|Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:25pm
Unknown gunmen stormed and attacked Zaki-Biam, a community in Benue state this evening. According to Prince Tyodoo Livinus who shared the gruesome photos, the hoodlums are suspected to be from the same state as they killed innocent residents in cold blood both old and young. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/unknown-gunmen-storm-benue-community.html
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Kondomatic(m): 8:27pm
dainformant:Are these people that they murdered the government?
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by anotherydz(m): 8:27pm
There should be Fulanicide. They act this way.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Nne5(f): 8:29pm
jeez
Op add graphic pics please.
Rip.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:31pm
very unfortunate
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Thorhammer(m): 8:33pm
Benue ,Benue ,Benue.... Unknown gunmen, from where? The governor is there playing politics with people's life. He disarm his people through the so called amnesty program.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Pieromania: 8:55pm
bt Benue ppl and Kaduna south are too dull to my liking.They keep allowing themselves to be used for testimony by this maurading fulanis without constituting avenues for self defence.Pathetic
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by swizken89: 9:10pm
Very bad RIP
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:13pm
I weep for lord luggard's experiment
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by FX2BROWN: 9:29pm
There is an underground plan to exterminate a certain group of people in Benue, Plateau and some other states. If no action is taken, 'That group', would take over Nigeria.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by SNIPER123: 9:58pm
Nobody will be arrested here.
But they have arrested some folks in Osun.
One Nigeria indeed.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Deivid10(m): 9:59pm
This thing is becoming something else.
The Govt need to wake up to her responsibilities..... Otherwise there would be no one left to govern.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by chiedu7: 9:59pm
Fulani Herdsmen
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Cladez(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:00pm
I hope police will soon parade the perpetrators
RIP to the dead
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by hammerF: 10:01pm
BUHARI IS BACK AND THE ARMED MEN ARE CERTAINLY MEMBERS OF NIGERIA ARMY, THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THEY HAVE MURDERED THOSE PEOPLE.
SEE LINK FROM BBC BELOW
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/programmes/from_our_own_correspondent/1634356.stm
The death of a Nigerian village
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by kimbra(f): 10:01pm
Nigeria which way?...The government of Benue State should wake from their slumber.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by lazsnaira(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:01pm
Na wa ooo rip to the dead so sad.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by toluwalopsy(f): 10:02pm
Jesus christ!
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by waterhouse071(m): 10:02pm
The Federal Government needs to declare a state of emergency in Benue State
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Antoeni(m): 10:02pm
The heart of man is desperately wicked ,lawlessness everywhere,if we can't live together as one in dis country,then let's go our separate ways,
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by FearFactor1: 10:02pm
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by wunmi590(m): 10:02pm
God would judge you all, one by one for your bad deed
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by dealup: 10:02pm
swizken89:
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by enigmagu1(m): 10:03pm
Na wao! What kind of country is this for Christ sake? Seriously I am tired of this country..
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by sean1000x: 10:03pm
Benue people with all due respect...WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE? Are they men in Benue? Are you people okay? Can't you see why IPOB is fighting to separate themselves from Hausa-Fulani and their minion Yorubaas.. to STOP THIS EVIL YOU SEE HAPPENING IN YOUR LAND. They have been killing you people since 3-4 yrs ago and no security arrangement made to stop it, nor arrest of the perpetrators. Don't you know they are trying to exterminate you people? You don't have to be part of Biafraa, the goal is to separate from this wicked country and you form your own country with some other states in the middle belt. Security pact can be signed the Republic of Biafraa to protect your country against Fulani Invasion. Trust Biafraans...we will deal with any idiotss that dare encroach on Biafraa land and allies. What Israel is doing to Arab countries will be a child's play to what we will do to Arewa and Oduduwa if they misbehave. You can't be suffering like this and government is not doing anything to help you! Benue people...WAKE UP!
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by elotajohn1(m): 10:03pm
Nigeria is expired, Luggard united People of different lifestyles and cultures, clamoring for One Nigeria is just for satisfaction of our politicians not for the people. Am once against agitation for Igbo State Buh now I clearly understand what my brothers meant. Nigeria need to be divided
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by hammerF: 10:04pm
MY ONLY JOY IS THAT BUHARI DONT KNOW HIS FAITH AND THAT OF HIS FAMILY WITH ALL THIS INNOCENT PEOPLE THAT HE IS KILLING.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 10:04pm
Pieromania:
Read again.
The suspected assailants are believed to be from Benue in other words this is a communal war.
|Re: Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill Many Residents In Cold Blood (Graphic Pics) by Markikus: 10:04pm
No hope for this country again
