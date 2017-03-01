Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) (4272 Views)

https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1850149321895352&id=1397373060506316&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1850149321895352%3Atl_objid.1850149321895352%3Athid.1397373060506316%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1491029999%3A3012984087808873098 According to APC London,below are photos of ex-Chief of Staff AVM Amosu’s £2M POSH MANSION!The mansion allegedly consists of 6 massive bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 recipients and cinema 1 Share





Ps-Sometimes i wonder how the mind of a typical Nigerian works, how can you deprive so many people of what is rightfully theirs and wallow in 'extreme' luxury? I remember the biggest amount i stole from my mum as a teenager was 5k and although it was quite a huge sum back then, my conscience didnt allow me enjoy the money .............i wonder what the 'commander-in-chief' was doing when all this was going on..........Ps-Sometimes i wonder how the mind of a typical Nigerian works, how can you deprive so many people of what is rightfully theirs and wallow in 'extreme' luxury? I remember the biggest amount i stole from my mum as a teenager was 5k and although it was quite a huge sum back then, my conscience didnt allow me enjoy the money 4 Likes



£2 million? (..ie more than a billion Naira ). Not befitting of a mansion, from the exterior pics. There are many more beautiful houses here in 9ja that cost much less. To think of a myriad of ways that money could've bettered the lot of Nigerians? ..a typical case of "Money miss road"! A huge waste of "Stolen" resources!£2 million? (..ie more than a billion Naira ). Not befitting of a mansion, from the exterior pics. There are many more beautiful houses here in 9ja that cost much less. To think of a myriad of ways that money could've bettered the lot of Nigerians? ..a typical case of "Money miss road"! 6 Likes

Pa Bubu,may u live long.This ppl nearly crippled us 2 Likes

Game of thieves 1 Like

You dey Whistle blow for your mind? Oya goan take your 5% of the building. 2 Likes

Jezzzzzzzzz...these guys are heartless. Nigeria is a country in a deep mess 2 Likes

so y ar u tellin us abt his mansion....make we fry beans shey? 1 Like

Heartless being



Some miscreants are sleeping in corner shop



Will be supporting this miscreants 1 Like 1 Share

Spotted Spotted 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Spotted Bmc chairman...what ar u spottin......u get work so? Bmc chairman...what ar u spottin......u get work so? 2 Likes

Yet, some people still wonder why one dollar is about 500 naira. I think we should all ask Goatluck Jonathan what he was doing while the nation's treasury was being looted by his friends. Yet, some people still wonder why one dollar is about 500 naira. I think we should all ask Goatluck Jonathan what he was doing while the nation's treasury was being looted by his friends. 2 Likes

A disgrace to the Yoruba race 2 Likes 1 Share

When you hear a whirring sound



Converter is faulty When you hear a whirring soundConverter is faulty

Supported by the red soil rogues Supported by the red soil rogues

..

who cone dey live for the house?

Architecture in the UK tends not to be particularly charming or innovative, especially when it comes to homes.



Most of their houses are drab and outwardly retrogressive. Architecture in the UK tends not to be particularly charming or innovative, especially when it comes to homes.Most of their houses are drab and outwardly retrogressive. 1 Like

All u looters ur mansions are ready in d hottest part of hell

so a random pix online was jist tagged to someone and no one is asking about the authenticitt of the story







or BMC london branch has decided to cnfuse.their zombies 2 Likes 1 Share

Vanity upon vanity all is vanity. Hope he takes every thing he and his children has to stolen to hell! !!

Sadly, an average British can not even afford this. We just go to other people's country to outdo things and waste money.

Just ask the man how many times he has slept in the house, you will surely be disappointed 1 Like

Money most be made, money is money wether go or bad

....and some houses in London can be so dull. Me to buy this thing in the picture for £2m, no way, naa lie.



TUFIAKWA!

They are all thieves

All politicians