₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,544 members, 3,429,967 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 10:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' (1785 Views)
See How A Nigerian Guy Disgraced A Lady Who Asked 4 10k After Sex(pics) / Blogger who exposed Maima Writes Iceprince. Maima is a runs girl / See How Iyabo Ojo And Faithia Balogun Look Like Before Fame And Money (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by henryanna36: 8:45pm
According to an event blogger Helen Ozor,she was disgraced/humiliated by actress Iyabo Ojo when she tried interviewing her at a wedding.She took to social media to share the news and wrote.....
'MY ENCOUNTER WITH NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS IYABO OJO AT A WEDDING - EVENT BLOGGER, HELEN OZOR
I remember getting an invite to attend Queen Ayo Balogun son's wedding (#jjginger17) some weeks back. At that time, I had wanted to shoot the first video for my YouTube channel #partymomentswithhelen and I was so excited. After interviewing a few vendors/guests during the reception, I walked up to Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams and requested for an interview. Faithia politely told me she doesn't grant interviews at parties (I bet she would have agreed if it were Ovation TV or Goldmynetv). Anyway, I was glad she wasn't rude to me. Meanwhile, it was my second time talking to her; First time was at BON Awards where she allowed me take a picture of her at the event and I had just started blogging then. Iyabo Ojo on the other hand, looked at me, collected my branded jotter where I had written my interview questions, she went through it, handed it over to me and turned her face away. This same Iyabo Ojo that I introduced myself to as a blogger in 2011 and she said 'pls what is a blog' I explained what a blog is, to her. I laugh anytime I remember what happened.
Truth is, at some point in your career, some people will treat you nice while others won't. Some will help you instantly just because they love your personality while you will chase and chase some people just to get something from them. Always remember that, It is your duty to keep pushing and never give up because you are responsible for whatever you make out of your life'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/my-encounter-with-nollywood-actress.html?m=1
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Preca(f): 8:48pm
O ni blogger...it is not by force
1 Like
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Nne5(f): 8:52pm
Preca:She shoulda been polite at least.
1 Like
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Larryfest(m): 8:57pm
Don't know the relevance of this story now..... No do me interview abi wahala dey der no
2 Likes
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by stephleena(f): 9:00pm
iyabo ojo..madam love-vendor,madam foursome.
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by stephleena(f): 9:01pm
iyabo ojo..madam love-vendor,madam foursome. I dash,you to the mod,wey ban me,help me break him balls.
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Perfecttouch(m): 9:04pm
I can swear with my left ball that one of the question is
THE RUMOUR ABOUT YOU SLEEPING WITH THE APOSTLE,IS IT TRUE?
Infact,if it was me, I will over humiliate the blogger with the way bloggers are now,
You will only say jack
What they will print will be
Jack Robinson
Jack Bauer
Jack daniels
Jack titanic
Jack Thomas
At the end they will now say,though we don't know the jack she meant,but u can choose from the options above.
Unprofessional set of people
5 Likes
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by dahunsy(m): 9:07pm
Coughs***clears throat# learn to respects peoples privacy.....iyabo ojo or not.
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Pieromania: 9:09pm
and u call her reaction a disgrace?Mtcheew!u get luck say,she no land u slap
1 Like
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Epositive(m): 9:17pm
Perfecttouch:
GBAM!!! zero chills
1 Like
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by osemoses1234(m): 9:24pm
Nah. By force ni abeg if u no get anytin to write go look bush....
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Agozie48(f): 9:26pm
She said she doesn't want an interview simple what is there? all these hungry bloggers should learn how to respect peoples privacy. I understand why the woman didn't want to give her the interview . these bloggers can turn whatever you said up side down just to sell the story .
1 Like
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by AuroraB(f): 9:58pm
Bia, blogger, wetin you write for your jotter wey she see abi you no reason am say you don pass boundary with those kweshuns? You still get mouth to complain
At least airforce 1 is a blogger from afar, reason he's not gotten his shove or konk
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by ednut1(m): 10:14pm
Who cares. Some bloggers no just get sense. How u go dey interview for party smh
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by gbegemaster(m): 10:15pm
Good!
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by dacovajnr: 10:15pm
The story no gree get ending
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by odimbannamdi(m): 10:17pm
...
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by IamAirforce1: 10:17pm
AuroraB:
Kid
You were saying something
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Jacksparr0w127: 10:18pm
Nne5:o they can twist whatever she says around huh?
Good for the blogger. F00lish bloggers
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by Antoeni(m): 10:18pm
Don't mind her ,she was scared thinking u will ask her what was her role Apst Sule matter,
|Re: 'How Iyabo Ojo Disgraced A Blogger Who Tried To Interview Her At A Wedding' by LesbianBoy(m): 10:19pm
(0) (Reply)
Chris Brown Charged! / Does Queenh Tope Look Like Kanu Nwankwo's Wife? / What A Blonde! Paris Hilton At It Again.
Viewing this topic: IamBravo, yeahh(m), DabELLs(m), adedayo55(m), Cutie09, SIRTee15, malanta(m), Rayzino, cnc(m), Olalan(m), ecel, en1gma12, youngbest(m), Godspikin, DeBlunt, MrAAA(m), morgan100, sunnyboi, Timmycarter(m), 6baba(m), nic121, SmartMugu, Sirfrederick(m), Chinatown1759, kaydee(m), feran15(m), Forex2020247, deeplow, eph123, spicytayomic(m), Anuoluwapo3054(m), Dvicman, gbegemaster(m), Huw(m), DVALOROUS, Aghagba(f), Newbeginnings(m), baddo, DobraDobra, Mamabigboy, liquidmetall, tyokunbo(m), balateef(m), kixo(m), CaptGroin(m), kemi26, tripleaa, Emmy64, Jenniferjames16, phintohlar(f), omonighoblessing(f), gurunlocker, Ojugunrege(f), mrnwas(m), westluska, subnormal, mayoor15(m), bamayo, sunkuns003(m), teehay45(m), mcrach, blessedjohn, kakaraka, toyining(f), Nduway(m), Smarty345, chimere66, WenysAD(f), passwelle, thestevens, Jiang, zainabromoke(f), timibare, gtrust, JackBizzle, GoldenJAT(m), lawalbo(m), hadjipapiey(m), veinless(f), Gigabite(m), gboisgroups, Sadrey1(m), smithoo(m), sylviaeo(f), Edmen(m), JohnnieZM(m), Gentle2015, fellowtee1(m), TUBLEZ(m), Landmark225, ishowdotgmail(m), 7Alexander(m), phantomBBT, haraphat01, emmy99(m), brownrockafela, Tominiola, ibrahimdoc, Olurinade10(m), Dopeyomi(m), lonngmann(m), emmyvet(m), timidapsin(m), Owulufelix147, Justinani(m), zinnywonders(f), abeniagbon(m), shaklisco, Sinfulsaint(m), akinlex(m), bobbybrown007(m), oyetpel(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), zeestunner(m), jjshanana, AbujaBoss, Stevolarlah(m), SaintNemesis(f), vitiyke(m), kazyhm(m), wolex2012, StainlessH(m), Julietogbo(f), ysmd, untillionltd, Joshchi(m), Antoeni(m), Unbeliever(m), codemarshal08(m), konjinus(m), jtkoko9(f), easyfem, bakynes(m), desrie, bon2win, Royalprestidge(m), Feshizzy(m), okooloyun1(m), oyetoro16(m), Happyomi, Ayotricks(m), Kimjinkyu(f), Realreeta, tomiade1(m), Lennylinconlee(m), 2dugged(f), drealzum(m), quest4s, olazuma, johnwizey, tomtyte02(m), Aimosagie(f), logica(m), Slimmyrise, dahaz(m), Millz404(m), NnamdiChidi, Elbizzcklinz(m), Adeolabency(m), Richy4(m), gift01, klassykute(m), architectHUrSH(m), timijoseph01(m), QUICKMOVE, weebee(f), Sundouglas, Ebemusty(m), nybol(m), bayinq25(m), omohcheezy, Mynd44, mazizitonene(m), odimbannamdi(m), master69(m), axeman10(m), elijahsinto(m), nwabobo, tunezvic(m), travelpoint, blackjack21(m), smartolala, Blitzerz, LesbianBoy(m), pesinfada(m), sammieomoba, soberdrunk(m), WhoDeyThere(m), sasko(m), oyejohn, brainbox34, piecesprince(m), cmt1(m), sirwilli(m), yuslik(m), Stevebamdex(m), Dione007(m), sambony4luv(m), Elcid1(m), Milldon(m), nne4(f), isahsalee, otdollar(m), yeyeboi(m), bjdawaz(m), FlamesD, lakesalauto, mikeade11, MacOG1Anon, cloudview(m), geekybabe(f), iswallker(m), latuntop(m), yareemahaliyu, ZirdoRoray(m), Speeddial(m), harbeordune(f), amabbyboo and 301 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3