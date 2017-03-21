₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 8:44am
See What I Saw In A Primary 4 Textbook
Quantitative reasoning for primary school should not be an IQ test question for an undergraduate.
A primary 4 lantern quantitative reasoning question was brought to me and being that I was an undergraduate, I was like... 'Izit noh just a primary 4 work? Bring it jare and lemme dissect it'. Little did I know it was tough! Oboi! Was it tough. Hell yeah! So tough to the extent that myself and two other undergraduates weren't able to solve it.
It shattered my pride (or what was left it) so much so that I had to lie to those who gave me, telling them that I've not looked so much into it. So my nairaland brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, teachers and students. Should this type of question be given to a primary 4 student? If you can solve it, please do.
Quantitative reasoning for primary school should not be an IQ test question for an undergraduate, don't you think?
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Nne5(f): 8:47am
where is it?
SirMichael1:Lol
Unlimiteddream got the answer already.
Unlimited how did you do it.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 8:52am
Nne5:Here it is.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 9:01am
Come in here guys. Need your help with this. carinmom UltraLeslie1 African101 Otesh22 bennyzer Funpeter Jozprecious larnrry benson91 darlingnuel
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 9:02am
luckj1 kamilous Alhassanu richard9682 Judee99 suso casanova96 Duyetare Olusola147 IamaNigerianGuy gist4real Enigmatech haryinlah jhimmySpark gravitee
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by mastermose: 9:13am
perve
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 9:21am
mastermose:What?
If you meant pervert by that word, you're lost!
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by UltraLeslie1: 9:23am
Did you say Primary 4 pupils ? Damn tough for their age.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Funpeter(m): 9:38am
oya now..... checking it out.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 9:49am
UltraLeslie1:
Honestly bro. I had to call two of my guys to help me out but they couldn't so I brought it to NL
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 9:53am
Lalasticlala abi mynd44. Please push this thing go front page as I need to get the answer to this today so I need more people to try it out
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by UltraLeslie1: 10:04am
SirMichael1:Have left schooling for a time now to get my brains to auto-switch from office routine to mathematical tricks in full readiness now.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Kylekent59: 10:05am
Very simple
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by AgentGoat: 10:21am
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Kylekent59: 10:56am
10k
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 11:14am
Kylekent59:
How did you solve it? That's if it's correct
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Kylekent59: 11:17am
SirMichael1:I just guessed
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 11:20am
UltraLeslie1:
Please do so. This is supposed to be child's play but it turned out to be much worse.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 11:22am
Kylekent59:Ojoro pelzin.
Come back here and solve it oh
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Kylekent59: 11:33am
My advise is that u look at d back of the book,you are going to see the contact of publisher. Call him and I think he can show u d solution.
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by EverestdeBliu(m): 11:36am
Loading....
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by SirMichael1: 11:43am
Nne5:
Nne bae, where are you? don't run na. Don't shy away from this seemingly 'child's' play na. Bikonu
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Adeoba10(m): 11:50am
How i wish i could help, but bo b dis kind book i use during my days
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by AnonyNymous(m): 11:57am
Unlimiteddream:I swear! How did your mind even go there?
If you still haven't gotten it, you're to read the top as a whole number (not three separate numbers) and read the bottom as a whole number. The top × the middle number is the bottom
139 × 3 = 417
258 × 2 = 516
Cc nne5
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Unlimiteddream: 12:48pm
1. And is 113*5 equals 565. So the answer is 6
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Unlimiteddream: 12:50pm
2. And is 996/3 equals 332. So the answer is 3
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Unlimiteddream: 12:52pm
3. And is 748/187 equals 4. So the answer is 4
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Unlimiteddream: 12:54pm
4. And is 224*4 equals 896. So the answer is 6
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Unlimiteddream: 12:56pm
5. And is 856/428 equals 2. So the answer is 2
ONE HAS TO THINK LIKE A PRY. 4 PUPIL
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Tazdroid(m): 1:01pm
Still studying the pattern as the instructions say
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Olafashion(f): 1:11pm
|Re: Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook by Olateef(m): 1:12pm
Oga oo
