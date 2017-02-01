₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by ChuzzyBlog: 8:04am
Kemi Olunloyo who was arrested 6 days ago has been charged with cyber crime, and is awaiting her bail hearing on the 23rd of this month.
See what she wrote below:
Dear fans and friends, i am in good spirits, i go for a bail hearing this 23rd March. If I'm released, do not come to the airport to meet me. To all media and journalism students don't give up! #journalismisnotacrime you cannot intimidate us! Thank you Nigeria. VN for Kemi Olunloyo HNN Media Relations
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR35lZlhYu-/?hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/03/if-im-released-do-not-come-to-airport.html
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by ChuzzyBlog: 8:05am
Madam has spoken!
Incase you missed it, here is the post she made that landed her in trouble. Read Here: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/02/actress-iyabo-ojo-prostitute-that-uses.html
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Mologi(m): 8:10am
op... met me?
op... na dey beat drum na dey dance..
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Dextology: 8:15am
Op, it is meet me not met.
Invariably, madam is asking all her fans to come wait for her if her bail is granted.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by CaroLyner(f): 8:21am
Who wants to come and welcome you before?
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:22am
Kemi open the door is me flavour I wanna hv sex with u in the cell
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by nerodenero: 8:33am
Only mad people like you will await your arrival!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by BrutalJab: 8:41am
Mummy Freeze
You will still stay there for long eating your watery beans. Nonsense somebody
Always seeking for attention
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Lunagirl(f): 8:45am
So I will leave myself, my job, my search for a husband and go wait for you in the airport.
Madam
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Kinghenreey: 8:47am
Aunty Kemo!!
She dey think say she be one kind celebrity. Iranu abasha
At this rate, this lady go soon collect her PhD in SD( psycathric Disorder)
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by GreenMavro: 9:25am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:26am
First of all, she will never be released
Secondly, she will be taken to a mental hospital
Thirdly, i think she meant bus station and not Airport
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by AngelicBeing: 9:26am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Godprotectigbos(f): 9:26am
some times i dey wonder whether they dey mix osogbo weed with amala give this woman
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by DollarAngel(m): 9:26am
Down THERE
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Goldenheart(m): 9:27am
madam Kemi is a bona fide member of the pepper dem squard
©1880
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by SageTravels: 9:27am
Who made her a journalist.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Bigajeff(m): 9:27am
lol
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by BCISLTD: 9:27am
what nonsense is all this.... how long can keep someone in detention?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by LeView1(f): 9:28am
See reverse psychology
Someone give me the background story please *in Mariah Carey voice * I don't know her
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Omoluabi16(m): 9:28am
She thought she was untouchable.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Vickiweezy(m): 9:28am
Dat 1 na ur matter
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by ChappyChase(m): 9:28am
Well, thank God you said if...
Jornalism is no crime but deformation of character is a big crime!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by Ruhamah23(m): 9:28am
Lunagirl:
Did you husband get lost, have u inform the police....
or better you can goggle search too
I think all this will help
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by bid4rich(m): 9:29am
What 'IF' you are not released?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by angelo5uk(m): 9:29am
This psycho wants to be popular by force
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by doctorkush(m): 9:29am
When i no get transport fare.....
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by lazsnaira(m): 9:29am
hehehe ;Dhehehe people around be asking, bros y u just dey luk ur phone dey laugh? i no fit tell dem.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by blogbloke: 9:29am
http://www.nairaland.com/3694572/dont-welcome-me-im-released
mynd44 lalasticla
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by yekparikpa(m): 9:29am
Journalism becomes a crime when you begin to pass false informations and slander people.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by anambra111: 9:29am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "If I'm Released, Do Not Come To The Airport To Meet Me" by auntysimbiat(f): 9:30am
lol
