulani Herdsmen
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Cladez(m): 10:00pm
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:00pm
I hope police will soon parade the perpetrators


RIP to the dead
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by hammerF: 10:01pm
BUHARI IS BACK AND THE ARMED MEN ARE CERTAINLY MEMBERS OF NIGERIA ARMY, THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THEY HAVE MURDERED THOSE PEOPLE.


SEE LINK FROM BBC BELOW


http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/programmes/from_our_own_correspondent/1634356.stm



The death of a Nigerian village
Mother and children sleeping on a schoolhouse floor
The army's destruction has left villagers homeless
When 19 Nigerian soldiers were abducted and killed by a local militia group, the army retaliated by killing over 200 unarmed civilians. The BBC's Dan Isaacs witnessed the aftermath.
I have tried, honestly, in the two months I've been here, to find good news stories to tell about Nigeria. But sometimes I despair.

It was Tuesday last week, and I was settling down for a difficult night with our young daughter.

She had been diagnosed that day with malaria. She was hot and sweaty and refusing to take her medicine. It is difficult to convince a three-year-old that a liquid that tastes so disgusting is going to make you better.

The phone rang from London. Could I check out reports coming in of a series of army raids on villages in central Nigeria in which hundreds of people were said to have been killed?


What I saw was appalling and I hope never to see such a thing again

I drew a deep breath. I didn't need this. I had been on the road chasing violence across the country for the past eight weeks, and - with a sick daughter at home - this was not the time to be setting off once again.

But the scale of the violence this time, and the fact that Nigerian soldiers had apparently rounded up and killed unarmed villagers was too disturbing to ignore. I decided to go.

Nigeria is a big country. Our destination, the town of Zaki Biam was many many hours drive away down a dusty, back-breaking road. One of those roads that starts off so well - luring you into a false sense of optimism - then progressively degenerates into ever larger potholes, until there is more hole than road.

The first signs that anything was seriously amiss as we approached Zaki Biam, were the people walking along the roadside. First we saw just a few walking away from the town, then the trickle became a flood. Hundreds - thousands - of people were on the move. Carrying their belongings on their heads, clutching bags, suitcases, electric fans and mattresses.

Devastation

And then we saw the first of the destruction. Village huts by the side of the road, gutted by fire. Every single structure was destroyed. There were more and more as we approached the town, until we arrived in the town itself.

I don't know if I can adequately describe the scene. I feel I ought to be an objective, dispassionate eyewitness to the horror. But it doesn't feel right.

What I saw was appalling and I hope never to see such a thing again during my time here.

I'll start with the easy part. Until last week, Zaki Biam was a thriving market town.

The biggest yam market in Nigeria, in fact. On the day the army arrived men, women and children would have been bustling and laughing in the town centre, buying and selling - well, yams.
Dead victim's arm
The bodies were left for reporters to see

Then the soldiers came in trucks and stopped at the market. They jumped off the back of the vehicles, cocked their guns and started shooting.

Now, I've spoken to eyewitnesses. I've asked the questions. Did the soldiers say anything first? Was there any fighting going on in the town? Did they appear to be hunting down militia leaders? And the answers I got to each of these questions, every time, was no. They just rolled into town and started shooting.

I didn't need to be told the result of this attack. As we stood there and talked in the scorching heat of the mid-afternoon, bodies lay on the ground around us. Decaying corpses covered in flies. Left there I suppose, so the full horror would be there for all to see.

But that is not all. Once the soldiers had finished killing, they got out the heavy guns and fired at the buildings. Those that didn't fall, they torched with petrol.

And across the town, every house, every shop, every office...every single building has been destroyed by fire. That night, the glow from the fires would have been seen for miles around - and people that had fled into the bush would have watched - perhaps silently - as Zaki Biam burned.

Silent witnesses

As I set up my satellite dish to broadcast the scenes I was witnessing, a small silent crowd gathered around me.

People who had been hiding, scared as to who we were, slowly emerged into the street.

This was their terrible story and they wanted the outside world to know what had happened in Zaki Biam when the army came and destroyed their lives.

This is a strange and beautiful country, made up of many different worlds


The army chief of staff in Abuja says his men were not responsible for these atrocities. The president has not condemned them - indeed he says that soldiers are trained to kill and that is what Nigerians should expect when they are deployed.

The attitude seems to be that the Tiv people of Zaki Biam have been taught a collective and justified lesson for the murder of the 19 soldiers nearby, in circumstances that have yet to be fully explained.

This is a strange and beautiful country, made up of many different worlds.

Back in Lagos, my daughter is now fully recovered from her mild bout of malaria and is happily bouncing around the flat in Lagos with her baby sister. It was, I must say, very good to get home.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by kimbra(f): 10:01pm
Nigeria which way?...The government of Benue State should wake from their slumber.

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by lazsnaira(m): 10:01pm
..
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:01pm
Na wa ooo rip to the dead so sad.
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by toluwalopsy(f): 10:02pm
Jesus christ! cry

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by waterhouse071(m): 10:02pm
The Federal Government needs to declare a state of emergency in Benue State

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Antoeni(m): 10:02pm
The heart of man is desperately wicked ,lawlessness everywhere,if we can't live together as one in dis country,then let's go our separate ways,
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by FearFactor1: 10:02pm
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by wunmi590(m): 10:02pm
God would judge you all, one by one for your bad deed

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dealup: 10:02pm
swizken89:
Very bad RIP
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by enigmagu1(m): 10:03pm
Na wao! What kind of country is this for Christ sake? Seriously I am tired of this country..

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by sean1000x: 10:03pm
Benue people with all due respect...WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE? Are they men in Benue? Are you people okay? Can't you see why IPOB is fighting to separate themselves from Hausa-Fulani and their minion Yorubaas.. to STOP THIS EVIL YOU SEE HAPPENING IN YOUR LAND. They have been killing you people since 3-4 yrs ago and no security arrangement made to stop it, nor arrest of the perpetrators. Don't you know they are trying to exterminate you people? You don't have to be part of Biafraa, the goal is to separate from this wicked country and you form your own country with some other states in the middle belt. Security pact can be signed the Republic of Biafraa to protect your country against Fulani Invasion. Trust Biafraans...we will deal with any idiotss that dare encroach on Biafraa land and allies. What Israel is doing to Arab countries will be a child's play to what we will do to Arewa and Oduduwa if they misbehave. You can't be suffering like this and government is not doing anything to help you! Benue people...WAKE UP!
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by elotajohn1(m): 10:03pm
Nigeria is expired, Luggard united People of different lifestyles and cultures, clamoring for One Nigeria is just for satisfaction of our politicians not for the people. Am once against agitation for Igbo State Buh now I clearly understand what my brothers meant. Nigeria need to be divided

Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by hammerF: 10:04pm
MY ONLY JOY IS THAT BUHARI DONT KNOW HIS FAITH AND THAT OF HIS FAMILY WITH ALL THIS INNOCENT PEOPLE THAT HE IS KILLING.
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 10:04pm
Pieromania:
bt Benue ppl and Kaduna south are too dull to my liking.They keep allowing themselves to be used for testimony by this maurading fulanis without constituting avenues for self defence.Pathetic

Read again.

The suspected assailants are believed to be from Benue in other words this is a communal war.
Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Markikus: 10:04pm
No hope for this country again undecided

