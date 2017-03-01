₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,544 members, 3,429,968 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) (4272 Views)
Adesola Amosu Returns N2.3bn To FG / Adesola Amosu Detained By EFCC Over Arms Procurement / Adesola Amosu Declares War On South-south Militants,Orders Air Bombing Of Creeks (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by jonhemma11: 8:32pm
According to APC London,below are photos of ex-Chief of Staff AVM Amosu’s £2M POSH MANSION!The mansion allegedly consists of 6 massive bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 recipients and cinema
https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1850149321895352&id=1397373060506316&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1850149321895352%3Atl_objid.1850149321895352%3Athid.1397373060506316%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1491029999%3A3012984087808873098
1 Share
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by jonhemma11: 8:32pm
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by soberdrunk(m): 8:33pm
.............i wonder what the 'commander-in-chief' was doing when all this was going on..........
Ps-Sometimes i wonder how the mind of a typical Nigerian works, how can you deprive so many people of what is rightfully theirs and wallow in 'extreme' luxury? I remember the biggest amount i stole from my mum as a teenager was 5k and although it was quite a huge sum back then, my conscience didnt allow me enjoy the money
4 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Day169: 8:35pm
A huge waste of "Stolen" resources!
£2 million? (..ie more than a billion Naira ). Not befitting of a mansion, from the exterior pics. There are many more beautiful houses here in 9ja that cost much less. To think of a myriad of ways that money could've bettered the lot of Nigerians? ..a typical case of "Money miss road"!
6 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Pieromania: 8:38pm
Pa Bubu,may u live long.This ppl nearly crippled us
2 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by emeijeh(m): 8:39pm
Game of thieves
1 Like
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by anotherydz(m): 8:39pm
You dey Whistle blow for your mind? Oya goan take your 5% of the building.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Bishop000(m): 8:39pm
Jezzzzzzzzz...these guys are heartless. Nigeria is a country in a deep mess
2 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Samirana360(m): 8:40pm
so y ar u tellin us abt his mansion....make we fry beans shey?
1 Like
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by sarrki(m): 8:41pm
Heartless being
Some miscreants are sleeping in corner shop
Will be supporting this miscreants
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by sarrki(m): 8:41pm
Samirana360:
Spotted
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Samirana360(m): 8:54pm
sarrki:Bmc chairman...what ar u spottin......u get work so?
2 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by simpleseyi: 8:56pm
Day169:
Yet, some people still wonder why one dollar is about 500 naira. I think we should all ask Goatluck Jonathan what he was doing while the nation's treasury was being looted by his friends.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by madridguy(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by dolphinife: 9:03pm
A disgrace to the Yoruba race
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by sarrki(m): 9:17pm
dolphinife:
When you hear a whirring sound
Converter is faulty
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by sarrki(m): 9:18pm
dolphinife:
Supported by the red soil rogues
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by jonhemma11: 9:21pm
jonhemma11:More
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by odimbannamdi(m): 10:05pm
..
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by dealup: 10:06pm
Samirana360:
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by omenkaLives: 10:08pm
soberdrunk:
1 Like
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Young03: 10:08pm
who cone dey live for the house?
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by mmsen: 10:08pm
Day169:
Architecture in the UK tends not to be particularly charming or innovative, especially when it comes to homes.
Most of their houses are drab and outwardly retrogressive.
1 Like
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Antoeni(m): 10:10pm
All u looters ur mansions are ready in d hottest part of hell
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by rozayx5(m): 10:10pm
so a random pix online was jist tagged to someone and no one is asking about the authenticitt of the story
or BMC london branch has decided to cnfuse.their zombies
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by sammyj: 10:10pm
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity. Hope he takes every thing he and his children has to stolen to hell! !!
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by bjt(m): 10:12pm
Sadly, an average British can not even afford this. We just go to other people's country to outdo things and waste money.
Just ask the man how many times he has slept in the house, you will surely be disappointed
1 Like
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Thisboysef(m): 10:12pm
Money most be made, money is money wether go or bad
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by Btruth: 10:13pm
....and some houses in London can be so dull. Me to buy this thing in the picture for £2m, no way, naa lie.
TUFIAKWA!
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by ZombieTERROR: 10:13pm
They are all thieves
All politicians
|Re: Adesola Amosu's £2m Mansion In UK (Photos Shared By APC London) by stephleena(f): 10:14pm
amosu,omo oduduwa...
Jonathan Takes Early Lead / Breaking News: Gov. Akpabio Stops Robinson Uwak’s Documentary On AIT / Let Us Give Update On Status Of Ongoing Work On Lagos Ibadan Expressway
Viewing this topic: peeceelove2, ZombieTERROR, bugidon(m), JosefSoni, akzjazz, wawappl, ernie1234(m), Hueyreckless0007, LynForward, damayor001, livingimage(m), Yemiafo(m), Doyin2, jcflex(m), ZZ22, nwadiuko1(m), orobs93(m), Princelegacylemoha(m), MarianaTrench, Rawlings120(m), HCF(m), iosazee, abbey621(m), sinistermind(m), Longeaton, EsanEmmanuel(m), Onyema1(m), realGURU(f), Opeyemi5(m), jayteetomoh(m), veeceesynergy, jayblaze001(m), REIIGN(m), Donald1987, DepressedOne, eldav(m), Walphem(m), tobrinskilanski, creg90210(m), debbiepatola, olaide92(m), delawal(m), holaconley, Kingjames11(m), Forzap(m), adewale9050, nepapole(m), iconkid(m), Skyface92(m), itsMrIke(m), limitless777(m), fabulous80, areeo(m), PeterObi2019(m), Akinola2543(m), shortiespro, Physicist01, Jjamah(m), Ibkabasa(m), press005, ginggerxy, babsola35(m), mjbaba, barrybanbi, Ajasco222, talktotrippleu(m), ksticksz(m), Atouba, emperorgoke(m), ExplicitConnect(m), kaymart(m), cloudyskygrind(m), kropotkin2, freeborn76(m), ikp120(m), tunezvic(m), preciouscrown, 9ja4show, gabbytabby, gboly3190(m), aphixiano(m), initiate, 7Alexander(m), allbright(m), olajay86(m), joeluv, Geesarki(m), GreatEngineer(m), cmt1(m), onyfor, Virginkpekus(f), Miracle4Sure, Smarty345, oleb, awelekiti(m), Edmen(m), Phage(m), femzo(m), abinibility(m), zabuur, senator2b, Yorisb, shadelek(m), Tomjazzy2, untillionltd, Doctor0071(m), techgirlng(f) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21