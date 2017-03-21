Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Quantitative Reasoning For Primary 4 Textbook (8102 Views)

See What I Saw In A Primary 4 Textbook



Quantitative reasoning for primary school should not be an IQ test question for an undergraduate.



A primary 4 lantern quantitative reasoning question was brought to me and being that I was an undergraduate, I was like... 'Izit noh just a primary 4 work? Bring it jare and lemme dissect it'. Little did I know it was tough! Oboi! Was it tough. Hell yeah! So tough to the extent that myself and two other undergraduates weren't able to solve it.



It shattered my pride (or what was left it) so much so that I had to lie to those who gave me, telling them that I've not looked so much into it. So my nairaland brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, teachers and students. Should this type of question be given to a primary 4 student? If you can solve it, please do.





Nne bae, where are you? don't run na. Don't shy away from this seemingly 'child's' play na. Bikonu Lol



Unlimiteddream got the answer already.



Did you say Primary 4 pupils ? Damn tough for their age.

Did you say Primary 4 pupils ? Damn tough for their age.

Honestly bro. I had to call two of my guys to help me out but they couldn't so I brought it to NL Honestly bro. I had to call two of my guys to help me out but they couldn't so I brought it to NL

Please push this thing go front page as I need to get the answer to this today so I need more people to try it out

Have left schooling for a time now to get my brains to auto-switch from office routine to mathematical tricks in full readiness now.

1. Ans= 2 2. Ans= 5 3. Ans= 3 4. Ans= 3 5. Ans= 3 How did you solve it? That's if it's correct

I just guessed

Have left schooling for a time now to get my brains to auto-switch from office routine to mathematical tricks in full readiness now.

Please do so. This is supposed to be child's play but it turned out to be much worse. Please do so. This is supposed to be child's play but it turned out to be much worse.

I just guessed Ojoro pelzin.

Come back here and solve it oh Ojoro pelzin.Come back here and solve it oh 1 Like

My advise is that u look at d back of the book,you are going to see the contact of publisher. Call him and I think he can show u d solution.

Nne bae, where are you? don't run na. Don't shy away from this seemingly 'child's' play na. Bikonu Nne bae, where are you? don't run na. Don't shy away from this seemingly 'child's' play na. Bikonu

How i wish i could help, but bo b dis kind book i use during my days

5. And is 856/428 equals 2. So the answer is 2



ONE HAS TO THINK LIKE A PRY. 4 PUPIL I swear! How did your mind even go there ?



If you still haven't gotten it, you're to read the top as a whole number (not three separate numbers) and read the bottom as a whole number. The top × the middle number is the bottom



139 × 3 = 417

258 × 2 = 516



Cc nne5 I swear! How did your mind even go thereIf you still haven't gotten it, you're to read the top as a whole number (not three separate numbers) and read the bottom as a whole number. The top × the middle number is the bottom139 × 3 = 417258 × 2 = 516Cc nne5 4 Likes

1. And is 113*5 equals 565. So the answer is 6

2. And is 996/3 equals 332. So the answer is 3

3. And is 748/187 equals 4. So the answer is 4

4. And is 224*4 equals 896. So the answer is 6

5. And is 856/428 equals 2. So the answer is 2



ONE HAS TO THINK LIKE A PRY. 4 PUPIL

